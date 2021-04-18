The Kilted Chef: April springs a surprise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Craig Wilson, aka The Kilted Chef, gathers together some seasonal produce for a flavour-packed meal.

This month I’m celebrating the best of the season.

April has an abundance of great produce coming into its own, from cauliflower, spinach and peas to spring greens, spring onions and asparagus.

My spicy cauliflower soup is like a hug in a bowl, and I’ve teamed it with one of my favourite foods from Easter – hot cross buns, with a twist!

The spicy, fruity softness of the hot cross bun with the savoury cheese and hit of Worcester sauce is a great contrast and perfect accompaniment to this delicious soup.

Monkfish is not the best looking fish in the sea, but what is lacks in looks it certainly makes up for in taste.

It’s a meaty fish with a sweet and mild flavour and here, I’ve paired it with beautiful spring vegetables and smoky, crisp pancetta. If you can’t get pancetta you can use bacon, but make sure it’s good quality and dry cured – Piggery-Smokery’s award-winning bacon from Alford is amazing!

Spicy cauliflower soup with hot cross bun Scottish rarebit

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the soup:

1 small cauliflower

200g white onion

2 level tbsp medium curry powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp rock salt

500g full fat milk

200g Red Rooster potatoes

1 tsp turmeric

1 vegetable stock cube

1l water

For the topping:

100g slices of bread or roll

4 tbsp rapeseed oil

½ tsp rock salt

½ tsp chilli powder

For the Scottish rarebit:

2 hot cross buns

1 egg

1 tbsp Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce

100g Isle of Mull cheddar cheese

½ tsp chilli powder

Method

For the soup: Peel off the cauliflower leaves and set to one side. Roughly chop the potatoes, onion and cauliflower.

Put in a pan with the stock cube, water, milk, turmeric, curry powder, chilli powder and salt. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 15 minutes. Take the pan off the heat. Pour the liquid into a food processor or using a hand blender, blend until silky smooth. For the topping: Take around half the cauliflower leaves (around 130g) and wash them.

Slice length ways then chop into chunks. Cut the bread/rolls into small cubes. Put 3 tbsp rapeseed oil in a non-stick frying pan and heat for 2 minutes. Add the chopped cauliflower leaves – the pan will sizzle. Add the bread cubes, salt and chilli powder. Stir round in the pan with a wooden spoon until the bread is golden. Take off the heat, and at the last minute add another tbsp of oil. Then put the contents of the pan into a hot oven at 170C/180C Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5 for five minutes, to crisp up. Once crisped, set aside and leave to cool. For the rarebit: In a bowl beat the egg. Grate the cheese and add to the bowl along with the Worcester Sauce. Mix together. Preheat oven 170C/180C Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Slice each hot cross bun in half and place on to a baking tray. Top each slice with approximately a heaped teaspoon of the cheesy mix. Place the tray into the oven for 10 minutes. To serve: Serve the soup into warm bowls; sprinkle the bread/cauliflower leaf croutons over the soup. Serve the rarebit alongside on a side plate.

Monkfish, asparagus, peas with turmeric mash

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

250g monkfish tail

8 asparagus spears

100g frozen petit pois

2 spring onions

½ lemon

4 rashers pancetta or bacon, sliced

1 sprig of basil

10ml rapeseed oil

25g salted butter plus a few extra knobs of butter

500g Red Rooster potatoes

25ml double cream

½ tsp turmeric

5g sea salt

Method