Top 5: A guide to the best pasta in Inverness

When I think of comfort food, pasta instantly springs to mind.

And with the amount of fantastic restaurants in the Highland capital, there’s no excuse to be eating mediocre pasta when dining out.

Here are the places to head to for the best pasta in Inverness.

Number 27 Bar and Kitchen

Number 27 Bar and Kitchen is conveniently located in the heart of the city, across from the historic Inverness Castle.

Whether you’re stopping by for a casual lunch, an intimate dinner or a special occasion, the friendly team will always strive to make your dining experience memorable.

Address: 27 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3DU

Café 1

If you make your way along Castle Street, you’ll find Café 1. It’s located a mere one-minute walk away from Number 27 Bar and Kitchen.

Pasta lovers will adore the restaurant’s spaghetti (£18), which is served with local wild chanterelles, sun blushed tomatoes, garlic, chilli and parsley.

Address: 75 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Oregano

I couldn’t make a list of the places that serve the best pasta in Inverness without including Oregano.

While the business is currently closed as owner Chloe Nelson heads off on maternity leave, I would urge you to keep it on your radar for when it reopens.

If you haven’t tried any of the menu items already, I can guarantee it’ll be worth the wait when you get round to it.

Address: Various locations

Rocpool

Rocpool is a must-visit restaurant in the Highland capital.

A lot of its pasta dishes incorporate delicious, locally caught seafood, including its seafood ravioli and linguine with grilled king prawns.

I don’t know how I’d decide between the two…

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

McBain’s by the River

Family-run independent restaurant McBain’s by the River is another fantastic shout for hearty (and tasty) pasta in Inverness.

Plus, you can enjoy your food with a view as the venue is situated on the bank of the River Ness.

Address: 10 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QY

