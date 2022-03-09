Aberdeenshire children’s charity appeals for ‘kind, caring and reliable’ volunteers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With an increasing demand for their services, Befriend A Child is appealing for new befrienders and mentors in Aberdeenshire.

After Covid, many more children and young people are in need of a befriender or mentor.

The charity supports school-aged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances. Befriend a Child matches these children with trained volunteers who act as positive role models to help them develop confidence.

It receives referrals from various sources including social work, education and health. These various sources and organisations might cite social isolation or a concern for a child’s or parent’s mental health as one of the reasons for a child’s referral to the charity.

A recent report identified 8,000 local children in need of support.

Befrienders and mentors organise outings with their young people twice a month. This might include going to the cinema, walks on the beach or helping them to learn new skills and hobbies.

These meet ups help to increase their self-esteem and gives them experiences that they might not have the opportunity to have.

Befriend a Child said they are looking for: “kind, caring and reliable people to bring fun, positivity, and new experiences to the lives of young people across Aberdeenshire.”

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child said: “Currently we have 50 children in need of a befriender or mentor, and we’d love to get them matched and start making a real difference to the children’s lives.”

A lot of these children just need a friend

Volunteers feel that it’s not just the young people being supported that benefit from the relationship. Craig Duncan who started befriending in 2001 takes a lot of pride in his involvement.

He said: “Befriending is the biggest achievement of my life, knowing I’ve been a positive influence in someone’s life whilst creating some fantastic memories and experiences. I would recommend it to anyone.

“It’s a great way to add sunshine into your own life as well as doing the same for others. Many of these children just simply need a friend and so it’s not what you do that is important but the fact that you are doing something together.”

For more information about volunteering with Befriend a Child, email volunteer@befriendachild.org.uk or visit Befriend a Child’s website.

Previous experience in working with children is not required and Befriend a Child provides all volunteers with full training and support.