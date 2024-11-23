Mi Amore: What did we think of one of Aberdeen’s favourite Italian restaurants?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mi Amore: What did we think of one of Aberdeen’s favourite Italian restaurants?

What did food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and health journalist Andy Morton think of Mi Amore on Huntly Street, Aberdeen?

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and Andy Morton try out the food from Mi Amore, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

You can find the wholesome Italian restaurant Mi Amore on Aberdeen’s Huntly Street.

The well-loved spot on the city center serves up a range of pizza, pasta, meat and fish dishes.

Inside, the atmosphere is cosy and relaxed, the staff both friendly and attentive.

The restaurant opens at 12pm, and soon after our arrival, tables are filling up around us with hungry lunchgoers eager to try out the food.

Minestrone soup, pollo milanese, margherita pizza and tiramisu from Mi Amore, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The decor gives off a warmth, with contrasting accents of blue in the seating both upstairs and downstairs.

And with a lunch menu offering a starter and main for just £14.99, what’s not to love?

We were excited to try the food at Mi Amore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My colleague, Andy Morton and I headed along to find out if the grub is tasty as well as affordable.

Does Mi Amore nail a margherita pizza?

First off, we tried the margherita pizza (£11).

I really believe that you can gauge an Italian restaurant on how well they make this.

Margherita pizza from Mi Amore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The sizeable pizza was topped with a generous helping of mozzarella, allowing for many mouth-watering cheese-pulls.

The margherita pizza from Mi Amore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The fresh basil scattered on top was a nice touch, as were the scattered seasonings like oregano.

This pizza was doughy and soft, so if you like your pizza on the crunchy side, this one isn’t for you.

But I’m a fan of a softer pizza base, and we really enjoyed the moreish slices.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the Italian restaurant staple, minestrone soup (£4.99). 

This is a sizeable portion for under five pounds, and is served with a generous helping of crusty garlic bread.

Minestrone soup is rich and packed with veg. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The tart tomato soup was nice and chunky, packed with veg like celery and onions.

This warming option would be great for a light lunch on a day in town.

The minestrone soup is a common feature at Italian restaurants. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3.5/5

Would I return to Mi Amore?

We tried the second main of our visit next, the chicken milanese (£14.99). 

This dish features spaghetti pomodoro (a rich tomato sauce) alongside a huge piece of breaded chicken.

The pollo milanese from Mi Amore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The thought of breaded chicken may sound a bit plain to you, but this was anything but.

The chicken was pounded down to a very thin, half a centimetre layer, allowing for ultimate crispiness on the breading.

Every bite packed a salty, flavourful punch, and paired well with the rich tomato sauce that coated the spaghetti.

Andy was certainly a fan of the spaghetti pomodoro. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is a huge – almost too big – portion, but for under £15, you’re definitely getting bang for your buck with this one.

I couldn’t fault this dish if I tried.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Last of all, we finished with another popular Italian dish, the tiramisu (£5.99).

Tiramisu dessert at Mi Amore came with berries and whipped cream on the side. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Again, I was shocked by the price of this. There are places where tiramisu – for a smaller potion – would be on the menu for £12.

This spongy, creamy dessert was really satisfying.

Andy fell in love with the tiramisu at Mi Amore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The coffee flavour wasn’t too strong – which I appreciated – and the addition of berries on the side added a sweet burst to the dish.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

If you haven’t been to Mi Amore before, I’d really recommend it.

The dishes were delicious, and the prices are really good too.

Make sure you order the pollo milanese!

