Woolmanhill Hospital owners ‘actively looking’ for options to save abandoned Aberdeen site

The owner of desolate and overgrown Woolmanhill Hospital is said to be “actively looking” for new ways to rejuvenate the Aberdeen site.

In an update to concerned councillors, planning chief David Dunne said local authority officials are in “ongoing talks” with the developers, having last met in August.

It comes amid mounting doubt over the future of the historic medical facility, which has lain disused since the NHS moved out about a decade ago.

The A-listed building has been in the hands of CAF Properties ever since.

Property kingpin Charlie Ferrari launched £10 million proposals to transform the complex into a 102-bedroom luxury resort with additional 42 flats back in 2016.

However, these were shelved in 2021 with plans to “review the viability” of the development at a later date.

Mr Ferrari has since remained tight-lipped about what his plans for the site are, throwing its future into further doubt…

What’s happening with Woolmanhill Hospital just now?

Mr Dunne, however, has now reassured council chiefs that there is work happening in the background to make sure the site is brought back to life.

Developers still have consent for the hotel plans but as there is no longer demand for that, they are currently looking for other ways to revive the complex.

Heritage boffins have previously suggested Woolmanhill should be converted into a medical museum, but Mr Dunne didn’t say whether this is among the possible options.

He said: “We’ve had an ongoing dialogue with the developer in relation to other options that they might bring forward.

“You’re probably aware there is a consent for 102-bed hotel and about 42 flats on the site, but it doesn’t appear like that is a viable proposition at the moment.

“And in their most recent meeting with the planning service in August, they discussed a number of different options that might be considered.

“So they are certainly actively looking for other opportunities on the site.”

So how long until it’s redeveloped?

Mr Dunne added that if the owners decide to go in a completely different direction than what has already been approved, they will need to seek new consent from the council.

He couldn’t, however, answer questions on how long it would take for the site to be cleared out and redeveloped.

Mr Dunne said: “The developers want to see the site delivered as quickly as they can but they are beholden to the market and they can only work with that market is looking for.

“At the time when they looked for the hotel consent, there was demand for that. But the market has changed since then so they are now exploring other options.”

Fears empty Woolmanhill Hospital could attract antisocial behaviour

And as the site appears to remain vacant for the foreseeable future, George Street councillor Dell Henrickson shared fears about people breaking in and causing havoc.

During the pandemic, nearby residents also complained of the medical facility being taken over by hordes of rats, scurrying onto the surrounding streets.

But Mr Dunne said the council couldn’t intervene with either of these issues as the hospital is a private property.

He added: “We can certainly make contact with the owners and highlight this but like with any property, it is privately owned so we’ve got limited powers to take action.

“Obviously, if we felt that the building was falling into significant disrepair – because of the importance of the building – we could look to take action at that stage.

“But that would comes at a great degree of consequence from a council perspective.”

