Six Aberdeen music lovers talk us through their outfits

If you’re in need of some winter fashion inspiration, fear not.

We went along to the Lemon Tree to find out what gig-goers are wearing this season.

From charity shop gems and high street bargains to designer brands and online outlets, there was an eclectic mix of styles on display…

Jessica Driver, 26, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an admin officer.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jeans are from Zara, my top is from New Look and my boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I think a mix of different styles, probably more preppy/vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

I enjoy looking round charity shops. I actually got a Cormio jumper worth £500 for £10 in a charity shop in Cults. I also like to shop in Zara too.

Who is your style icon?

Dakota Johnson (American actress).

Finlay Lennox, 23, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a junior legal counsel.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from a shop in Spain, my jeans are from Levi’s, my jacket is from Barbour and my trainers are from JD Sports.

How would you describe your style?

I prefer to wear smarter clothes. I like a classic style.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online. I like brands like Ralph Lauren and Carhartt.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Lynsey Chambers, 47, Paisley

What do you do for a living?

I’m a manager in Aldi.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara but I found it in a charity shop, my bralette is from For Love and Lemons but I got it on Vinted. My jeans and waistcoat are from Zara, my belt is TK Maxx and my trainers are from Gola.

How would you describe your style?

I wear whatever makes me feel comfortable – it’s a bit of a mish mash.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of my shopping in charity shops and I also like Zara and TK Maxx. Vinted is also great.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Joe Duncan, 29, Dyce

What do you do for a living?

I’m a physics teacher in a secondary school.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Next, my trousers are from Uniqlo and my trainers have been inherited from my dad.

How would you describe your style?

Smart/casual and I love hiking so I wear hiking brands.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M, Next and Uniqlo if I’m down in Edinburgh.

Who is your style icon?

Charles Leclerc (Formula 1 driver).

Ayisha Robb, 23, Inverness

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Boohoo, my top is from Tesco, my jeans are from ASOS, my trainers are Nike and my bag is from Kurt Geiger.

How would you describe your style?

Classic/smart.

Where do you like to shop?

Online – ASOS and Boohoo.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.

Michelle Skelly, 28, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in a call centre.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Cider, my trousers are from Run and Fly and my boots are Dr.Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Colourful.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and also online. I love Lucy & Yak.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.