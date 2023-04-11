Colin Farquhar: I’ve fallen head over heels for a restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Colin Farquhar: I’ve fallen head over heels for a restaurant

The only disappointment was how quickly it was all over, and I only have myself to blame for that.

Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
By Colin Farquhar

Have you ever found yourself in an illicit affair with a restaurant?

Whenever I head out for dinner right now, which I tend to do maybe once or twice a fortnight, I find my thoughts wander, thinking back to another sumptuous feast, drifting away from what sits on the table before me.

It’s not that what I have eaten since hasn’t been as good – I quite regularly find myself falling in love with whichever meal last passed my lips, particularly when it’s served somewhere I haven’t been before. It’s just that this particular one was so good and, for me, so different, that I would quite readily go back for seconds instead of whatever fresh culinary delight might await elsewhere.

The restaurant is Yorokobi by CJ on Huntly Street. My partner’s mum and dad had been on a cruise around Japan and, following several weeks of WhatsApped photos of sushi and Japanese dishes, we decided we were feeling a bit left out. A few of my pals had recommended CJ’s food when he ran Chef Jang’s takeaway in Aberdeen Market, and a few more had raved about it since the move to Huntly Street.

The Saturday night before the in-laws returned from Kobe, we got ourselves “out on the toon” with the idea of getting a little even, before being greeted with more photos of delicate plates from Yokohama, Kochi and Osaka. What I hadn’t imagined was that I was about to sit down and have what has probably been the best food I’ve eaten in Aberdeen over the past few years.

You see, I’ve never really eaten much sushi. What I have eaten was restricted to a curious, chanced try in a few restaurants over the years: a pinched taste from a mate’s plate, or from one of those supermarket ready meals.

I’m usually willing to try new things; I approach food with an open mind. But, I was probably in two minds, at best, about whether I would really, really enjoy the meal as much as I do a reliable favourite, like pizza.

Boy, was I wrong. I ate rapidly, and practically until I burst. I could hardly get the food into my face quickly enough: it was undignified, ungraceful and absolutely gorgeous.

I’d go back next Saturday night. And probably the next couple after that

The atmosphere was quite delightful. The restaurant was busy, and we were lucky we’d reserved a few days before, as the queue was out the door by 8pm.

It’s the type of place you could imagine existing in a hip suburb of a big city, like New York or Paris. I imagined that half the patrons were brand new visitors, and the other half were hardcore, oft-returners – already initiated, already enchanted, already dealing with the romance I now find myself in. Quite unable to prise themselves away.

Yorokobi by CJ serves a varied Japanese menu (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

The menu is vast and, for the sushi inexperienced like me, resembles a “choose your own adventure” story. The staff and my partner helped me pick my way through the lists and then, sometime later, the small mountain of food I had ordered arrived. It was all beautiful.

The tuna sashimi: MY GOD. One of the most perfect things I’ve ever eaten, and I unfortunately had to restrain myself as the other half was actually the one who ordered it.

I munched my way through goroke, a kind of pumpkin croquette, and gyoza for starters. Then into more sashimi, maki and nigiri with varieties of tuna, salmon and crab. Tender beef bulgoki for a main, a side of Korean barbecue chicken, and then sake.

Sakekawa maki (crispy salmon skin roll ) and avocado maki with chicken karaage (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

The only disappointment was how quickly it was all over, and I only have myself to blame for that. By the end, I felt like I’d been washed up on a beach, bloated and freed from the sea. You could have stuck a fork in me, because I was done.

Since then, I’ve been out for a few meals, and even more sushi, in another hip Aberdeen restaurant with a rotating menu. That was good, but Yorokobi was brilliant. Incredibly tasty, unpretentious, well cooked and simply presented good food – absolutely magic.

I’d go back next Saturday night. And probably the next couple after that. If you need a reason to go into Aberdeen city centre any time soon, this is it. And if, like me, you find yourself falling for it, just give in and go back.

Colin Farquhar is former head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen

