Our thoughts on Aberdeen’s Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos

Resting Brunch Face has quickly become a hot spot in Aberdeen. But for anyone yet to stumble across the new Trinity Centre café – although I can’t imagine there are many of you – here’s a quick lowdown.

It’s been just over a month since the Press and Journal revealed that Resting Brunch Face was opening for business between We Too! and Clintons (in unit 10) with a capacity of 40.

It’s inside the old Greggs.

Now the eighth food and drink venue under the Watermelon Catering brand, the offering is, of course, all things brunch.

Think pancake stacks, filled bagel buns, full breakfasts, smoothies and coffees. Oh, and a few unique menu items including tattie scone nachos…

I think the basics have been covered, so let’s get into what RGU journalism student/intern Abby Ross and I made of our highly-anticipated visit to Resting Brunch Face.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

The RBF bagel bun

Like me, Abby – who is currently in her third year at RGU – had heard great things about the Trinity Centre café.

I’d been emailing owner Martin McAuley for days ahead of our visit, which was postponed midweek due to the snow. I’ve never disliked snow more.

We instead stopped by earlier today.

Martin recommended four dishes to me, the first being the RBF bagel bun (£11) featuring smoky barbecue beans, sausage, smoked bacon, a fried egg, crispy onions and tomato chutney.

This wasn’t just any filled roll/bun. The portion was huge, to say the least, with everything piled inside a thick, soft bagel.

All I can say is this dish was a straight up winner. I’d recommend it to anyone after a large savoury breakfast/lunch. We would have demolished the lot if there weren’t other plates to tuck into.

Ratings:

Abby: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Fruity pancake stack

Next up, the fruity pancake stack (£12). Oh boy, this (much like the other dishes in front of us) looked the part.

It’s clear that the pancakes at Resting Brunch Face are made fresh to order. All three were soft, fluffy and buttery with a golden-brown exterior.

Topped with a sugary yet slightly tart berry compote (which balanced the overall sweetness of the dish perfectly), toasted seeds, honey and a dollop of fresh whipped cream, the pair of us let out a lot of oohing and aahing.

I loved the sprinkling of seeds as they added some crunch.

Photographer Kath was in agreement with us that this was the standout plate. If we could score it higher than five, we would.

Ratings:

Abby: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Haggis benny stack

Back to savoury. The haggis benny stack (£10.50) was also on our to try list.

This dish consisted of sourdough toast with haggis, chilli jam, poached eggs and hollandaise.

Boasting an inviting and vibrant yellow shade, the hollandaise was deliciously creamy. It went great with the sharp jam and peppery haggis slices.

We watched as the runny yolk oozed out of one poached egg. The other was ever-so-slightly overcooked, but nothing else could be faulted.

Abby’s favourite ingredient was the chilli jam which she felt married all the flavours together perfectly.

Ratings:

Abby: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Tattie scone nachos

While the pair of us were excited to try all the dishes – and so far, so good (fantastic for that matter) – I’d been thinking of the tattie scone nachos (£6) all week.

On the plate, there were roughly 10 uniform, triangular slices of tattie scone topped with melted cheese. Two ramekins containing smoky barbecue beans and hollandaise accompanied.

This is bound to be a dish that few of you will have ever tried anywhere before, and I’d highly recommend you do so at Resting Brunch Face.

The cheese was light and stringy, while the tattie scones had a lovely, crisp outer coating. They weren’t oily either, which can often be the case (going by past experience).

Ratings:

Abby: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Resting Brunch Face serves brunch to sit in or to go. Orders can also be made via the Deliveroo app. It is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

