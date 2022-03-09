Aberdeenshire children’s charity appeals for ‘kind, caring and reliable’ volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire children’s charity appeals for ‘kind, caring and reliable’ volunteers

By Lottie Hood
March 9, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 9:58 pm
Local charity Befriend a Child is appealing for volunteers in Aberdeenshire to become mentors and befrienders for children and young people. Picture by Heather Fowlie.
With an increasing demand for their services, Befriend A Child is appealing for new befrienders and mentors in Aberdeenshire.

After Covid, many more children and young people are in need of a befriender or mentor.

The charity supports school-aged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances. Befriend a Child matches these children with trained volunteers who act as positive role models to help them develop confidence.

It receives referrals from various sources including social work, education and health. These various sources and organisations might cite social isolation or a concern for a child’s or parent’s mental health as one of the reasons for a child’s referral to the charity.

The local charity is appealing for mentors and befrienders for 50 children and young people in Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Befriend a Child.

A recent report identified 8,000 local children in need of support.

Befrienders and mentors organise outings with their young people twice a month. This might include going to the cinema, walks on the beach or helping them to learn new skills and hobbies.

These meet ups help to increase their self-esteem and gives them experiences that they might not have the opportunity to have.

Befriend a Child said they are looking for: “kind, caring and reliable people to bring fun, positivity, and new experiences to the lives of young people across Aberdeenshire.”

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child said: “Currently we have 50 children in need of a befriender or mentor, and we’d love to get them matched and start making a real difference to the children’s lives.”

A lot of these children just need a friend

Volunteers feel that it’s not just the young people being supported that benefit from the relationship. Craig Duncan who started befriending in 2001 takes a lot of pride in his involvement.

Craig Duncan at a Befriend a Child’s fundraiser in Sheddocksley with members from the youth council in Aberdeen. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

He said: “Befriending is the biggest achievement of my life, knowing I’ve been a positive influence in someone’s life whilst creating some fantastic memories and experiences. I would recommend it to anyone.

“It’s a great way to add sunshine into your own life as well as doing the same for others. Many of these children just simply need a friend and so it’s not what you do that is important but the fact that you are doing something together.”

For more information about volunteering with Befriend a Child, email volunteer@befriendachild.org.uk or visit Befriend a Child’s website.

Previous experience in working with children is not required and Befriend a Child provides all volunteers with full training and support.

