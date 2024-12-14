Six Aberdeen music lovers talk us through their outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six Aberdeen music lovers talk us through their outfits

It's chilly outside but that doesn't mean you can't be stylish as these gig-goers prove at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree.

By Rosemary Lowne
Lynsey Chambers was one of the stylish people we met at the Lemon Tree. Image: Rosemary Lowne

If you’re in need of some winter fashion inspiration, fear not.

We went along to the Lemon Tree to find out what gig-goers are wearing this season.

From charity shop gems and high street bargains to designer brands and online outlets, there was an eclectic mix of styles on display…

Jessica Driver, 26, Aberdeen

Jessica loves to shop in Zara. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m an admin officer.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jeans are from Zara, my top is from New Look and my boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I think a mix of different styles, probably more preppy/vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

I enjoy looking round charity shops. I actually got a Cormio jumper worth £500 for £10 in a charity shop in Cults. I also like to shop in Zara too.

Who is your style icon?

Dakota Johnson (American actress).

Finlay Lennox, 23, Aberdeen

Finlay likes to dress smart. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a junior legal counsel.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from a shop in Spain, my jeans are from Levi’s, my jacket is from Barbour and my trainers are from JD Sports.

How would you describe your style?

I prefer to wear smarter clothes. I like a classic style.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online. I like brands like Ralph Lauren and Carhartt.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Lynsey Chambers, 47, Paisley

Lynsey loves rooting round charity shops. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a manager in Aldi.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara but I found it in a charity shop, my bralette is from For Love and Lemons but I got it on Vinted. My jeans and waistcoat are from Zara, my belt is TK Maxx and my trainers are from Gola.

How would you describe your style?

I wear whatever makes me feel comfortable – it’s a bit of a mish mash.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of my shopping in charity shops and I also like Zara and TK Maxx. Vinted is also great.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Joe Duncan, 29, Dyce

Joe describes his style as smart/casual. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a physics teacher in a secondary school.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Next, my trousers are from Uniqlo and my trainers have been inherited from my dad.

How would you describe your style?

Smart/casual and I love hiking so I wear hiking brands.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M, Next and Uniqlo if I’m down in Edinburgh.

Who is your style icon?

Charles Leclerc (Formula 1 driver).

Ayisha Robb, 23, Inverness

Ayisha loves to shop online. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Boohoo, my top is from Tesco, my jeans are from ASOS, my trainers are Nike and my bag is from Kurt Geiger.

How would you describe your style?

Classic/smart.

Where do you like to shop?

Online – ASOS and Boohoo.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.

Michelle Skelly, 28, lives in Aberdeen

Michelle loves colourful clothes. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I work in a call centre.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Cider, my trousers are from Run and Fly and my boots are Dr.Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Colourful.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and also online. I love Lucy & Yak.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

