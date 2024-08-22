Top 5: A guide to the best pasta in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 5: A guide to the best pasta in Inverness

Everyone loves pasta, so here's where to find the best in the Highland capital.

Rocpool is a restaurant to consider for great pasta in the Highland capital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

When I think of comfort food, pasta instantly springs to mind.

And with the amount of fantastic restaurants in the Highland capital, there’s no excuse to be eating mediocre pasta when dining out.

Here are the places to head to for the best pasta in Inverness.

Number 27 Bar and Kitchen

Number 27 Bar and Kitchen is conveniently located in the heart of the city, across from the historic Inverness Castle.

Whether you’re stopping by for a casual lunch, an intimate dinner or a special occasion, the friendly team will always strive to make your dining experience memorable.

Address: 27 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3DU

A salmon dish from popular Inverness restaurant Number 27 Bar and Kitchen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Café 1

If you make your way along Castle Street, you’ll find Café 1. It’s located a mere one-minute walk away from Number 27 Bar and Kitchen.

Pasta lovers will adore the restaurant’s spaghetti (£18), which is served with local wild chanterelles, sun blushed tomatoes, garlic, chilli and parsley.

Address: 75 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Steamed Scottish halibut with nduja and samphire sauteed potatoes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oregano

I couldn’t make a list of the places that serve the best pasta in Inverness without including Oregano.

While the business is currently closed as owner Chloe Nelson heads off on maternity leave, I would urge you to keep it on your radar for when it reopens.

If you haven’t tried any of the menu items already, I can guarantee it’ll be worth the wait when you get round to it.

Address: Various locations

Oregano Mobile Catering. Image credit: JASPERIMAGE

Rocpool

Rocpool is a must-visit restaurant in the Highland capital.

A lot of its pasta dishes incorporate delicious, locally caught seafood, including its seafood ravioli and linguine with grilled king prawns.

I don’t know how I’d decide between the two…

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

Trofie pasta with nduja sausage at Rocpool, a venue I’d recommend visiting for fantastic pasta in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

McBain’s by the River

Family-run independent restaurant McBain’s by the River is another fantastic shout for hearty (and tasty) pasta in Inverness.

Plus, you can enjoy your food with a view as the venue is situated on the bank of the River Ness.

Address: 10 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QY

Steak with onions and chips from McBain’s by the River. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

