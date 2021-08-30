Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Recipes: Go (wal)nuts for savoury baking

Walnuts aren't just for sweet dishes. Here’s something different to bake with them to accompany a cup of tea or even have as an appetiser before a special meal at home.
By Rebecca Shearer
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Post Thumbnail

Walnuts aren’t just for sweet dishes. Here’s something different to bake with them to accompany a cup of tea or even have as an appetiser before a special meal at home.

We’re all too familiar with walnuts making their way into our desserts and other sweet dishes, but have you ever thought about using them with something more savoury?

California Walnuts has released these recipes, using its brand of the nut, to show just how easy it is to bake with them.

Cheese, leek and California Walnut flapjacks

Serves 9

Ingredients

  • 50g butter
  • 1 leek, diced
  • 200g oats
  • 75g California Walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 1 large carrot, grated
  • 2 tbsp mixed seeds
  • 125g vegetarian cheddar, grated
  • 2 large eggs, beaten

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Grease and line a 22cm square tin.
  2. Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the leek for three minutes until softened.
  3. Mix into the oats with the California Walnuts, carrot, seeds, cheddar and eggs, season. Press into the tin and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden.
  4. Allow to cool slightly before cutting into nine squares.

California Walnut garlic bread

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1 French baguette
  • 100g butter, softened
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • ½ x 25g pack parsley, finely chopped
  • 50g California Walnuts, finely chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Cut the baguette in half and with each half, make deep slits diagonally at 2cm intervals making sure not to cut all the way through. Place each on a large piece of foil.
  3. Blend together the butter, garlic, parsley and California Walnuts, season and spread into the slits. Wrap loosely in foil and place both on a large baking tray.
  4. Bake for 10 minutes, unwrap the foil to expose the top of the bread and cook for a further 10 minutes until golden and the butter has melted.

