North hotels firm Macdonald back in the black and enjoying growth again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North hotels firm Macdonald back in the black and enjoying growth again

Net bank debt slashed amid post-Covid recovery.

By Keith Findlay
Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Macdonald Hotels has said it expects to report a 12% jump in earnings this year after wiping out nearly £700 million of net bank debt.

The group – whose luxury hotels include Norwood Hall, in Aberdeen, Drumossie, in Inverness, and Pittodrie House, near Inverurie – also reported a return to the black.

Reporting figures for the year to September 29 2022, for which it has just lodged accounts at Companies House, the company said it had made a strong post-Covid recovery.

Pre-tax profits for the 2020-21 trading year came in at £44.5 million, compared with losses of £15.2m a year earlier.

Macdonald’s recovery gathered momentum as Covid restrictions eased

Macdonald reported operating profits of £3.3m for the latest period, against losses of £12.2m in the previous year. Turnover for 2021-22 totalled £121.9m, up from £66.8m previously.

Staff numbers swelled to 2,482, on average last year, from 1,817 in 2020-21.

The firm said the results reflected a “challenging” first half of the year, due to Covid restrictions imposed in December 2021, wiping out the important Christmas period.

These restrictions continued into both January and February 2022.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort.
Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Image: DCT Media

Chief Financial Officer Hugh Gillies said: “This contrasted with strong staycation demand throughout the summer of 2022 and the welcome return of corporate business, a market which has continued to strengthen in the current financial year.”

Macdonald hailed its performance on net bank debt reduction, saying it had successfully slashed the total to £32m from a peak of £700m.

The 2021-22 results included a boost from the sale of the group’s Holyrood and Manchester hotels, in November 2021, which reduced bank debt by £98m and generated a balance sheet gain of £46m.

The February 2023 sale of Ansty Hall hotel in the Midlands realised a further £8m.

The group has never been in a stronger financial position.”

Hugh Gillies, Macdonald Hotels

This was closely followed by Macdonald securing a new five-year banking facility of £51.3m, with Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays.

The company said proceeds from the sale of non-core assets were being reinvested in the portfolio.

Mr Gillies added: “The group has never been in a stronger financial position, which gives us the platform to continue our strategy of selective non-core asset disposals, such as Ansty Hall, to provide funds for investing in our core assets without the need to increase debt.

Norwood Hall Hotel, Aberdeen.
Norwood Hall Hotel, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Despite continued cost pressures, particularly across payroll, food and utilities, the period to September 2023 is expected to see Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) further improve, increasing by 12% on a like-for-like basis, achieved predominately through improved sales across our hotels and resorts.”

What other hotels does Macdonald have in its portfolio?

Bathgate-based Macdonald is one of the UK’s largest independent hotel groups. Its portfolio boasts many operations in the Highlands.

These include Aviemore Resort, comprising Morlich Hotel, Aviemore Hotel, Highlands Hotel and woodland lodges.

Macdonald’s Spey Valley Resort, in Aviemore, Lochanhully Resort, in Carrbridge, and Ness Side Estate, near Inverness, all offer self-catering accommodation.

The hotel chain is majority-owned by Donald Macdonald and his family.

More from Business

Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie, Richard Lochhead MSP and Scottish Enterprise head of investment Paul Funnell.
Aberdeen-based EV charging firm Trojan Energy unveils £2 million growth boost
Johanna Basford
Johanna Basford: Entrepreneurs are not all profit hungry, ruthless types
Collage of Beach Hut logo and flooded car park.
Beauty spot cafe on Moray coast fears more extreme weather through winter could 'cripple'…
Boxer Anthony Joshua featured in online posts for bookmaker Betfred (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Betfred ads featuring boxer Anthony Joshua banned because of appeal to under-18s
Online travel agents have won a High Court fight with Ryanair (Dave Thompson/PA)
Online travel agents win £2m High Court damages fight with Ryanair
UK’s top stock index slipped into the red on Tuesday after being weighed down by losses for miners and energy giants (Victoria Jones/PA)
BP losses help drag FTSE 100 into the red
Lucy Harding
Pedestrianisation plans in Nairn backed by businesses
Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few has helped undermine capitalism in recent decades (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Immoral’ asset managers have ‘co-opted’ diversity agenda, says Gove
A spider’s web (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Full fibre broadband for Britain’s ‘most haunted’ village
Essie Suffolks being exported
Aberdeenshire breeder exports Suffolks to Georgia

Conversation