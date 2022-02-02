Trespass to take over former Watsons hardware store in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trespass to take over former Watsons hardware store in Inverurie

By Ben Hendry
February 2, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 8:04 pm
Trespass plans to take on the former Watsons building. Picture by Kami Thomson
Trespass plans to take on the former Watsons building. Picture by Kami Thomson

Trespass is poised to transform a hardware shop that traded in the heart of Inverurie for more than 180 years.

The outdoor clothing firm has submitted blueprints to Aberdeenshire Council asking to tear down peeling Watsons signage and put up their own.

Watsons closed last July, leaving a gaping hole in a prominent part of the town centre.

A vintage image of the store which has been a mainstay of the town centre for nearly 200 years.

Questions about Trespass Inverurie plans finally answered

Speculation has been mounting about Trespass moving into Inverurie in recent weeks.

Towards the end of January, the firm started advertising for staff and there was discussion on social media over the firm’s impending arrival.

But the location Trespass has in mind has only now emerged, with owners Jacobs and Turner Ltd submitting revamp plans for Watsons to the local authority.

How the Market Place store looks today. Picture by Kami Thomson
How the front of Trespass in Inverurie could look.

What could Trespass mean for Inverurie?

Trespass was founded as a clothing company in 1938 in Glasgow, though it was known as Jacobs and Turner back then.

It was in the 1980s that it opened its first shop.

The outdoor clothing empire may see Aberdeenshire as a ripe market due to the popularity of hillwalking.

Inverurie sits in the shadow of Bennachie, and there are various other options for hikers in the area.

With popular hills nearby, a Trespass in Inverurie could be a success.

The national chain, with 200 outlets spread across the UK, will provide some competition for the nearby Craigdon shop on the High Street.

It comes after Trespass last week announced the closure of its store on Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

A spokeswoman for the outwear retailer declined to comment on the Inverurie move.

You can see the plans to alter the shopfront for yourself here.

From oil lamps to light switches: A fond farewell to Inverurie ironmongers Watsons after 182 years

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal