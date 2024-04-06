Top places to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Aboyne

Shining a light on local food and drink businesses is a passion of mine – and Aboyne proudly houses a line-up of them.

The north-east town has spots for fish and chip lovers and fans of Indian cuisine, along with coffee shops serving freshly-made treats daily.

You certainly won’t leave the area hungry, that’s for sure.

Here are the Aboyne food and drink venues worth checking out the next time you’re passing by or visiting for the day.

Breakfast

10am to 11.30am

The Black Faced Sheep is a welcoming coffee shop and restaurant combined with an emporium, which is packed full of beautiful furniture, gifts and homeware.

It has been trading since 1990 and serves freshly-prepared food, all made using quality ingredients.

Expect homemade soups and breads, petit pains and salads, a selection of bruschetta and platters, and much-loved favourite ‘Marks Toasted Cheese’ on the menu.

The venue opens at 10am Monday to Saturday (excluding Wednesdays as it is closed) and 11am on Sundays, so there’s plenty of time to work up an appetite beforehand.

Coffee and cake

11.30am to 1pm

There are several spots to choose from if you’re looking to tuck into a tasty treat and piping hot coffee.

Spider on a Bicycle – located in Aboyne’s former railway station on Station Square – is one of them.

As well as hot drinks and baked goods such as cinnamon buns, brownies, loaves, cakes and biscuits, there are daily specials on the cards too, among other things.

It’s a great place to unwind after a walk around the area, as is Courie Courie Bakery.

The business is based in Unit 3 at Aboyne Industrial Estate and is open once a week, from 10am to 2pm on Thursdays.

However, you may spot the team at farmers’ markets in Torphins, Aboyne, Banchory and Ballater. Be sure to check the business’ social media channels for updates.

The next option may not be a café or coffee shop, but Aboyne coffee roasting company Morningdog Coffee had to get a mention.

Founder Alan Watson wholesales to various businesses across the north-east, and customers can also buy coffees directly from Morningdog’s website.

If you needed a sign to get your hands on some high-quality coffee, this is it.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

In terms of lunch, The Boat Inn immediately springs to mind. However, it’s also a great shout for breakfast and dinner.

This is the place to be if you’re a fan of pub grub with a range of freshly-prepared dishes featuring locally sourced produce on the menu.

The sticky spiced pork belly has my name written all over it…

Suppliers include Menzies Butchers of Braemar, Cambus O’May Cheese, Turriff’s of Montrose, Devenick Dairy, Deeside Water, Cream of Galloway and JG Ross Bakery.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Snack time.

For anyone that has room remaining after lunch/brunch, then stick Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria on your must-visit list.

Located in Aboyne’s former post office on Charlestown Road, the venue opened its doors last November and is the second premises under the recognisable Shorty’s brand.

Sandwiches, paninis, bagels, loaded nachos and burgers are available, as well as a wide selection of treats in the cake cabinet, waffles and Shorty’s ice cream.

Back at Station Square, you’ll also spot zero waste, sustainable living and refill shop Deeside Re-fill.

You’ll find products by Katy’s Eggs, Bee Cabin’s Honey, The Pasta Tree, and much more.

If you’re not feeling overly hungry, then definitely buy a treat (or two) to enjoy after dinner.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Speaking of dinner, Nurtaj on Ballater Road is one place to consider.

The team prides itself on serving authentic South Asian cuisine based on low fat cooking styles and dining rituals of ancient Indian nobility.

But there’s also an option for chipper/chippie fans – Shah’s Fish & Chips Aboyne.

Open from 4pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 4pm to 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, you can place an order for collection by calling 013398 87000.

Puddings, wraps, burgers and pies are available, along with fish and chicken based dishes.

Drinks

8pm to late

For drinks, we’re heading back to The Boat Inn. It has to be done given the variety on the business’ drinks menu.

There are wines, craft beers and spirits galore.

However, my eyes were drawn to the £9 cocktail selection which includes a classic espresso martini, peach and passionfruit martini, gin cosmopolitan, strawberry white Russian, mango rum sunrise, and rhubarb gin sour, to name a few.

I’m sold. You’ll find me at The Boat Inn this weekend.

