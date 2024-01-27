The top breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The top breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Braemar

The area boasts a chocolate shop, ice cream parlour, and a selection of cafes and restaurants. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Braemar and the surrounding area boasts plenty of food and drink hot spots. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Braemar and the surrounding area boasts plenty of food and drink hot spots. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

If you’re planning a visit to Braemar (and the surrounding areas), then you can rest assured knowing that plenty of superb food and drink spots await.

From an award-winning chocolate shop to cafes and restaurants serving the finest Scottish produce – one of which is based inside a five-star boutique hotel – there’s something for everyone from dawn to dusk.

Here are the businesses to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and everything in between) in and around Braemar.

Breakfast

10am to 11am

We’re starting off on a high with Bridge House Cafe. Yes, it’s one of the businesses to feature on this list that isn’t based right in Braemar, but it’s a great pitstop if you’re passing Ballater first.

The dog-friendly café is open from 10am to 4.30pm Thursday to Monday, and is among the list of must-visit north-east venues under the Watermelon Catering brand.

Mouth-watering breakfast dishes are served at Bridge House Café, among other things. Image: Supplied by Bridge House Café

Breakfast rolls, filled croissants, pancake stacks and full breakfasts are on the cards.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Roughly 10 minutes away – towards Braemar from Ballater – in Crathie, you’ll find The Highlanders Bakehouse.

There’s no denying that the artisan bakery has a huge following. But please be sure to check the business’ social media channels regarding updated opening days/hours.

The Highlanders Bakehouse serves a variety of tasty treats. Image: Supplied by Shona Jamieson

I’d hate for you to arrive looking forward to a freshly-baked pastry and coffee for the bakehouse to be closed.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Also in the Crathie area is Tarmachan Café.

While it’s without a doubt a spot I’d recommend for a coffee and a slice of cake (or another baked good), their lunch/brunch options look far too good to pass up on.

A brioche roll from Tarmachan Café. Image: Supplied by Ben Addy

Dogs are also welcome, so you can treat your four-legged pals to a treat too.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Whether you’re feeling peckish after visiting some local attractions or aren’t after a snack quite yet, I’d urge you to visit Braemar’s The Chocolate Shop regardless.

After some top-quality Braemar food and drink? Head to The Chocolate Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Directors Dave Williams and Cathy Anderson handmake their chocolates, which come in a range of traditional and ‘out there’ flavours. There’s something for everyone.

If you have the will power to avoid sampling a chocolate or two while you’re there, be sure to take home a box to enjoy later.

Tasty treats from Ballater.
Tasty treats await at Shorty’s, too. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sticking to a dessert theme, there’s also Shorty’s of Ballater.

It requires another drive, but you’ll find a selection of high-quality ice cream flavours that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Moving swiftly on to dinner, you can enjoy hearty and wholesome meals – paired with a refreshing pint, cocktail or soft drink – at Farquharson’s Bar and Kitchen.

Alison Fallowfield at Farquharson’s Bar and Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Located on Invercauld Road, the Braemar food and drink venue is great for anyone after a relaxed dinner.

But if you want a feast for all the senses, then The Clunie Dining Room – located inside The Fife Arms Hotel – is a must-visit.

The Clunie Dining Room, located in The FIfe Arms Hotel. Image: Supplied by Fife Arms

Here, the finest Scottish produce is masterfully crafted into exquisite dishes that celebrate local, fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Dinner is served from 6pm to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, you can tuck into a wood-fired Sunday lunch from 1pm to 3pm.

The Schoolhill special burger. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Clachan Grill is an option for those of you passing or visiting Ballater later in the day.

It occupies a converted steading by the River Dee with great views, cosy dining and quality Scottish fare. And there’s a bar as well if you fancy a tipple or two.

Drinks

8pm to late

Speaking of drinks, The Flying Stag – The Fife Arms’ public bar – has plenty on offer.

Expect a vibrant atmosphere with live entertainment, and lots of local beers, Scottish whiskies, spirits, and more.

Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

