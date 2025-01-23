Ask a Local: Ashvale boss Stuart Devine’s 5 favourite things about Westhill life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Ask a Local: Ashvale boss Stuart Devine’s 5 favourite things about Westhill life

The operations manager at the Aberdeen chipper has lived in Westhill for more than 30 years and is proud to call it home.

Stuart Devine lives in Westhill and believes that Aberdeen's problems have helped the Aberdeenshire community. Pic: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Stuart Devine lives in Westhill and believes that Aberdeen's problems have helped the Aberdeenshire community. Pic: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

It has been a rite of passage for many young Aberdonians during the last 45 years: a Dons match at Pittodrie, followed by a fish supper at The Ashvale.

It helps, of course, that this renowned chipper has proved a magnet for many footballing and showbusiness greats, from Denis Law and Kenny Dalglish to Elton John, Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox and, more recently, Lewis Capaldi.

The ‘city loon’ has relocated

Yet it’s also a boon that operations director Stuart Devine has been at the helm for decades and is passionate about bringing affordable food to people in the north-east.

However, although he spends ample time in Aberdeen, he has actually lived in Westhill in Aberdeenshire for more than 30 years – and he told us why the Granite City’s traffic woes may actually be helping the place he now calls home.

Here’s Stuart’s five favourite things about life in Westhill. 

There are some magnificent views for locals around Westhill. Image: Fiona Gibb.

1)Everything’s on your doorstep

Stuart said: “After being brought up as a city loon, I’ve lived in Westhill for 32 years and it has been a great place to raise a family with good schools and amenities throughout.

“Everything you need is on your doorstep which is convenient and the city is only a short 15-minute drive which I do every day to get to work.”

Macduff stands tall on a picnic bench at Westhill dog park. Pic: Kay Duncan.

2)Plenty of good parks and walks

Although he is currently nursing a sore knee, which restricts his mobility, Stuart has nothing but admiration for the opportunities offered by the area to go out and explore.

He said: “Westhill is spoilt for parks and walks with a lot of recent upgrade work being carried out in Denman Park and there are plenty of walks including the orbital trail which takes you around the whole of Westhill where nature is in an abundance.

“It’s probably as a result of the pandemic, but most families in Westhill appear to have a dog and you will never be short of a place to go for an enjoyable dog walk.”

Stuart Devine believes you can’t go wrong with Costco in Westhill. Pic: Kenny Elrick.

3)The shops have a Wow factor

He was equally enthusiastic about the quality of shops in the community, heightened by the problems which he has witnessed mounting up in Aberdeen city centre.

Stuart said: “Shops and retail, wow, Westhill over the last two decades has emerged as a really popular destination for shoppers.

“More recently, with all the stuff about bus gates and LEZs [low emission zones], what the city has lost, places such as Westhill and Inverurie have gained.

“My favourites include Costco, everyone loves Costco. We have a Markies, a Home Bargains and an Aldi. We are also very lucky to have some great small local businesses which have thrived through the years and include gift shops and hairdressers.”

Yan is one of the most popular restaurants in Westhill. Pic: Albert Sumner.

4)Restaurants are top of the range

Stuart is understandably keen to promote his own food outlets, but he knows quality nosh when he sees it and spoke highly of several eateries and pubs in Westhill.

He said: “This is a difficult one, because obviously I want everyone to jump in the car and go visit an Ashvale.

“However, if it’s good food you want, you really don’t need to leave Westhill. My favourites include a Sunday roast from Duncano’s and Yan for Chinese fare would be up there with the best of Chinese in the city.

“Most importantly, when I do get a day off, I do enjoy a visit to the newly taken over and refurbished Broadstraik ,which is excellent for food, offers a great pint and has plenty of screens to watch the football. “

“That’s my perfect day off!”

Press and Journal writer Karla Sinclair is among those who have tackled the “Ashvale Whale”. Image: Kath Flannery.

5)It has a great community buzz

Stuart, who was awarded an MBE in 2014, is a optimist by nature and is delighted with the rapport which he has built up with friends and neighbours in Westhill.

He said: “It’s full of community spirit. Everywhere you go from the pub to Greggs, people are friendly, kids are polite and it just has a great feel about it.

“Of course, like most places, there may be the odd blip, but in general I would recommend Westhill to anyone.

“It has certainly served me well and I look forward to many more years ahead.”

Conversation