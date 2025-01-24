Period property in Aberdeen’s west end is rich in both style and space

Number 48 Carlton Place in Aberdeen is a beautiful period property and yet impressively equipped for truly modern living.

This semi-detached, six-bedroom granite home sits on a tree-lined street in the west end of the city. It is set out over three floors with large rooms throughout.

It boasts many traditional features including high skirtings, ceiling cornicing and ceiling roses. In addition, it has been thoughtfully maintained and enhanced with fresh and stylish décor.

Owner Sarah Moore says it’s the location that first caught her eye.

She and her husband Steve have lived at number 48 for just over 10 years, sharing it with their daughter and two golden retrievers.

Period property enjoys a quiet setting in Aberdeen

“We have always loved Carlton Place, with its tree-lined pavements it is not often used as a thoroughfare giving it a quiet feel in the middle of our bustling city,” said Sarah.

“Our property is right next door to the bowling green which gave it a quieter feel. Plus, with the gardens not really being overlooked, it’s a lovely spot to enjoy summer evenings.”

Taking a tour around the property, there is an elegant lounge, with feature fireplace and large bay window which overlooks the front garden.

The second public room and dining room has been remodelled to create an open-plan family area with access to the kitchen and garden.

There is a lounge area that gives access to the back garden and a separate dining area complete with attractive fireplace.

On the first floor there is a very spacious master bedroom with en suite.

There are two further double bedrooms and family bathroom on this floor.

Moving on to the second floor, there are three further bedrooms and a shower room.

Sarah said: “The house itself was a blank canvas when we moved in with the previous owners moving abroad who painted everything white.

“So, we could really envisage us in the space and make it our own.

Open-plan feel and a place for a collection

“We combined the back sitting and dining room to give that open-plan feel by taking down an internal wall and invested in a good home for Steve’s whisky collection.

“This was in the form of the built-in cabinet made by Graham Johnstone of Stonehaven who also made the bespoke kitchen before we bought the property.

Sarah added: “We also gutted the garden, putting a large deck for family gatherings and good quality astroturf for a year-round aesthetic and great foundation for our two golden retrievers to run about on.”

What are the property’s special features?

“The fully enclosed garden is a lovely feature, but so are the open working fires, the original cornicing and large windows letting in the beautiful south light in the mornings,” said Sarah.

“The stand-alone, roll-top bath adds a bit of interest, and of course I do love my dressing room.”

What about the location?

“It’s a prime west end location, with brilliant school catchment and which is easily walkable to the best restaurants and bars the city has to offer.”

Asked what they enjoy most about living there, Sarah said: “The space really. The rooms are a great size, and we feel it’s well laid out.

“We do love the garden, with two huge rhododendron trees and mature oak trees at the back, I think it’s oak.

“When in bloom it’s a stunning environment.

“We have wonderful neighbours, with the covid WhatsApp chat still going strong, there is a lovely feel of looking out for each other which is rare to find.”

Is there a type of buyer this property would suit especially?

“That’s the great thing; this house is fit for so many different kinds of people,” said Sarah.

“We moved in as a couple with no children. Then we got our two dogs, and only in the last two years has our daughter come along.

“We have loved it at each stage, it’s an incredible home.”

“The off-street parking is a dream for being in the centre of town.

“We have also invested in an electric car charger and new smart home features. Such as smart meters, thermostat, and it has 750mb fibre to the property!

“So, it may be a period property, but it is fit for modern living.”

Price over £660,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and on the aspc website.

