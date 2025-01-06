4 health tips for new mums from founder of Inverurie’s Babies’ Bumps and Brews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 health tips for new mums from founder of Inverurie’s Babies’ Bumps and Brews

Nona Ritchie, who set up a free weekly drop-in group for mums-to-be, new mums and their partners at Brewdog in Inverurie, shares her 4 best health tips for new mums and mums-to-be.

By Rosemary Lowne
Nona Ritchie, pictured with her partner Tom Browne and their baby boy Oscar.
Nona Ritchie, pictured with her partner Tom Browne and their baby boy Oscar, has shared her top health tips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Being a new mum can be an isolating and overwhelming experience.

But Nona Ritchie, who set up ‘Babies’ Bumps and Brews’, a free weekly drop-in group for mums-to-be, new mums and their partners at Brewdog in Inverurie, has shared some of the simple things that helped her when she was struggling…

1: What are your top tips for new mums? 

Mamma truly does know best so trust your instinct.  Be safe and do your research but do things however works for you and your baby.

Also speak to other mums. There are tons of different experiences when it comes to postpartum and parenthood but they’re rarely totally unique.

It’s such a daunting thought sometimes but you’ll almost always be able to find someone that’s been where you are and are happy to talk about it.

Nona says chatting to other mums is cathartic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Chances are if you’re looking to talk about it, so were they. (So come to our group!)

And make sure if your family are taking snaps that they share them with you.

Your baby is going to change so fast (and so are you), it’s such a trip to look back at even a couple months ago and take it in all over again.

2: How do you like to de-stress as a new mum? 

I’m a serial hobbyist so I’m currently into crochet but if I don’t have the energy for that, you can’t beat a nice bath with a good podcast and a tasty drink.

Nona, pictured with her son Oscar and other mums at the Babies’ Bumps and Brews drop-in session. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

3: Can you recommend any good podcasts or books for new mums or mums to be?

I’m strictly fixated on true crime pods as I never found a pregnancy/birth book that fitted what I was looking for.

However “How To Wean Your Baby” by Charlotte Stirling-Reed has been amazing for navigating the minefield of information around weaning, and for pregnancy.

For birth reading I loved @thebirthuprising and @thepositivebirthcompany on Instagram.

They offer great advice, information and a wide array of birth stories.

Nona, pictured with her little boy Oscar, says getting out the house is really important. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

4: Do you have any daily practices that help with your mental wellbeing? 

Getting out the house. Especially early days postpartum as those are the days that seem the hardest to do it.

Getting out for even 15-20 minutes just to break up the day and take a deep breath of fresh air makes all the difference.

To read more about Babies’ Bumps and Brews check out Nona’s story:

Conversation