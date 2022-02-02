Siblings dish out ‘between 400 and 500’ meals to hungry locals without power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Siblings dish out ‘between 400 and 500’ meals to hungry locals without power

By Karla Sinclair
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 9:00 am
Siblings Alex and Josh dish out 'between 400 and 500' meals to hungry locals without power
Alex and Josh McKenzie, of Skoff.

The owners of a north-east catering trailer have distributed between 400 and 500 meals in two communities that have been left without power due to Storm Corrie.

Brother and sister Josh and Alex McKenzie started serving dishes from their catering trailer, known as Skoff, on Monday after being contacted by Graham Whyte, of G&M Whyte Event Caterers, who was pleading for food trucks to help areas without power.

The siblings, who were brought up in the Deeside area and currently reside in Aberdeen, received a call in the afternoon and were dishing out food by 5pm.

The siblings preparing the meals.
The siblings preparing the meals.

They first set up shop in Countesswells, across from Sainsbury’s Local on Burnett Road, and have since served locals at Bellfield North Car Park in Banchory, too.

‘It was a no-brainer’

“We felt we needed to do something to help the communities in need of hot food and water,” Josh said. “It was a no-brainer.”

Josh and Alex have been making customers aware of their whereabouts via social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, and have asked people to share the posts to reach as wide an audience as possible.

They have been serving a variety of burgers, chicken wraps and loaded chips, as well as vegetarian options.

Alex said: “Our menu is a little smaller than usual to help cope with the masses and suppliers.

“Everything has been free of charge to the public, however we will be reimbursed by SSEN at a later date.

“This has meant we had to close our resident pitch in Dyce, but we can’t be in two places at once.”

Josh and Alex’s family have also been helping out at the two sites in order to keep up with demand.

Josh said: “We have lost count of how many meals we have sold, but I would say roughly between 400 and 500 so far. That’s from 5pm on Monday to midday today.

Alex and Josh outside the trailer.
Alex and Josh outside the trailer.

“We felt the need to help those without power and now after hearing some of the stories of customers with what they have been through, we are very glad we have managed to help in any way we can.

“Seeing them being very thankful and happy to have some hot food has been an absolute pleasure.”

Public response

The firm has received fantastic feedback from followers on social media, who are thanking the team for helping those in need.

Several commented “not all heroes wear capes” on one of Skoff’s Facebook posts, while another wrote, “such a thoughtful thing to do”.

Another said: “Well done team Skoff keep up the amazing work.”

Speaking on the response, Alex said: “It has been amazing! Our social media has been full of lovely comments and kind words.

One of the firm’s ever-popular wraps.

“We’ve even had coffee bought for us and gifted boxes of chocolates.

“I think it’s a great thing the SSEN have set up. We would definitely love to be part of it again – although fingers crossed there are no more storms ahead.”

Skoff was launched in the late spring of 2018 and the brand has since expanded to include a second catering trailer, known as Skoffee.

