Richard Gordon: Jimmy Calderwood and Denis Law will be sorely missed

There was reason for north-east football fans to mourn last weekend when, within the space of 48 hours, the deaths were announced of two men who, in their different ways, generated much warmth and affection for us.

First came the passing of our finest ever footballer, Denis Law, then the news broke that we had also lost one of the Dons’ biggest managerial characters, Jimmy Calderwood.

Tributes have flooded in all week, and rightly so.

Denis’s exploits have been well documented, his achievements stellar, but perhaps his biggest was making it at all given the physical issues he had to overcome.

Slight of stature and wearing thick glasses to correct a squint, he was hardly the most obvious youngster likely to emerge from Woodside, but his natural ability was what set him aside, and he flourished in a remarkable way.

I met Denis on a few occasions over the years but still treasure the first of those when he generously gave me a couple of hours of his time at the Marcliffe back in 2013. I was in the process of writing my book ‘Scotland 74: A World Cup Story’ and he sat patiently, answered all my questions, and gave me some wonderful quotes.

I listened back to that interview this week, and it was lovely to hear that instantly recognisable voice again. What shone through was how patriotic Denis was, how much he loved the national team, and what it meant to at last play for Scotland in a finals, as he did, just the once, in the opening win over Zaire in Dortmund.

He recalled then how he had feared his international career over, how indebted he was to Willie Ormond for giving him the opportunity. He regretted not having played more often on the biggest stage of all, but at least he had that memory, and it was one of his most treasured from a success-laden career.

Denis Law shone brightly during an era which produced some of the most richly talented footballers I have seen in my lifetime, and although he had passed his peak in 1974, he retained the passion which had served him so well.

For me, Denis dispelled the maxim ‘never meet your heroes’. He was as warm and charming off the pitch as he had been driven and ruthless on it, and he will forever be a Scottish football legend.

One of the game’s great personalities

Like Denis, Jimmy Calderwood struggled against illness in his later years, finally succumbing at the age of 69.

It was emotional delivering the news on last Sunday’s Sportsound as various memories of an ebullient character flashed through my mind, but I found myself smiling, and I am sure that contrast would have been experienced by everyone who knew him.

When Jimmy arrived at Pittodrie in the summer of 2004 he was exactly what Aberdeen needed after the Steve Paterson appointment had gone so badly wrong.

He breezed in full of energy and enthusiasm, and the next five years were to be an, at times, nerve-wracking rollercoaster. Jimmy brought us some highs, but also some crushing cup defeats, and they eventually cost him his job.

I look back on that period with real fondness, and count myself fortunate to have spent so much time in his company.

Like Denis, Jimmy Calderwood will long be remembered.

Time for Dons to get league form back on track

The Dons finally ended their horrendous run at Elgin last Saturday to ensure progress in the Scottish Cup.

They were not altogether convincing, and benefitted from a huge stroke of luck with the crucial second goal, the ball having never crossed the line, but the players made the most of that, and saw out what might have been a hazardous tie.

The draw was then kind, sending Dunfermline to Pittodrie next month for a game which Aberdeen will be clear favourites to win.

Before that one, they have to get back on track in the league, starting with this afternoon’s visit of St Mirren. Stephen Robinson’s side can be horrible to play against, and they will still see the Dons as vulnerable.

Hopefully the confidence gained from last week will be in evidence, and Aberdeen at last get another three points on the board.