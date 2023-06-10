The Clatterin Brig restaurant has reopened after new owners found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Clatterin Brig restaurant has reopened after new owners found

Cafe will be open Wednesday to Monday.

By Louise Glen
The Clatterin Brig on the hillside.
Clatterin' Brig Restaurant in Fettercairn. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The Clatterin Brig restaurant has reopened.

Fans of the “Clatter” cafe on Cairn O Mount Road, near Fettercairn, were delighted to hear the venue has been taken over by new owners.

It came after fears for the future of the popular cafe were shared last year when the owner decided to sell the business.

Over the last month the new owners have been sharing pictures of their relaunch as they prepared to have a grand reopening today.

Get Ready to Experience the Excitement! 🤩🤩😌 Re – Open from the 10th Of June! ………#clatterinbrig…

Posted by Clatterin Brig Restaurant on Sunday, 4 June 2023

The business will be open from Wednesday until Monday each week, between 10am and 5pm.

Last year owner, Moira Prentice took to social media to announce the closure of the business.

In a post online in January she describes a challenging three years and was looking for staff.

After thousands of people interacted with the business on social media, she thanked customers for their support.

Clatterin Brig to reopen

However, new owners were found, and they said the cafe would reopen.

In April this year, they said: “Hi everyone from the new proud owners of the beautiful majestic and historic Clatterin Brig we are working hard to make sure we are open by the mid of May.

Clatterin Brig Restaurant is one of the most picturesque spots to eat in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

“Exciting times ahead. The good news is that we have got a very experienced professional chef who’s working on a new menu.

“Not to worry, old favourites would still be part of the new menu.”

Readers asked the owners for some of their favourites to stay on the menu.

One wrote: “I hope the clootie dumpling and custard will be one of the favourites to stay. It’s a total winner.”

Another said: “Hoping Cullen skink will be on the menu.”

While one woman spoke for many when she wrote: “Fantastic news. Best of luck and look forward to coming back.”

