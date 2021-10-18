Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Taste test: Looking for a bargain? Try out these 3 north-east Fiver Fest deals

By Karla Sinclair
October 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Taste test: Sampling 3 north-east Fiver Fest deals Picture shows; Fiver fest. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown

No matter how hard we try to resist the urge when shopping for food and drink or dining out, we are always on the lookout for a bargain.

Two for one deals, half-price drinks and student discount – these are just a few you’ll likely be looking out for. And, chances are it is one of the first things customers will spy on the menu or the supermarket shelf.

If there’s a bargain to be had, why ignore it? This is the first thing that sprung to mind when I spied a number of local towns participating in the latest Fiver Fest.

Portsoy Ice Cream is one of the businesses taking part in the latest Fiver Fest.

Running until this Saturday (October 23), Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign run by traders’ group Totally Locally and offers independent businesses the chance to encourage people back to their town centres.

It asks firms of all types, including those in hospitality, to give £5 offers to customers for a two-week period to show the diversity and value of what they sell.

In my mind, fewer things are better than a food and drink deal, so I decided to try out some of the specials.

1. The Larder Huntly

Situated on Gordon Street, The Larder has cemented itself as one of Huntly’s well-loved eateries.

Customers can choose from a range of fresh sandwiches and homemade pies and quiches, but what the business is best known for is its multitude of mouth-watering home bakes that change daily.

What’s the deal?

Their Fiver Fest deal allows you to choose a sandwich, a cup of soup and a ‘fancy piece’ – the best of the three deals I tried, in my opinion.

I opted for a cheese and ham sandwich with tomato soup – a reliable combination that can easily fail to hit the mark. But the hardest choice of all, of course, was deciding what treat to select.

A cheese and ham sandwich.

There were truffles, brownies, blondies, cheesecakes, cookies, brookies (a brownie and chocolate chip bar), muffins.

In the end, it was the Biscoff millionaire’s slice that prevailed.

The soup, blended and thick, was delightfully fragrant and had warming hints of black pepper.

I pulled apart my sandwich, which was packed to the brim, and dipped a segment into the creamy soup. It was clear both had been lovingly homemade.

Biscoff millionaire’s shortbread.

As for the home bake, I cut it in half and shared it with my mum, a fellow lover of Lotus Biscoff. It was perfectly gooey and comprised three generous layers – one a thick Biscoff spread, one caramel and one that boasted a brownie-like consistency.

It was mind-blowing – and definitely filling.

The deal is certainly worth the hype and offers great value for money.

2. Portsoy Coffee Shop and Bistro

Far too often when I’m out and about I find myself thinking, all I fancy is a fresh, homemade scone.

But not just any scone, no, one oozing with clotted cream and jam. A heavenly combination.

If you find yourself in Portsoy this week, then be sure to consider Portsoy Coffee Shop and Bistro’s Fiver Fest offer.

What’s the deal?

You can get your hands on a scone and a large hot drink for £5 at the eatery on the town’s South High Street. While it is not quite as impressive-sounding as some of the other deals, once you catch a glimpse of their scones, then you’ll understand why it’s a tempting one.

Portsoy Coffee Shop and Bistro is offering one scone and one large hot drink.

I opted for a fruit scone and a classic americano (with a dash of milk). It was a miserable afternoon when I headed out, so it was just what I needed to shake the autumnal blues.

After opening the box it came in I was met with what could only be described as one of the most inviting scones I’ve laid my eyes on as it was accompanied by a delicate arrangement of clotted cream, raspberry jam and seasonal berries.

Moist and crumbly, I tore apart the scone to apply a generous helping of both the cream and jam. The bake tasted sublime and had evidently been made fresh that day.

While some would debate whether a scone and coffee is a quality deal, I would happily argue its case.

3. The Galley Whitehills

Sticking to the scone theme, The Galley in Whitehills also shines a light on the bake in its latest Fiver Fest deal.

However, what makes this one different.

What’s the deal?

You are not only treated to one scone but two – as well as two hot drinks.

On arrival, my friend and I were able to choose from an array of different flavours – including classics and mixtures you could consider more unique – that had been baked fresh that day.

We decided to shake things up and requested one strawberry and coconut scone and a banana, dark chocolate and hazelnut one.

The Galley’s Fiver Fest offer – two scones and two hot drinks.

Starting out with the strawberry and coconut option, which we halved, it was aromatic and packed full of flavour.

I was apprehensive about the shredded coconut flakes, which there were plenty of, but they added a lovely texture, especially when consumed with a gooey chunk of strawberry.

There was a great balance of the three main ingredients in the other scone. The hazelnut added a delicious crunch while the banana, perfectly ripe, was velvety in texture.

Notes of vanilla were apparent, too, providing some sweetness that contrasted well with the creamy (and slightly bitter) chocolate.

The two hot drinks, a cappuccino with cinnamon and a flat white, were delightful, too. We washed down the remains of our treats with them.

What other deals are available?

  • Portsoy Ice Cream – 24 Seafield Street, Portsoy, Banff, AB45 2QT – two Terry’s Chocolate Orange hot chocolates.
  • Dean’s Bistro and Coffee Shop – Depot Road, Huntly, AB54 8JX – two hot drinks and two cakes/traybakes.
  • The Market Cafe – The Ward, Huntly, AB54 4QU – two hot drinks and two scones or soup and a dessert.
  • Huntly Herbs – Whitestone, Huntly, AB54 4SB – 800g jar of Strathbogie Sizzler plus free delivery in Huntly.
  • The Merry Kettle Tea Shoppe – 25 Duke St, Huntly AB54 8DL – soup and a sweet.
  • Rizza’s Ice Cream – 31 Steven Road, Huntly, AB54 8SX- two litres of classic ice cream and a box of cones.
  • Huntly Chip Shop – 12 Bogie Street, Huntly, AB54 8DX – any burger supper and a can of juice.
  • The Candy Box Banff – 15 High Street, Banff, AB45 1AN – two small tango ice blasts or two waffles on a stick with sauce.

