Runrig: Fans and band reunite for online watch party and TV premiere of career documentary

It’s three years since their last concert, but Runrig will reunite with their worldwide fans in a live event this week.

The band will take part in a Facebook watch party of their newly-released music documentary There Must Be A Place, celebrating their 45-year career.

It had been hoped to hold a major premiere for the 100-minute film, possibly at an outdoor venue.

However, it has not been possible due to the pandemic.

TV premiere for documentary

Instead, fans are being urged to watch online at 8pm on Saturday, when it will get its UK TV premiere on the Sky Arts channel.

Band members will contribute exclusive behind-the-scenes information.

Producers from Blazing Griffin will also answer technical questions via the Facebook link.

The format will be a ‘live’ video featuring frames from the film so that fans can watch together.

To join, fans access the Facebook link. Those in the UK can watch on Sky Arts, others around the world press play at the same time on their own copy of the film.

During the first lockdown last year, Runrig in association with Sky Arts held a live streaming event of the band’s final concert.

The Last Dance was held at Stirling Castle in front of 50,000 fans in 2018. The live stream attracted 90,000 viewers.

This year BBC ALBA also screened The Last Dance, filmed live by Blazing Griffin, a Glasgow-based BAFTA-winning digital entertainment company.

Opportunity for fans to interact and connect

Runrig founding member Calum MacDonald said: “We’re delighted to see all the positive reaction to the documentary and, especially, for the director, Jack Cocker, who has put so much time, care and creative energy and into the project.

“Our thanks to Blazing Griffin for hosting yet another online watch party.

“Similar to The Last Dance Event, it will give fans an opportunity to interact and connect with each other again, together with the opportunity to access extra archive information and share their memories.”

There Must Be A Place is available in DVD and Blu-ray as well as a coffee table book.

Producer Steven Little added: “We still hope that it will be possible to have an in-person premiere one day.

“But to celebrate the DVD release and UK TV premiere of ‘There Must Be A Place’, a watch party is a great shared experience for the band and fans that we can enjoy together from the comfort of our own homes.

“The making of this documentary has been a labour of love due to the vast amounts of archive included in the film, and we look forward to sharing some insights into that process during the watch party.”

Runrig, formed in 1973 in Skye, produced 14 studio albums and took their brand of Gaelic rock music across the world.

The band recorded their final studio album, The Story, in 2015 and held a series of farewell concerts, including The Last Dance, in 2018.