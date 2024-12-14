My Fort William: Crimewriter JD Kirk shares his favourite locations (including DCI Logan’s real cafe)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Fort William: Crimewriter JD Kirk shares his favourite locations (including DCI Logan’s real cafe)

Barry Hutchison, pen name JD Kirk, has written around 200 books, and his DCI Jack Logan series features many real places in the Highlands - here he shows us around.

JD Kirk was announced as winner of Amazon's Kindle Storyteller Award 2024 for his book, Stateside.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Fort William author Barry Hutchison is perhaps best known by his pen name JD Kirk and for his internationally-bestselling crime fiction series and DCI Jack Logan.

JD Kirk has just been named winner of Amazon’s Kindle Storyteller Award 2024, scooping a £20,000 cash prize for his novel, Stateside.

Here he turns his attention back to this side of the Pond to talk about the place he calls home…

What springs to mind when you think of Fort William?

My initial instinct is ‘rain’! Having grown up here, though, and while rain does obviously play a big part, when I think of Fort William I think of home, all the people I grew up with, and the places I loved to roam.

The rain appears to have only just stopped in this picture of Fort William as the pavements are still damp.

What are your favourite places around Fort William?

The forestry tracks through and around Leanachan Forest, which I reckon must rank among the best dog walking routes in the world.

It was on one such walk that I came up with the idea for my first crime novel, A Litter of Bones.

Stob Coire Gaibhre above Leanachan Forest, which provided inspiration for the book A Litter of Bones.

Most memorable night out there?

I’ve had many memorable nights out in the town, a good few of which have ended at various karaoke sessions. I think the most memorable nights, ironically, are too much of a blur to remember.

I do recall drinking a lot of a delicious cocktail called a Rudolph at Nevisport Bar a good 28 or so years ago. It must have been very good, because I ended up marrying the barmaid who created them!

Fort William is a pretty town for locals and tourists alike.

What is your favourite Fort William restaurant and why?

I’ve always loved seafood, so The Crannog was a favourite. It’s not currently open, but much of the menu has been transferred over to Garrison West, so I can still get my shellfish hit.

The Silly Goose up at the West End is great, too. They occasionally run some amazing tasting menu nights, where the chefs experiment with weird, wonderful and very tasty food.

Garrison West in Fort William is a cosy spot and ideal for a ‘shellfish hit’.

Best places around the area when you are looking for inspiration?

I mean, Glencoe is the obvious one. Even driving through the place, flanked by mountains on all sides, gets the creative juices flowing.

I defy anyone to spend time there and not be inspired in some way, regardless of the time of year, or what the weather is doing.

I’ve passed through the area thousands of times, but never fail to be blown away by the sheer spectacle of it every time I return.

The awesome spectacle of Glencoe is something people don’t forget. Image: Shutterstock.

What is your first memory of Fort William?

I have a terrible memory, but I think one of my earliest recollections is of walking back from town to the village of Caol, where we lived, with my mum, when I was six or seven.

Nobody in the family could drive at that point, and I projectile vomited the moment I set foot on a bus, so we had to walk everywhere.

On this particular day, we were about halfway home when the heavens opened in one of the heaviest downpours I think I’d ever experienced in my life until that point.

Some kind soul eventually pulled over and gave us a lift, though by that point we were soaked to the skin.

Caol, Corpach and Loch Eil as seen from the from Nevis range. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Best place to stop for a coffee around Fort William?

JJ’s! It’s a small, family-run café near Farmfoods, out by the High School. It features repeatedly in my DCI Logan crime fiction series, for their excellent bacon rolls and full cooked breakfasts.

Sadly, though, John and Jane who own the place are retiring, so it’s soon to be no more! I’m devastated.

The Silly Goose is a favourite place.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m still celebrating winning the Kindle Storyteller Award for my fifth Robert Hoon thriller, Stateside. And I’m working away on the next book in the DCI Logan series.

My first feature film recently finished shooting, and we’re currently working hard to bring the DCI Logan books to the screen, with plans to shoot in and around Fort William.

Celebrities Sara Cox, left, and Vick Hope present JD Kirk with his prize as winner of the Kindle Storyteller Award 2024 for his book, Stateside, at a ceremony at The London Library.

