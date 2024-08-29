8 quirky food spots in the north-east for a special dining experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 quirky food spots in the north-east for a special dining experience

You can enjoy breakfast and/or lunch in a bus at not one but two of the featured businesses.

Have you ever visited the famed Pitstop bus for food? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Fancy eating on a bus, inside a dome or being transported to the heart of India during dinner?

Perhaps you’re after an Instagrammable location or want to tuck into some barbecue grub in a smiddy.

Regardless, you can experience all of this at north-east cafes and restaurants.

Here’s a list of quirky restaurants to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire the next time you’re out and about.

Meldrum House, Oldmeldrum

Eating inside the geodomes at Meldrum House is a unique experience in itself, but the food is out of this world too.

You’ll without a doubt get your money’s worth at the location, especially if you stop by during sunset.

Address: Oldmeldrum, Inverurie AB51 0AE

One of the domes at Meldrum House.
One of the domes at Meldrum House. Image credit: Susan Blair

Forest Farm, Kinellar

Speaking of dome dining, you can experience this at Kinellar’s Forest Farm, as well.

The award-winning organic dairy farm is famed for its gelato and sorbet. Flavours include honeycomb, lemon posset, Victoria sponge, banoffee pie and cookie dough.

It also sells pizza, produce made by fellow local businesses, and more.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen AB21 0SH

Inside Forest Farm.
Forest Farm sells gelato, pizza, milk and more. Image: Chris Sumner

The Old Smiddy by Smoke and Soul, Aberdeen

Barbecue and smoked meat gurus Smoke and Soul opened their latest venture The Old Smiddy, located in the firm’s smokehouse, at the beginning of February.

On entering, you’re instantly in the South of the US as high wood beam ceilings, metal wall detailing, fairy lights, and sofas and benches for dining all feature inside.

The food is fantastic too.

Address: Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8BD

Inside The Old Smiddy in Aberdeen.
Inside The Old Smiddy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Highlander Café Bus, Aberdeen

The Highlander Café Bus offers one of the most unique and quirky dining experiences in the Aberdeen.

The big red bus’ lower level is a kitchen space, while upstairs there’s seating for 22 customers who can tuck into their scran with superb views of Aberdeen beach.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN

The Highlander Café Bus
The bus café in all its glory. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Maharaj, Aberdeen

Now we move onto my favourite Aberdeen-based Indian restaurant, Maharaj.

Boasting a capacity of 60, the restaurant is a tribute to the rich cultural tapestry and culinary heritage of India.

The interior includes striking wall art, artificial garlands, bunting, posters, hanging umbrellas and booth seating.

Address: 470 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TS

Inside Maharaj restaurant in Aberdeen.
Looking for a stunning, yet quirky restaurant in Aberdeen? Consider Maharaj. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

North Bar, Peterhead

North Bar, based in the Blue Toon’s old North School building, opened its doors in March 2023.

It has a distinctly Eurasian flavour that combines beautifully with the 1870s Victorian architecture of the former school.

A particular highlight is its old games hall, which is decorated with a swirl of material to resemble the inside of an Arabian tent.

Address: King Street, Peterhead AB42 1UH

A look inside North bar in Peterhead.
A look inside North, showing off its eye-catching décor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Pitstop, Pitcaple

Popular roadside eatery The Pitstop is another must-visit.

The unique café is well-known for its hearty and tasty yet affordable meals, including macaroni cheese, mince, burgers, toasties, stoves and soups, to name a few options.

Plus, many people consider its cooked breakfast the best in the north-east.

Address: A96, Pitcaple, Inverurie AB51 5HN

Inside The Pitstop.
The Pitstop is located on the A96. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lettuce Eat Healthy, Peterhead

Our second Peterhead spot is Lettuce Eat Healthy, which is arguably one of the most Instagrammable cafes in the north-east.

The striking interior features artificial garlands and green walls, as well as hints of tartan. And the dishes are just as eye-catching.

Address: 90A Queen Street, Peterhead AB42 1TT

Inside Lettuce Eat Healthy, Peterhead.
You’ll find this quirky cafe in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Conversation