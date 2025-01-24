Period property in Aberdeen’s west end is rich in both style and space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Period property in Aberdeen’s west end is rich in both style and space

Semi-detached, six-bedroom home boasts many traditional features including high skirtings, ceiling cornicing and ceiling roses.

The fabulous open-plan dining and family area at 48 Carlton Place in Aberdeen.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Number 48 Carlton Place in Aberdeen is a beautiful period property and yet impressively equipped for truly modern living.

This semi-detached, six-bedroom granite home sits on a tree-lined street in the west end of the city. It is set out over three floors with large rooms throughout.

It boasts many traditional features including high skirtings, ceiling cornicing and ceiling roses. In addition, it has been thoughtfully maintained and enhanced with fresh and stylish décor.

the long, enclosed garden with lawn
The large, enclosed garden with lawn at 48 Carlton Place.

Owner Sarah Moore says it’s the location that first caught her eye.

She and her husband Steve have lived at number 48 for just over 10 years, sharing it with their daughter and two golden retrievers.

Period property enjoys a quiet setting in Aberdeen

“We have always loved Carlton Place, with its tree-lined pavements it is not often used as a thoroughfare giving it a quiet feel in the middle of our bustling city,” said Sarah.

“Our property is right next door to the bowling green which gave it a quieter feel. Plus, with the gardens not really being overlooked, it’s a lovely spot to enjoy summer evenings.”

Sarah and Steve Moore in the garden at 48 Carlton Place.

Taking a tour around the property, there is an elegant lounge, with feature fireplace and large bay window which overlooks the front garden.

The second public room and dining room has been remodelled to create an open-plan family area with access to the kitchen and garden.

There is a lounge area that gives access to the back garden and a separate dining area complete with attractive fireplace.

The beautiful lounge with traditional details, bay window and fireplace.

On the first floor there is a very spacious master bedroom with en suite.

There are two further double bedrooms and family bathroom on this floor.

Moving on to the second floor, there are three further bedrooms and a shower room.

Sarah said: “The house itself was a blank canvas when we moved in with the previous owners moving abroad who painted everything white.

“So, we could really envisage us in the space and make it our own.

The dining area flows seamlessly into the lounge area in the open-plan space.

Open-plan feel and a place for a collection

“We combined the back sitting and dining room to give that open-plan feel by taking down an internal wall and invested in a good home for Steve’s whisky collection.

“This was in the form of the built-in cabinet made by Graham Johnstone of Stonehaven who also made the bespoke kitchen before we bought the property.

Sarah added: “We also gutted the garden, putting a large deck for family gatherings and good quality astroturf for a year-round aesthetic and great foundation for our two golden retrievers to run about on.”

The bespoke kitchen by Graham Johnstone of Stonehaven with island area for informal dining.
What are the property’s special features?

“The fully enclosed garden is a lovely feature, but so are the open working fires, the original cornicing and large windows letting in the beautiful south light in the mornings,” said Sarah.

“The stand-alone, roll-top bath adds a bit of interest, and of course I do love my dressing room.”

The roll-top bath and fireplace add to the traditional character of this room.
What about the location?

“It’s a prime west end location, with brilliant school catchment and which is easily walkable to the best restaurants and bars the city has to offer.”

Asked what they enjoy most about living there, Sarah said: “The space really. The rooms are a great size, and we feel it’s well laid out.

“We do love the garden, with two huge rhododendron trees and mature oak trees at the back, I think it’s oak.

“When in bloom it’s a stunning environment.

“We have wonderful neighbours, with the covid WhatsApp chat still going strong, there is a lovely feel of looking out for each other which is rare to find.”

The large master bedroom with lots of room and an en suite shower room.
Is there a type of buyer this property would suit especially?

“That’s the great thing; this house is fit for so many different kinds of people,” said Sarah.

“We moved in as a couple with no children. Then we got our two dogs, and only in the last two years has our daughter come along.

“We have loved it at each stage, it’s an incredible home.”

“The off-street parking is a dream for being in the centre of town.

“We have also invested in an electric car charger and new smart home features. Such as smart meters, thermostat, and it has 750mb fibre to the property!

“So, it may be a period property, but it is fit for modern living.”

Price over £660,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and on the aspc website.

Number 48 Carlton Place is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the west end of Aberdeen.
Another very pretty bedroom in this beautifully decorated property in Aberdeen’s west end.

