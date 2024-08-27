How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant

For Peter Ford, it has been a long road to success in his plans for a former Rothes bakery.

In 2014, he bought the building at 9 New Street.

Prior to this, it was home to the popular Simpsons Bakery until they shut their doors.

Most recently it was operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

In 2021, plans first emerged to transform the building into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses.

Turning his vision into reality has been anything but smooth sailing.

Last year, planners refused planning permission for the initial proposals on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding.

Mr Ford appealed the decision, but was unsuccessful.

Councillors on the local review body voting four to two in favour of ditching the plans.

Some even raised fears people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

That wasn’t the end of it, however.

Earlier this year , planning bosses approved revised proposals to transform the Rothes town centre building.

The property will have a restaurant and takeaway at ground floor level, along with a flat on the first floor.

Meanwhile, a car park will be formed to the rear of the site to serve the restaurant and takeaway.

Who is Peter Ford?

Peter used to run the family business Ford’s the Bakers until it was sold in 1999.

In 2007, he founded The Premium Bakery.

He runs the East Lothian-based firm with his son Graeme and daughter-in law Mona Hashem.

They produce fresh baked goods from their Prestonpans factory.

Now he has exclusively spoken to the Press and Journal about his vision to turn the former bakery into a 60-seat restaurant and lease it out.

Peter said: “We have had the building for 10 years and saw it as a opportunity to redevelop it.

“It is in a great position in a lovely little town with great prospects, and we hope to get it started next year if everything goes through.

“That’s the plan—leasing it out. Where we stay, it isn’t practical for us to run it ourselves.”

It will be great to put something back into Rothes. Peter Ford

Why not turn it into a bakery once again?

In response, to questions about whether he considered turning the building into a bakery once again.

He replied: “The Simpsons were fantastic bakers, well-known and well-respected and we actually bought the building from them.

“No, we never considered turning into a bakery, as it’s too far away from where we are.

“So we wouldn’t be able to run it ourselves.

“However it will be great to put something back into Rothes.”

‘Compliment the town’

He added: “Since I bought it, it has lent itself to becoming a restaurant.

“Rothes is well-served with quality hotel accommodation, which is fantastic, and this restaurant will compliment the number of people who travel through Rothes and want to have a bite to eat.”

He will look for interested parties once the transformation is complete.