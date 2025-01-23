19-year-old Meldrum House chef Luke says late father inspired his culinary career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-year-old Meldrum House chef Luke says late father inspired his culinary career

The impressive young chef works as chef de partie at Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course.

19-year-old chef de partie at Meldrum House, Luke Wraight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Luke Wraight, 19, has gone from working in a trampoline park kitchen to working as chef de partie at Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course.

At 16, Luke said decided to “give it a shot”, and started his first job in a kitchen, at the trampoline park in Inverurie.

Now, he’s serving up steak for VIP guests at the luxury Aberdeenshire hotel.

“If you’d have told me in school that I’d be a chef, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he says.

Rising star chef de partie Luke Wraight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The young chef would help out in the kitchen at home growing up, but he never imagined he would make a career out of it.

“I’m immensely proud,” says Luke.

“A lot of work goes into it.

“But I’m also very lucky. There aren’t many kitchens that you could walk into at 18 and progress to chef de partie in a year in a half.

“It’s a fantastic feeling.”

Luke’s dad was ‘absolutely an inspiration’

Luke can still remember the first time he ever gave a cooking a meal a try on his own – ten years ago, at just nine years old.

“The first meal I cooked for my dad, I remember it well because it was absolutely terrible,” he admits with a laugh.

“It was a tomato and chicken ragu. It was a terrible meal.

“But from that time on, the sights, the smells of the kitchen, and getting to that end result stuck with me.

“I found it really rewarding.”

Luke alongside his mum, Mel, younger sister Charlotte, and dad, John.  Image: Luke Wraight.

“I had always been the helping hand,” says Luke, “chopping garlic, peeling onions, or whatever.

“That was the first time I got really involved.

“My dad passed when I was 14, and after that it was quite natural for me to take on the cooking.

“And I started to get more and more interested.

“He was absolutely an inspiration for me.

“My dad cooked lots of curries, kebabs and things like that.

“Growing up around good food definitely sparked my interest.”

What does Luke do at Meldrum House?

Luke’s role in the kitchen at Meldrum House involves not only running a section, but also helping to train younger chefs.

He says: “It’s cooking everything from start to finish, whether that’s making a sauce or a protein like steak.

“The other element in the role is teaching the younger chefs.

“We’ve got three junior chefs, so it’s about showing them what I’m doing, explaining the ingredients.

“I try to build their repertoire and awareness of what’s going on around them, so they can progress someday as well.”

Chef de partie Luke Wraight in the kitchen at Meldrum House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But the 19-year-old doesn’t shy away from the responsibility.

“I think you have to be quite confident,” he says, “otherwise you make more mistakes.”

“I’m in such a fortunate position to be in this role at my age,” adds Luke.

“So I think people are quite surprised by my age sometimes.

“I definitely look young, which doesn’t help,” he laughs.

