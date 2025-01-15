Befriend a Child: Aberdeen charity’s 50 years of helping youngsters and spreading hope

Sarah Misra knows all about the challenges of improving youngsters’ lives in a city such as Aberdeen where nearly a fifth of children are growing up in poverty.

As chief executive of Befriend a Child, which is celebrating its 50th birthday, she and her colleagues are part of one of the most cherished charities in the voluntary sector.

Befriend a Child helps so many

Every year, they nurture around 250 children and young people with a group of 270 volunteers, who provide one-to-one support in mostly underprivileged areas.

Sarah outlined some of the ways in which the organisation offers mentoring and encouragement to those who might struggle with low self-esteem or social isolation.

Or it could be they have no money to join clubs or pay for holidays, let alone discover a pathway to escape from the hand which fate has dealt them.

As she said: “We often change lives for the better and that is so important, because it can make such a difference, not only to the child but their families as well.

“Our volunteers take their child out every two weeks to a range of social and recreational activities, whether it’s a walk in the park, a visit to a football match or the cinema, and other places to which the children might not have access.

Charity is a lifeline service

“Obviously, in an ideal world, organisations such as ours would not be required, but we are seeing increased demand for our services in what are difficult times for many.

“That is evidenced by the fact that nearly a fifth of young people are living in poverty, often in single-parent families, where money is scarce and opportunities can be limited.

“We are also seeing more children with mental health issues or suffering from neglect, so it’s crucial that we are there and we couldn’t do that without our volunteers.”

One of these, Jane Mills, first pledged her allegiance 20 years ago after learning about the charity through her voluntary work with the Children’s Panel.

At the time, her daughter was a teenager and was increasingly independent, so she decided to use her free time to become a role model in the lives of local children.

‘It’s one of the best things I’ve done’

Jane recalled: “Since 2005, I have befriended five children, and it’s one of the best things I have ever done. I quickly began to realise that there were many children in Aberdeen who were living in difficult circumstances.

“Unfortunately, many didn’t get the childhood I had or the childhood I gave my daughter. I wanted to do something to make a difference.

“I truly believe Befriend a Child and the work it does makes a massive difference.”

Down the years, Jane has taken her befriendees on countless adventures, from local farms and tourist sites to further afield, including a special excursion to Old Trafford.

She said: “We loved visiting the castles around Aberdeenshire and going out for meals.

“For the children, it was a real treat to be able to order anything they wanted, and it also helped build their communication skills and confidence.”

‘It sounded like a great cause’

“We even visited Manchester to see a Man Utd game and received special permission to travel, because outings typically stay within the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas.

“He [the child] was football-mad, and the staff at the club made it such a special experience and gave him a t-shirt.

“It’s something that I will remember forever, and I am sure it is the same for my befriendee, even though he is an adult now.”

While studying at Aberdeen University, Julia Bremner came across an advertisement for Befriend a Child and decided to apply.

“It sounded like a great cause that would also give me some more volunteering experience,” she explained. And, after completing the induction training, she was matched with Rory, a Primary 1 pupil at the time.

Rory conquered his fear of water

Rory was referred to Befriend a Child in the midst of family challenges and his need for a positive role model.

Reflecting on their first meeting together, Julia said: “He reminded me of myself at his age, and it seemed to be a great match.”

One of Rory’s biggest fears was water, but with his mentor’s backing, he overcame that and learned to swim; an achievement which significantly boosted his confidence.

Then, when he faced struggles at school, she helped him navigate those tough moments and he gained new experiences, developed social skills, and built friendships.

Their early outings included trips to Codonas, trampoline parks, and even the circus. They explored myriad locations across Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

There were a plethora of visits to parks, bike rides, dog walks, train trips, baking, gaming, rock climbing, museums, castles, and adventures further afield.

Transforming lives

They also enjoyed hikes into such high places as Bennachie and Scolty Hill, demonstrating a shared love for adventure and exploration.

And it’s no exaggeration to declare that these days out transformed his life. And hers.

As Julia said: “Our fortnightly outings have given him a sense of stability and the opportunity to gain new experiences.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Rory grow in confidence over the years and I am very proud of the young person he is today.

Volunteering with charity helped career

“It has been a very rewarding experience and the last 10 years have flown by. It has also been a stable thing for me through different jobs and during various studies.

“The role definitely gave me more confidence when I was younger, and volunteering with Befriend a Child has led to my career working with young people.”

The graft never stops for Sarah and her dedicated team of staff and volunteers who toil assiduously behind the scenes at Befriend a Child.

And yet, they are entitled to pause, however briefly, and reflect on the impact which their endeavours have achieved in assisting thousands of kids down the decades.

Befriend a Child highlighting success stories

Sarah said: “We would really like to hear from people who worked or volunteered for the charity over the years or who were supported by it as a child.

“But our priority will continue to be supporting young people and ensuring that we build on everything we have already achieved, so we can move forward in the future.”

“Looking ahead to the next 50 years, the charity’s campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage more volunteers to get involved and befriend a child.

Spreading the word

“And we are also planning to generate vital funds through fundraising events—all to support even more local children and young people.”

We wish them a happy 50th birthday in their quest to turn frowns upside down.

Further information can be found at befriendachild.org.uk