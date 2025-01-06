4 health tips for new mums from founder of Inverurie’s Babies’ Bumps and Brews

Being a new mum can be an isolating and overwhelming experience.

But Nona Ritchie, who set up ‘Babies’ Bumps and Brews’, a free weekly drop-in group for mums-to-be, new mums and their partners at Brewdog in Inverurie, has shared some of the simple things that helped her when she was struggling…

1: What are your top tips for new mums?

Mamma truly does know best so trust your instinct. Be safe and do your research but do things however works for you and your baby.

Also speak to other mums. There are tons of different experiences when it comes to postpartum and parenthood but they’re rarely totally unique.

It’s such a daunting thought sometimes but you’ll almost always be able to find someone that’s been where you are and are happy to talk about it.

Chances are if you’re looking to talk about it, so were they. (So come to our group!)

And make sure if your family are taking snaps that they share them with you.

Your baby is going to change so fast (and so are you), it’s such a trip to look back at even a couple months ago and take it in all over again.

2: How do you like to de-stress as a new mum?

I’m a serial hobbyist so I’m currently into crochet but if I don’t have the energy for that, you can’t beat a nice bath with a good podcast and a tasty drink.

3: Can you recommend any good podcasts or books for new mums or mums to be?

I’m strictly fixated on true crime pods as I never found a pregnancy/birth book that fitted what I was looking for.

However “How To Wean Your Baby” by Charlotte Stirling-Reed has been amazing for navigating the minefield of information around weaning, and for pregnancy.

For birth reading I loved @thebirthuprising and @thepositivebirthcompany on Instagram.

They offer great advice, information and a wide array of birth stories.

4: Do you have any daily practices that help with your mental wellbeing?

Getting out the house. Especially early days postpartum as those are the days that seem the hardest to do it.

Getting out for even 15-20 minutes just to break up the day and take a deep breath of fresh air makes all the difference.

