Woolmanhill Hospital owners ‘actively looking’ for options to save abandoned Aberdeen site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woolmanhill Hospital owners ‘actively looking’ for options to save abandoned Aberdeen site

Council officials last met with developers in August, and were told they are pondering ways to bring the dilapidated site back to life - but when that could happen is still unknown.

By Denny Andonova
CR0041411, Rebecca Buchan, Aberdeen. **CITY FIRST USE** Drone footage of Woolmanhill Hospital for hub/hero project on abandoned Aberdeen buildings. Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
CR0041411, Rebecca Buchan, Aberdeen. **CITY FIRST USE** Drone footage of Woolmanhill Hospital for hub/hero project on abandoned Aberdeen buildings. Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI

The owner of desolate and overgrown Woolmanhill Hospital is said to be “actively looking” for new ways to rejuvenate the Aberdeen site.

In an update to concerned councillors, planning chief David Dunne said local authority officials are in “ongoing talks” with the developers, having last met in August.

It comes amid mounting doubt over the future of the historic medical facility, which has lain disused since the NHS moved out about a decade ago.

The A-listed building has been in the hands of CAF Properties ever since.

Drone image of the former Woolmanhill Hospital Aberdeen.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Property kingpin Charlie Ferrari launched £10 million proposals to transform the complex into a 102-bedroom luxury resort with additional 42 flats back in 2016.

However, these were shelved in 2021 with plans to “review the viability” of the development at a later date.

Mr Ferrari has since remained tight-lipped about what his plans for the site are, throwing its future into further doubt…

What’s happening with Woolmanhill Hospital just now?

Mr Dunne, however, has now reassured council chiefs that there is work happening in the background to make sure the site is brought back to life.

Developers still have consent for the hotel plans but as there is no longer demand for that, they are currently looking for other ways to revive the complex.

Heritage boffins have previously suggested Woolmanhill should be converted into a medical museum, but Mr Dunne didn’t say whether this is among the possible options.

Pictured is a locator of the former Woolmanhill Hospital Aberdeen.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “We’ve had an ongoing dialogue with the developer in relation to other options that they might bring forward.

“You’re probably aware there is a consent for 102-bed hotel and about 42 flats on the site, but it doesn’t appear like that is a viable proposition at the moment.

“And in their most recent meeting with the planning service in August, they discussed a number of different options that might be considered.

“So they are certainly actively looking for other opportunities on the site.”

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

So how long until it’s redeveloped?

Mr Dunne added that if the owners decide to go in a completely different direction than what has already been approved, they will need to seek new consent from the council.

He couldn’t, however, answer questions on how long it would take for the site to be cleared out and redeveloped.

Design image of redeveloped Woolmanhill Hospital.
This is how the hospital could have looked like if the hotel plans had gone ahead. Image: Supplied.

Mr Dunne said: “The developers want to see the site delivered as quickly as they can but they are beholden to the market and they can only work with that market is looking for.

“At the time when they looked for the hotel consent, there was demand for that. But the market has changed since then so they are now exploring other options.”

What would YOU like to see at the former Woolmanhill Hospital? Let us know in our comments section below

Fears empty Woolmanhill Hospital could attract antisocial behaviour

And as the site appears to remain vacant for the foreseeable future, George Street councillor Dell Henrickson shared fears about people breaking in and causing havoc.

During the pandemic, nearby residents also complained of the medical facility being taken over by hordes of rats, scurrying onto the surrounding streets.

But Mr Dunne said the council couldn’t intervene with either of these issues as the hospital is a private property.

He added: “We can certainly make contact with the owners and highlight this but like with any property, it is privately owned so we’ve got limited powers to take action.

“Obviously, if we felt that the building was falling into significant disrepair – because of the importance of the building – we could look to take action at that stage.

“But that would comes at a great degree of consequence from a council perspective.”

Read more:

Conversation