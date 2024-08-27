How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant

Peter Ford bought the building about a decade ago.

By Sean McAngus
(Left) Peter Ford is behind the transformation of the former Rothes bakery. Image: Google Maps/Peter Ford
(Left) Peter Ford is behind the transformation of the former Rothes bakery. Image: Google Maps/Peter Ford

For Peter Ford, it has been a long road to success in his plans for a former Rothes bakery.

In 2014, he bought the building at 9 New Street.

Prior to this, it was home to the popular Simpsons Bakery until they shut their doors.

Most recently it was operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

In 2021, plans first emerged to transform the building into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses.

The premises at 9 New Street. Image: Google Maps

Turning his vision into reality has been anything but smooth sailing.

Last year, planners refused planning permission for the initial proposals on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding.

Mr Ford appealed the decision, but was unsuccessful.

Councillors on the local review body voting four to two in favour of ditching the plans.

Some even raised fears people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

When initial plans were rejected.  Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

That wasn’t the end of it, however.

Earlier this year , planning bosses approved revised proposals to transform the Rothes town centre building.

The property will have a restaurant and takeaway at ground floor level, along with a flat on the first floor.

Meanwhile, a car park will be formed to the rear of the site to serve the restaurant and takeaway.

Our coverage of the plans finally being approved. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Who is Peter Ford?

(Left) Peter Ford pictured with son Graeme.

Peter used to run the family business Ford’s the Bakers until it was sold in 1999.

In 2007, he founded The Premium Bakery.

He runs the East Lothian-based firm with his son Graeme and daughter-in law Mona Hashem.

They produce fresh baked goods from their Prestonpans factory.

Inside 9 New Street in Rothes when it was home to Simpsons Bakery.

Now he has exclusively spoken to the Press and Journal about his vision to turn the former bakery into a 60-seat restaurant and lease it out.

Peter said: “We have had the building for 10 years and saw it as a opportunity to redevelop it.

“It is in a great position in a lovely little town with great prospects, and we hope to get it started next year if everything goes through.

“That’s the plan—leasing it out. Where we stay, it isn’t practical for us to run it ourselves.”

It will be great to put something back into Rothes.  Peter Ford

Why not turn it into a bakery once again?

The premises at 9 New Street. Image: Google Maps

In response, to questions about whether he considered turning the building into a bakery once again.

He replied: “The Simpsons were fantastic bakers, well-known and well-respected and we actually bought the building from them.

“No, we never considered turning into a bakery, as it’s too far away from where we are.

“So we wouldn’t be able to run it ourselves.

“However it will be great to put something back into Rothes.”

‘Compliment the town’

He added: “Since I bought it, it has lent itself to becoming a restaurant.

“Rothes is well-served with quality hotel accommodation, which is fantastic, and this restaurant will compliment the number of people who travel through Rothes and want to have a bite to eat.”

He will look for interested parties once the transformation is complete.

