‘We aren’t looking for the earth’: Campaigners rally in Lossiemouth to call for two GP branch surgeries to reopen 

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was a feeling of unity as campaigners rallied in Lossiemouth to urge health bosses to reopen two GP branch surgeries.

The Burghead and Hopeman surgeries were closed in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

However they did not reopen when restrictions ended.

Today members of the Save our Surgeries group took their grievances to Moray Coast Medical Practice which used to run the practices.

It comes as they say health centre managers are refusing to meet them to discuss ways of reopening the branch centres.

Protesters who turned out in large numbers were joined by the likes of Moray MP Douglas Ross, MSP Richard Lochhead and local councillors.

Moray Coast Medical Practice is not prepared to staff the branch surgeries because of concerns for employee safety.

Also, the buildings do not comply with health care standards.

Health and Social Care Moray carried out a consultation on the future of the branch surgeries, which attracted more than 650 responses.

A total of 75% of those taking part said they were against shutting the Burghead and Hopeman centres for good.

And over 80% felt the closures would have a negative impact on communities.

Strength in battle to reopen surgeries

Save our Surgeries member Liz McKnockiter from Burghead hailed the turnout.

She said: “I’m pleased with the turnout which shows the strength of feeling over the issue.

“We are not looking for the earth.

“At the end of the day, we just want a medical presence in the towns.”

Hopeman resident Dennis Slater raised the point that bosses turned down the Burghead surgery’s landlord offer of covering the costs to bring the surgery up to standard.

Mr Slater added: “One thing that has bothered me since it started in Burghead, the landlord was quite willing to go and bring the surgery to today’s standards and cover the full costings.

“The answer was just no we don’t want it, which it is a slap in the face to the communities and the landlord.”

Burghead’s Alix Dewhirst and Beverley Croy also voiced their major concerns.

Alix said: “We have always had a great doctors surgery.

“It is unfair and the elderly community are suffering badly.

“We pay national insurance, council tax and other taxes for these services.

“These days, it seems like more services are being taken away.”

Campaign backed by politicians

MP Douglas Ross has pledged to do everything he can to help save these surgeries which has a “clear and compelling case”.

Meanwhile, MSP Richard Lochhead has urged local doctors and NHS authorities to sit down with the community and work out a solution.

Back in January, Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB) was asked to close the surgeries permanently.

No decision was taken to reopen them. But the board did agree there should be a focus on providing digital health options in the impacted communities.

Also, that a sustainable transport solution should be developed so patients can get to appointments in Lossiemouth.

But these have yet to come to life.

A £170,000 refurbishment of the Laich Dental Suite at the Lossiemouth centre is proposed. This would deal with extra patients previously seen in the branch surgeries.

It is a three-hour round trip for patients in Burghead using public transport to get to Lossiemouth. They have to change buses in Elgin.

An option to use Moray Council dial-a-bus service is restrictive. Transport needs to be booked the day before and can only be used between 10am and 2pm.

Members of staff at the practice said they were too busy to comment.

What is Health and Social Care Moray’s response?

A spokeswoman for Health and Social Care Moray said they will continue to work with the community.

She added: “The Integration Joint Board gave full consideration to the case and gave clear direction to officers as to their expectation on how we must continue to work on those elements of most importance to the Burghead and Hopeman communities, including good transport; links for medical appointments and the access to local health and care services, and making full use of technology.

“These are all priorities contained within the Forres and Lossiemouth Locality Plan 2023 – 2026.

“The Integration Joint Board will receive an update on progress within 6 months, and every 6 months thereafter.

“The Health & Social Care Partnership and Moray Coast Medical Practice facilitated 8 public events and visited a number of local community groups during the engagement and consultation process prior to the final report being presented to the Moray IJB.”

More of Jason Hedges’ pictures from the protest: