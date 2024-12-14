Pet Tales: Moray dog trainer Megan tells how ‘mantrailing’ helped her anxious springer spaniel Jaffa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Moray dog trainer Megan tells how ‘mantrailing’ helped her anxious springer spaniel Jaffa

Megan Stuart-Bass started out by trying to help her own dog manage anxiety and ended up creating training and behaviour classes called Dog Smart With Megan.

Megan Stuart-Bass sitting on the ground with her dogs Jaffa and Jacob.
Megan Stuart-Bass with her dogs Jaffa and Jacob.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Megan Stuart-Bass, 32, helped her spaniel overcome anxiety and in the process found her way into a new career as a trainer, running classes called Dog Smart With Megan.

As well as 11-year-old springer Jaffa, Megan also has Jacob, an eight-year-old cockapoo.

Megan working in the field with a golden retriever.
Megan working in the field with a golden retriever and owner.
Here’s what Megan, from Forres, had to say about Jaffa:

I started out doing an HND in human psychology and I was going to do a degree.

But I was having issues with my dog and at the same time was not enjoying college study.

I got some help for Jaffa, it was about nine years ago now, but I thought, I wonder if there are any courses about learning more about the psychology of dogs, just for me.

I was thinking, why is she like this, what’s going on with her? So I did a Diploma in Canine Behaviour.

Megan walking in a field with dogs and their owners.
Dog Smart With Megan in action with owners and their dogs.

I initially started in the dog world with behaviour. I did that for a while and then got quite burned out, working with a lot of emotions for the dogs and the humans.

Then I came across scent sports. We always hear about agility and fly ball and things like that. But we never think about sports using the dog’s nose.

‘Scent sports are a lot of fun’

Mantrailing is essentially getting the dog to search for a ‘missing’ person.

We don’t search for real missing people but it’s the same as what operational dogs would do. We just do it for sport, it’s a lot of fun.

It can be massively confidence boosting. With dogs that are anxious, it’s a really fun, naturally good sport for them.

They can then take it to environments that they’re nervous about, say car parks or maybe they are nervous about noises.

We can then do that fun thing in that environment. They can overcome quite a lot of fears, there are loads of benefits.

A small black curly-haired dog finds something in a box on the grass while taking part in scent sport mantrailing.
A dog has fun sniffing out something that’s been hidden in boxes in the field.

‘We have a natural affinity with dogs’

We have developed as humans to work alongside dogs so it’s common for us to have a natural affinity towards them.

They’re constantly optimistic, resilient and don’t judge. They just love you and want to do things with you all the time.

They’re always so pleased if you give them the tiniest task.

I think that’s what I love the most. I never had a dog growing up. My mum was allergic to dogs, so Jaffa, my eldest, is my first dog.

An Alsation-type dog sniffs different containers placed on the ground.
A dog sniffs different containers placed on the ground in an exercise that uses their nose and their brain.

She was a naturally anxious dog. She would just stare at me when we were outside and people would say, wow, she’s so well trained.

And I’d be like, no, she’s just terrified of doing anything else.

It’s not because we ever did anything bad to her.

She was just naturally very anxious and until I started to learn more, I had no idea what caused that or how to fix it.

A Yorkshire Terrier-type dog sniffs a vehicle while mantrailing - looking for a pretend missing person.
A little dog sniffs some machinery while out ‘mantrailing’ using the same skills as if looking for a missing person.

Scent sports was one of the biggest things that got her out of her shell. It’s a lot about independence.

So that was a big thing for her. It changed her demeanour. She got more confident about her own actions.

She didn’t fear trying new things and the more she tried and was successful, the happier she was. She was like, I’m pretty good at this. I can do stuff without my mum!

Megan walks with an owner as their dog leads the way.

Conversation