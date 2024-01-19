Our thoughts on Aberdeen’s Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our thoughts on Aberdeen’s Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos

The Trinity Centre café sells pancake stacks, filled bagel buns, full breakfasts, smoothies, coffees and more.

RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair and Abby Ross

Resting Brunch Face has quickly become a hot spot in Aberdeen. But for anyone yet to stumble across the new Trinity Centre café – although I can’t imagine there are many of you – here’s a quick lowdown.

It’s been just over a month since the Press and Journal revealed that Resting Brunch Face was opening for business between We Too! and Clintons (in unit 10) with a capacity of 40.

It’s inside the old Greggs.

You’ll find Resting Brunch Face in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Now the eighth food and drink venue under the Watermelon Catering brand, the offering is, of course, all things brunch.

Think pancake stacks, filled bagel buns, full breakfasts, smoothies and coffees. Oh, and a few unique menu items including tattie scone nachos…

Tray bakes are available, too. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I think the basics have been covered, so let’s get into what RGU journalism student/intern Abby Ross and I made of our highly-anticipated visit to Resting Brunch Face.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

The RBF bagel bun

Like me, Abby – who is currently in her third year at RGU – had heard great things about the Trinity Centre café.

I’d been emailing owner Martin McAuley for days ahead of our visit, which was postponed midweek due to the snow. I’ve never disliked snow more.

The RBF bagel bun.
I cut the bagel in half to make it easier to eat.

We instead stopped by earlier today.

Martin recommended four dishes to me, the first being the RBF bagel bun (£11) featuring smoky barbecue beans, sausage, smoked bacon, a fried egg, crispy onions and tomato chutney.

Abby couldn’t wait to get stuck in.

This wasn’t just any filled roll/bun. The portion was huge, to say the least, with everything piled inside a thick, soft bagel.

All I can say is this dish was a straight up winner. I’d recommend it to anyone after a large savoury breakfast/lunch. We would have demolished the lot if there weren’t other plates to tuck into.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Fruity pancake stack

Next up, the fruity pancake stack (£12). Oh boy, this (much like the other dishes in front of us) looked the part.

It’s clear that the pancakes at Resting Brunch Face are made fresh to order. All three were soft, fluffy and buttery with a golden-brown exterior.

The fruity pancake stack includes three fluffy pancakes topped with a berry compote, toasted seeds, honey and whipped cream.
The brunch dish was ideal for sharing.

Topped with a sugary yet slightly tart berry compote (which balanced the overall sweetness of the dish perfectly), toasted seeds, honey and a dollop of fresh whipped cream, the pair of us let out a lot of oohing and aahing.

I loved the sprinkling of seeds as they added some crunch.

The toasted seeds were a lovely addition.

Photographer Kath was in agreement with us that this was the standout plate. If we could score it higher than five, we would.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Haggis benny stack

Back to savoury. The haggis benny stack (£10.50) was also on our to try list.

This dish consisted of sourdough toast with haggis, chilli jam, poached eggs and hollandaise.

The haggis benny stack features a coating of hollandaise sauce.

Boasting an inviting and vibrant yellow shade, the hollandaise was deliciously creamy. It went great with the sharp jam and peppery haggis slices.

We watched as the runny yolk oozed out of one poached egg. The other was ever-so-slightly overcooked, but nothing else could be faulted.

We made sure to get every ingredient in each mouthful.

Abby’s favourite ingredient was the chilli jam which she felt married all the flavours together perfectly.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Tattie scone nachos

While the pair of us were excited to try all the dishes – and so far, so good (fantastic for that matter) – I’d been thinking of the tattie scone nachos (£6) all week.

On the plate, there were roughly 10 uniform, triangular slices of tattie scone topped with melted cheese. Two ramekins containing smoky barbecue beans and hollandaise accompanied.

I’d urge you to order the tattie scone nachos.
They looked and tasted the part.

This is bound to be a dish that few of you will have ever tried anywhere before, and I’d highly recommend you do so at Resting Brunch Face.

The cheese was light and stringy, while the tattie scones had a lovely, crisp outer coating. They weren’t oily either, which can often be the case (going by past experience).

The cheese on the tattie scone nachos was light and stringy.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Resting Brunch Face serves brunch to sit in or to go. Orders can also be made via the Deliveroo app. It is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

We took the leftovers away with us…

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like Karla to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

