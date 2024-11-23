Mi Amore: What did we think of one of Aberdeen’s favourite Italian restaurants?

You can find the wholesome Italian restaurant Mi Amore on Aberdeen’s Huntly Street.

The well-loved spot on the city center serves up a range of pizza, pasta, meat and fish dishes.

Inside, the atmosphere is cosy and relaxed, the staff both friendly and attentive.

The restaurant opens at 12pm, and soon after our arrival, tables are filling up around us with hungry lunchgoers eager to try out the food.

The decor gives off a warmth, with contrasting accents of blue in the seating both upstairs and downstairs.

And with a lunch menu offering a starter and main for just £14.99, what’s not to love?

My colleague, Andy Morton and I headed along to find out if the grub is tasty as well as affordable.

Does Mi Amore nail a margherita pizza?

First off, we tried the margherita pizza (£11).

I really believe that you can gauge an Italian restaurant on how well they make this.

The sizeable pizza was topped with a generous helping of mozzarella, allowing for many mouth-watering cheese-pulls.

The fresh basil scattered on top was a nice touch, as were the scattered seasonings like oregano.

This pizza was doughy and soft, so if you like your pizza on the crunchy side, this one isn’t for you.

But I’m a fan of a softer pizza base, and we really enjoyed the moreish slices.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the Italian restaurant staple, minestrone soup (£4.99).

This is a sizeable portion for under five pounds, and is served with a generous helping of crusty garlic bread.

The tart tomato soup was nice and chunky, packed with veg like celery and onions.

This warming option would be great for a light lunch on a day in town.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3.5/5

Would I return to Mi Amore?

We tried the second main of our visit next, the chicken milanese (£14.99).

This dish features spaghetti pomodoro (a rich tomato sauce) alongside a huge piece of breaded chicken.

The thought of breaded chicken may sound a bit plain to you, but this was anything but.

The chicken was pounded down to a very thin, half a centimetre layer, allowing for ultimate crispiness on the breading.

Every bite packed a salty, flavourful punch, and paired well with the rich tomato sauce that coated the spaghetti.

This is a huge – almost too big – portion, but for under £15, you’re definitely getting bang for your buck with this one.

I couldn’t fault this dish if I tried.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Last of all, we finished with another popular Italian dish, the tiramisu (£5.99).

Again, I was shocked by the price of this. There are places where tiramisu – for a smaller potion – would be on the menu for £12.

This spongy, creamy dessert was really satisfying.

The coffee flavour wasn’t too strong – which I appreciated – and the addition of berries on the side added a sweet burst to the dish.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

If you haven’t been to Mi Amore before, I’d really recommend it.

The dishes were delicious, and the prices are really good too.

Make sure you order the pollo milanese!

