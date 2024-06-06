The best spots to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea in Inverness

Afternoon teas have satisfied the taste buds of foodies for centuries.

Everything from the freshly-made scones slathered in jam and clotted clean, to the light and fluffy sandwiches, sweet pastries and cakes. And, of course, tea.

They are perfect for celebrations and catch-ups with friends and loved ones.

We have rounded up our favourite afternoon tea experiences for you to try out in Inverness.

Be sure to let us know if any have slipped our minds in the comment section.

Ness Walk Hotel

Enjoy a slice of paradise with the Heavenly Afternoon Tea at the Ness Walk Hotel in Inverness.

Available 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm daily, it offers a modern twist on a British classic and costs £25.95 per person.

The seasonal selection features a collection of sweet and savoury elements. Ingredients are sourced locally from local artisan farms and producers.

The menu is regularly updated with current themes and events such as Wimbledon, beginning on July 1 and featuring fresh summer flavours of smoked salmon and crowdie cheese and of course strawberries and shortcake.

In 2024, the menu changes to celebrate the Olympic Games with desserts including a caramel and candyfloss torch and a lemon and poppy seed madeline, a nod to the host city of Paris.

Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

Kingsmills Hotel

After a morning exploring the city centre shops, you will want to take some time to relax.

And the best way to do just that is to indulge in a delectable afternoon tea at Kingsmills Hotel.

Served daily in the venue’s Conservatory Restaurant between 2pm and 4.30pm, it includes everything from delectable cakes and savouries to freshly baked scones served with strawberry jam and a selection of organic and herbal teas and freshly brewed coffee from Inverness Coffee Roasting.

Traditional Afternoon Tea is £19.95 per person. To make it an even more special occasion add a glass of prosecco for an extra £7 per person, or glass of Champagne for an extra £11 per person.

A vegan option is available also at £19.95 per person.

Address: Culcabock Road, Inverness IV2 3LP

The Palace Hotel and Spa

What’s better than a delicious afternoon tea? A delicious afternoon tea with a view.

At The Palace Hotel and Spa, you can tuck into a selection of tasty goods while looking out at Inverness Castle and the River Ness.

Tea can be taken in the lounge, brasserie or restaurant with a selection of savoury treats, sandwiches, scones and cakes.

It costs £21.95 per person, rising to £31.95 per person by adding a mini bottle of prosecco.

A vegan version is available for the same price.

Address: 8 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NG

Simpsons

Simpsons offers a luxury afternoon tea in the city that is perfect for any occasion – from a catch-up with friends to a family celebration – and is available Monday to Saturday at 3pm.

It costs £17.50 per person, or add some bubbly for an additional £5 per person, and includes an array of homemade sandwiches, freshly baked cakes and classic scones.

Gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan options are available.

A popular feature is that Simpsons serve their afternoon tea on picnic benches.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness IV2 5BA

Glenmoriston Townhouse

Indulgent and charming, traditional afternoon tea in the Piano Lounge at the Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel with views over the River Ness offers a delicious experience for any occasion.

Available from 12-4pm, seven days a week, visitors can enjoy an assortment of homemade cakes, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam accompanied by a variety of finger sandwiches and a choice of tea or coffee served on fine bone china.

Priced from £22.95 per person, for extra indulgence you can upgrade to a gin afternoon tea, at £24.95, or prosecco afternoon tea for £26.95.

The Glenmoriston also offers a sushi afternoon tea, combining assorted nigiri, signature dragon roll, a selection of handmade cakes inspired by Japan, all served with a choice of Japanese tea.

Sushi afternoon tea is £24 per person based on two people sharing. For the fully authentic experience a bottle of Konishi Gold sake can be added for an extra £28.

Address: 20 Ness Bank, Inverness IV2 4SF

Culloden House

Set in nearly 40 acres of woodland and private gardens, this luxury hotel can also boast a connection to a significant part of Scottish history.

At the time of the Jacobite uprising in 1745-46, Bonnie Prince Charlie used Culloden House as his lodging and battle headquarters prior to the fateful battle on nearby Culloden Moor.

Afternoon Tea is served between 2-4pm, starting at £23.95 per person. Add a glass of prosecco for an extra £9.45 or Champagne for an extra £15.95.

A deposit is required to confirm a booking and must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance.

The menu caters for most if not all dietary requirements.

Address: Culloden Rd, Inverness IV2 7BZ

Drumossie Hotel

Set in nine acres of parkland with spectacular views of the Moray Firth, the art deco Macdonald Drumossie Hotel offers peace and elegance just off the A9 on the outskirts of the city.

A sweet and savoury traditional afternoon tea costing £28 per person will have you tucking in to a classic selection of mouth-watering favourites, such as homemade scones, sandwiches, sausage rolls, and a selection of cakes, freshly made in the hotel’s kitchen.

A glass of prosecco or Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne can be added to give the occasion a bit more sparkle.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has agreed a partnership with Paddy & Scott’s, a sustainable coffee brand focused on empowering farmers and the wider community.

Address: Old Perth Rd, Inverness IV2 5BE

Munro’s Nurseries

Just outside Inverness off the A9 heading north, the nursery business was started on a derelict site in 2000.

As the garden centre side grew, a coffee shop was added in 2010 and was extended four years later due to the demand for the homemade cakes.

Afternoon tea has become a popular part of a visit to Munro’s and is served both inside the coffee shop or outside in the under-cover terrace.

The freshly-made sandwiches, scones, meringues and other homebaking costs £14.95 per person.

Address: Bogallan, North Kessock, Inverness IV1 3XE