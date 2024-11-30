What did I make of Carrbridge-based Landmark’s new winter light show?

Snow crunches underfoot as I make my way into the enchanting winter wonderland.

I’m lucky to be among the first to experience Landmark Forest Park’s magical new light trail, and I’m bursting with anticipation.

The event, called Ancient Forest Twi-LIGHTS, sees visitors immersed in Landmark’s pinewood forest, which is stunningly illuminated by more than 50,000 lights.

They’ll discover quite a few surprises along the way, too.

It’s a calm, clear night, and there’s a sort of magical stillness as I wander slowly along snow-laden trails lit up by twinkling fairy lights.

What can you expect at the winter light show?

Features near the start include: UV neon benches; a (huge) glowing red squirrel; lanterns hanging in trees; flashing strobe lights; and laser beams shooting through the forest.

As I walk higher up into the canopy, along the famous Treetop Trail, I’m enveloped by a mysterious ‘fog’.

It’s a pretty effective use of a ‘haze machine’, a modern-day version of dry ice, and really ups the ante.

Music, sympathetic to the environment – it’s not too loud or bass-driven – wafts through the forest as I explore, pausing regularly to drink it all in.

I spot a fire in the distance, and as I draw closer, a giant rumble of ‘thunder’ rips and tears through the air – another fantastic effect.

Enjoy a feast round the fire in the forest

It’s a chilly, frost-filled evening, and I’m glad when I reach the fire-pit at the brightly-lit catering area.

I’m equally glad to get my hands on a warming cup of mulled cider and an enormous chilli hot dog.

I round off my early evening feast with a mug of hot chocolate, capped with way too much cream, and then enjoy toasting a big marshmallow over the fire. Brilliant stuff.

Bursting at the seams, I head deeper into the woods, in the direction of the fantastic new red squirrel trail.

Got a head for heights?

I’d describe this trail as a giant, meandering sort of tunnel, made entirely from very strong netting. And the ‘very strong’ aspect is important here.

The trail takes you eight metres up into the forest canopy – and it feels a bit like walking on a bouncy castle!

I find myself staggering along the springy surface at first, which is slightly unnerving.

I seem to gather speed as I head down towards the tunnel’s exit, but manage to stop myself from stumbling head over heels. Oh what fun!

If you have a fear of heights or suffer from vertigo, you can take an easy detour, avoiding this feature completely.

Otherwise, just go for it. The fact it’s dark might make the drop below seem less scary.

UV tunnel is a major highlight

Back on terra firma, there’s yet another highlight – the UV light tunnel. This is an Instagrammers’ dream!

I take photos from various angles, and marvel at the glittering lights.

So what’s my verdict? I won’t beat about the bush – I’m absolutely blown away by the experience.

It’s more low-key than the likes of Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest, but this pared-down approach really appeals to me.

The best time to visit? I’d entered the woods bang on 4pm, during twilight hours.

As daylight faded to dusk, and darkness descended, the environment shifted and changed.

I’m sure it’s equally compelling if you kick off your wander in the pitch dark, and as the nights continue to draw in, you might have to.

How many people are expected?

Lisa Anderson, Landmark’s marketing and sales manager, tells me the adventure park expects nearly 10,000 visitors will flock to enjoy the experience.

It’s suitable for all ages, and the boardwalk in the Treetop Trail section is wheelchair-friendly.

There are benches along the 1km route if you need to rest your legs.

Ultimately, it’s a thrilling, hugely atmospheric experience, sure to appeal to everyone.

See forest in a different light

Ross Coulter, Landmark’s general manager, hopes Twi-LIGHTS will bring visitors to see the wonderful pinewood forest “in a different light” over winter.

“We’ve got this beautiful ancient pine wood forest – it’s a fantastic asset,” he says.

“We wanted to introduce people to it in the winter.

“We started testing the water a few years ago with a few different lights, seeing what worked and what didn’t, but this year we’ve gone a lot further.”

Depending on where you live, it might be quite a trek to get to Landmark, and the earliest you can access the experience is 4pm.

But don’t let that put you off – there are plenty of places to stay if you don’t fancy driving home late at night.

Where can you stay?

The roads were horrific when I travelled up, with many covered in snow and ice. What should have been a two-hour drive took almost four hours.

So to save me a scary, potentially dangerous journey home, I stayed overnight at the Garth Hotel in Grantown-on-Spey, about 10 miles from Carrbridge.

The dog-friendly hotel, built in 1769, boasts 18 en-suite bedrooms, with some enjoying a a view of the town’s square.

Had I been hungry, I could’ve had dinner at the hotel’s restaurant.

There’s a cosy cocktail bar, too, a ‘Snug Room’ with an open fire, and a newly installed beer garden, probably best saved for better weather.

I indulged in a full Scottish breakfast the following morning, but healthier options are available.