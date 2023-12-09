Kelle Roos insists there is ‘no panic’ over Aberdeen’s lowly league position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Kelle Roos insists there is ‘no panic’ over Aberdeen’s lowly league position

Goalkeeper believes Dons can go on a winning streak in December to resurrect the Premiership campaign and points to last season when the Reds won seven in a row to finish third.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos pictured during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos pictured during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists there is “no panic” at Pittodrie over the Dons’ lowly Premiership position.

The Dutch stopper has also called for a united effort from “everyone that represents and loves the club” to get the faltering league campaign back on track.

Aberdeen are languishing second bottom of the Premiership table, just three points ahead of rock bottom Livingston.

Dons supporters made their anger at recent results and the lowly league position clear by booing at full-time following Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to Kilmarnock.

Roos has called for unity in the bid to ignite the league campaign and believes “special things happen” when you pull together.

The 31-year-old is adamant confidence and self-belief remain strong within the Reds squad despite a six-game winless streak across all competitions.

Defiant Roos reckons Aberdeen are capable of delivering a run of form similar to last season’s seven game Premiership winning streak that secured a third-placed finish.

And he accepts the turnaround must start against Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos makes a save in the 1-0 Premiership loss to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos makes a save in the 1-0 Premiership loss to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Roos said: “There is no panic from our camp.

“We know it is all about results but last season we went on a great run and are more than capable of doing that again.

“We just need to make sure that we make it click and that we do that fast.

“It is very important that we all stick together, and that includes everyone.

“I’m talking players, staff, outer-staff, stadium staff everyone that represents and loves this club.

“That showed perfectly in our games against Rangers where our fans were pushing and being brilliant for us.

“If you pull together and go in the same direction that is when special things happen.

“I think everyone still knows that from last year.

“I’m sure the fans will do that as well.”

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos at full time after the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Confidence remains within Aberdeen

Aberdeen currently occupy the relegation play-off zone having taken just 13 points from 14 Premiership fixtures.

In a huge week for the club the Dons face third-placed Hearts before hosting Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

It is the final Euro game for Aberdeen this season as Barry Robson’s side cannot qualify from Group G for the knock-out phase.

Aberdeen have failed to win any of their seven games in Europe this season.

Only three days after facing Eintracht Frankfurt the Reds then play Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

Aberdeen players look dejected after losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

Asked if self-belief remains within the squad, Roos said: “Yes. Absolutely.

“If you get played off the park it would probably be a bit different but I don’t think that is the case.

“The focus is on one game after the next and getting maximum points out of every single one.

“And I believe that we can do that.

“In my memory since I have been at the club our best performance was probably away at Hibs last weekend (2-0 loss).

“But the result didn’t reflect that and that’s a problem.

“We are aware of that and need to solve that.

“At the same time things like that give you building blocks to go to the next level.

“And if we get those margins right we will be totally fine.”

‘It is nowhere near good enough’

Aberdeen were hit with a hammer blow on Wednesday when Kimarnock netted an injury time winner through a wonder strike from David Watson.

Roos accepts sitting second bottom of the league and losing at home to Kilmarnock is not good enough.

However he was quick to emphasize there have been positives to glean from recent games, albeit defeats.

David Watson scores against Aberdeen to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
David Watson scores against Aberdeen to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “Against Kilmarnock in a normal scenario we are 2-0 up probably by the 75th minute mark.

“Then you take it from there.

“When that doesn’t happen we try to change things so that we can take all three points.

“Obviously that back-fired with one of their players deciding to do something pretty special.

“That is sometimes what happens in football and it is tough.

“I’m not sitting here saying that’s good enough. It is nowhere near good enough.

“I think everyone knows my standards by now.

“I’m saying there is enough for us to be very positive about.

“Those are the things we try to focus on to take into the next game which is a big one against Hearts.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (left) and assistant manager Steve Agnew during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

No thoughts about Viaplay Cup final

Despite the Premiership problems the Dons have the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers looming on the horizon.

It offers the opportunity for the Reds to end a near decade-long trophy drought dating back to the League Cup glory in March 2014.

Roos refuses to look towards the Hampden showdown.

His sole focus is on securing three p0ints in the clash against Hearts.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris, left, and Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris, left, and Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “That (cup final) is amazing.

“But if I’m honest I’m not really interested in that right now.

“I’m interested in the game against Hearts as we need to get points on the board in the league if we want to have season where we take all opportunities we have.”

