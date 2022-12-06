Seasonal splendour at The Macallan Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Macallan Estate is the ideal location to browse and celebrate in style this festive season.

Each December, The Macallan Estate transforms into an elegant winter wonderland, renowned for its indulgent and magical atmosphere. Twinkling fairy lights and elegant decorations adorn The Macallan Distillery at the heart of the Estate.

A sophisticated festive décor scheme has been unveiled for the new season, featuring a colour palette of ruby red, crimson and deep blue; shades which are central to the colourful packaging design of The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland, which captures the universal feeling of optimism and bonding at Hogmanay.

The Macallan Estate’s majestic 23ft Christmas tree takes centre stage this year. Located at the entrance to the Distillery, opposite The Macallan Whisky Wall – a showcase of some of the brand’s most iconic single malt whiskies – this magnificent tree is topped with a miniature replica of Easter Elchies House, windows aglow.

The Macallan Boutique offers personal shopping for gifting, with complimentary engraving and wrapping, helping you to complete your Christmas shopping in style.

As well as an extensive range of single malt whiskies, visitors to the Boutique can browse The Macallan’s collection of Lifestyle accessories to showcase some of the finest materials sourced in Scotland and the wider UK. Christmas shoppers can browse a selection of bar accessories to serve up the perfect experience of The Macallan at home.

The Macallan has created a series of outdoor and travel pieces showcasing its signature Ghillies Tweed design with Scottish based company Alexander Manufacturing. These include The Macallan Ghillie’s Tweed Flat Cap, The Macallan Ghillie’s Tweed Weekend Bag and The Macallan Ghillie’s Tweed Picnic Blanket, ideal for adventures across all seasons.

Luxurious winter accessories are also available, including The Macallan Classic Cashmere Scarf – a timeless piece handcrafted by Scottish textile manufacturer Johnston’s of Elgin in one of Scotland’s oldest mills – and The Macallan Classic Umbrella, handcrafted by London Undercover with a timeless solid oak handle featuring Sterling silver collar detailing.

The Macallan Classic Silver Cufflinks make a wonderful Christmas gift. Crafted by luxury Scottish jeweller Hamilton & Inches, which also created silverware such as cocktail stirrers and quaichs for The Macallan Lifestyle Collection, these unique Sterling silver cufflinks feature the iconic Easter Elchies House design and are presented in an exclusive gift box.

Elchies Brasserie offers a five-star culinary experience, with a varied seasonal menu taking inspiration from Scotland’s abundant natural larder, expertly prepared by Head Chef, Pawel Sowa and his talented team. The Macallan Estate’s bespoke menu features an array of speciality dishes, which can be paired with fine wines recommended by the Brasserie’s Food & Beverage Manager, Josie Phillips.

The Macallan Bar enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding Speyside hills and is home to the world’s largest selection of The Macallan whiskies available to sample, such as The Macallan The Reach – a rare single malt at 81 years old, the oldest whisky ever released by the distillery. Savour a dram of Double Cask, Sherry Oak or A Night on Earth In Scotland by the splendid decorations, or sample one of The Macallan’s coveted new releases, such as The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica, a celebration of the world of coffee, or The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release, crafted to mark the six decades of James Bond films.

Stuart Cassells, General Manager at The Macallan Estate, said:

“Come and join us for some festive cheer. Our team will be on hand to help and advise throughout your visit – whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, or simply joining us to soak up the Christmas atmosphere.”

The Macallan Estate is open every weekend until Sunday 18th December.

The Distillery’s last operational weekend of the year, 17th and 18th December, will be particularly festive as everyone counts down to the holiday season. Festive food and drinks will be served and Christmas music will be played for guests to enjoy. All are welcome to savour the festive atmosphere.

Why not visit the distillery for an intimate, after-hours experience set within the heart of The Macallan Estate adorned in festive sparkle?

The Festive Experience on Friday 16th December will begin with a seasonal cocktail on your arrival. Enjoy a carefully curated festive menu featuring dishes crafted with ingredients sourced from the local larder and paired with fine wines.

Take time to browse The Macallan Boutique during some personal shopping time and culminate the evening with a commemorative dram – the perfect serve in the perfect moment. Priced at £450 per ticket, this experience is suitable for guests aged 18 and over and is limited to four places per booking.

Full details here and to book the Macallan Estate Festive Experience.