Home Lifestyle

Festival of Fashion: Braemar’s most stylish event of the year in pictures

From Dame Anya Hindmarch and Christopher Kane to Giles Deacon, top fashion designers from around the world descended on the Aberdeenshire village for the Fife Arms' Festival of Fashion and we were there to capture it.

By Rosemary Lowne
Dame Anya Hindmarch says Braemar was the perfect setting for the Festival of Fashion
Dame Anya Hindmarch says Braemar was the perfect setting for the Festival of Fashion Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

When you think about Braemar, what first springs to mind?

Perhaps it’s the postcard perfect scenery or its star studded Highland Games with fans from Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

But what about fashion?

Yes, it may be a peaceful world away from the likes of New York, London, Milan and Paris, but Braemar is seriously making a name for itself in the fashion industry thanks to its annual Festival of Fashion event.

Dame Anya Hindmarch was delighted to speak at the Fife Arms Festival of Fashion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dame Anya Hindmarch, pictured right, was in conversation with Lisa Armstrong OBE about the challenge of combining creativity with responsibility. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Leading fashion designers in Braemar…

Organised by the team at the village’s luxury Fife Arms Hotel, the glittering three-day event last weekend featured a stellar line-up of speakers from the British accessories icon Dame Anya Hindmarch to the celebrated Scottish designer Christopher Kane and womenswear designer Han Chong.

Speaking to the Press and Journal after her inspiring talk at the event, Dame Anya Hindmarch, whose iconic handbags have been worn by everyone from Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner to the Princess of Wales, says she was thrilled to be in Braemar.

“It’s so lovely to be in Braemar, it’s a proper treat actually,” says Dame Anya.

“You’ll probably take it for granted but it’s just so lovely to wake up with the views in the background and there’s lovely fresh air, it’s heaven.”

Audiences were left inspired by talks and workshops throughout the weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Fife Arms Festival of Fashion was a glittering success.
Fashion graduates displayed their work at the King’s Foundation, Future Textiles Exhibition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bringing fashion to the local community…

As someone who is big on making fashion accessible and inclusive, Dame Anya believes the Festival of Fashion is a great way to connect local communities to the fashion industry.

“I didn’t grow up in a city and so often, if you’re not close to things you think you’ll never get there,” she says.

“But hopefully this event will inspire someone who never thought they could be in fashion to give it a try.”

Fashion fans from all over descended on Braemar for the Festival of Fashion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides, thinks the Festival of Fashion shines a light on the talent and creativity in the north and north-east. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fashion focus on the north-east

Also speaking at the event was Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides.

“It’s great that The Fife Arms have been able to attract a high calibre of designers and speakers to Braemar,” she says.

“I hope we can bring textiles back to the Highlands and the Grampians.

“It’s lovely that The Fife Arms are trying to bring that focus back to the area.”

Josie Steed was inspired by the talks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graeme Bone had his bespoke, handsewn kilts on display. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Inspiring fashion talks

Inspired by the talks was Josie Steed, an associate dean at Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University.

“It’s such a fantastic event,” says Josie, who lives near Stonehaven.

“Anya’s talk was very inspiring and she came across as very approachable.”

Fashion fans were also inspired by Han Chong, the founder and creative director of the womenswear brand Self Portrait, and Scottish designer Christopher Kane.

Bronagh Murray had her amazing designs on show at The King’s Foundation – Future Textiles Exhibition<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fashion students from Gray’s School of Art also had their striking upcycled garments on display in the reception area of The Fife Arms. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, other big-names in the fashion world who were there included Giles Deacon, Charles Jeffrey, Monty Lewis, Tammy Kane, Araminta Campbell and Kazu Huggler.

Guests also admired the incredibly skilled and detailed work of fashion graduates at The King’s Foundation – Future Textiles Exhibition.

Fashion students from Gray’s School of Art also had their striking upcycled garments on display in the reception area of The Fife Arms.

Conversation