8 quirky food spots in the north-east for a special dining experience

Fancy eating on a bus, inside a dome or being transported to the heart of India during dinner?

Perhaps you’re after an Instagrammable location or want to tuck into some barbecue grub in a smiddy.

Regardless, you can experience all of this at north-east cafes and restaurants.

Here’s a list of quirky restaurants to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire the next time you’re out and about.

Meldrum House, Oldmeldrum

Eating inside the geodomes at Meldrum House is a unique experience in itself, but the food is out of this world too.

You’ll without a doubt get your money’s worth at the location, especially if you stop by during sunset.

Address: Oldmeldrum, Inverurie AB51 0AE

Forest Farm, Kinellar

Speaking of dome dining, you can experience this at Kinellar’s Forest Farm, as well.

The award-winning organic dairy farm is famed for its gelato and sorbet. Flavours include honeycomb, lemon posset, Victoria sponge, banoffee pie and cookie dough.

It also sells pizza, produce made by fellow local businesses, and more.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen AB21 0SH

The Old Smiddy by Smoke and Soul, Aberdeen

Barbecue and smoked meat gurus Smoke and Soul opened their latest venture The Old Smiddy, located in the firm’s smokehouse, at the beginning of February.

On entering, you’re instantly in the South of the US as high wood beam ceilings, metal wall detailing, fairy lights, and sofas and benches for dining all feature inside.

The food is fantastic too.

Address: Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8BD

The Highlander Café Bus, Aberdeen

The Highlander Café Bus offers one of the most unique and quirky dining experiences in the Aberdeen.

The big red bus’ lower level is a kitchen space, while upstairs there’s seating for 22 customers who can tuck into their scran with superb views of Aberdeen beach.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN

Maharaj, Aberdeen

Now we move onto my favourite Aberdeen-based Indian restaurant, Maharaj.

Boasting a capacity of 60, the restaurant is a tribute to the rich cultural tapestry and culinary heritage of India.

The interior includes striking wall art, artificial garlands, bunting, posters, hanging umbrellas and booth seating.

Address: 470 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TS

North Bar, Peterhead

North Bar, based in the Blue Toon’s old North School building, opened its doors in March 2023.

It has a distinctly Eurasian flavour that combines beautifully with the 1870s Victorian architecture of the former school.

A particular highlight is its old games hall, which is decorated with a swirl of material to resemble the inside of an Arabian tent.

Address: King Street, Peterhead AB42 1UH

The Pitstop, Pitcaple

Popular roadside eatery The Pitstop is another must-visit.

The unique café is well-known for its hearty and tasty yet affordable meals, including macaroni cheese, mince, burgers, toasties, stoves and soups, to name a few options.

Plus, many people consider its cooked breakfast the best in the north-east.

Address: A96, Pitcaple, Inverurie AB51 5HN

Lettuce Eat Healthy, Peterhead

Our second Peterhead spot is Lettuce Eat Healthy, which is arguably one of the most Instagrammable cafes in the north-east.

The striking interior features artificial garlands and green walls, as well as hints of tartan. And the dishes are just as eye-catching.

Address: 90A Queen Street, Peterhead AB42 1TT

