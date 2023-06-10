The Clatterin Brig restaurant has reopened after new owners found

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Clatterin Brig restaurant has reopened.

Fans of the “Clatter” cafe on Cairn O Mount Road, near Fettercairn, were delighted to hear the venue has been taken over by new owners.

It came after fears for the future of the popular cafe were shared last year when the owner decided to sell the business.

Over the last month the new owners have been sharing pictures of their relaunch as they prepared to have a grand reopening today.

Get Ready to Experience the Excitement! 🤩🤩😌 Re – Open from the 10th Of June! ………#clatterinbrig… Posted by Clatterin Brig Restaurant on Sunday, 4 June 2023

The business will be open from Wednesday until Monday each week, between 10am and 5pm.

Last year owner, Moira Prentice took to social media to announce the closure of the business.

In a post online in January she describes a challenging three years and was looking for staff.

After thousands of people interacted with the business on social media, she thanked customers for their support.

However, new owners were found, and they said the cafe would reopen.

In April this year, they said: “Hi everyone from the new proud owners of the beautiful majestic and historic Clatterin Brig we are working hard to make sure we are open by the mid of May.

“Exciting times ahead. The good news is that we have got a very experienced professional chef who’s working on a new menu.

“Not to worry, old favourites would still be part of the new menu.”

Readers asked the owners for some of their favourites to stay on the menu.

One wrote: “I hope the clootie dumpling and custard will be one of the favourites to stay. It’s a total winner.”

Another said: “Hoping Cullen skink will be on the menu.”

While one woman spoke for many when she wrote: “Fantastic news. Best of luck and look forward to coming back.”