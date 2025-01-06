Lorry and two cars involved in crash on A9 near Thurso

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been closed after a crash involving a lorry this morning.

The collision occurred on the A9 near Shalmstry, south of Thurso, at around 7am on Monday, January 6.

It involved three vehicles – a lorry and two cars.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the scene at around 7.15am.

The fire service has two appliances on the scene, and the A9 road, a busy route in the area, is restricted with police managing traffic.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for much of the Highlands.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

