Trespass to take over former Watsons hardware store in Inverurie

Trespass is poised to transform a hardware shop that traded in the heart of Inverurie for more than 180 years.

The outdoor clothing firm has submitted blueprints to Aberdeenshire Council asking to tear down peeling Watsons signage and put up their own.

Watsons closed last July, leaving a gaping hole in a prominent part of the town centre.

Questions about Trespass Inverurie plans finally answered

Speculation has been mounting about Trespass moving into Inverurie in recent weeks.

Towards the end of January, the firm started advertising for staff and there was discussion on social media over the firm’s impending arrival.

But the location Trespass has in mind has only now emerged, with owners Jacobs and Turner Ltd submitting revamp plans for Watsons to the local authority.

What could Trespass mean for Inverurie?

Trespass was founded as a clothing company in 1938 in Glasgow, though it was known as Jacobs and Turner back then.

It was in the 1980s that it opened its first shop.

The outdoor clothing empire may see Aberdeenshire as a ripe market due to the popularity of hillwalking.

Inverurie sits in the shadow of Bennachie, and there are various other options for hikers in the area.

The national chain, with 200 outlets spread across the UK, will provide some competition for the nearby Craigdon shop on the High Street.

It comes after Trespass last week announced the closure of its store on Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

A spokeswoman for the outwear retailer declined to comment on the Inverurie move.

You can see the plans to alter the shopfront for yourself here.