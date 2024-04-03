Why Turriff café Traffords is still loved in community more than 10 years in

Marjory Chalmers says that her Turriff café Traffords welcomes one particular pensioner up to three times a day, six days a week.

Why?

It’s not specifically for the food and drink options, tasty they as they are, but simply for the company, and the sense of community the venue has been bringing to the town for a decade.

“The staff all love her to bits and they worry if she does not come in,” says Marjory.

The 63-year-old laughs as she says another near-daily question at the High Street coffee house is from visitors, asking what scone flavours are available.

And there’s plenty of answers.

Think cranberry and white chocolate, date and treacle, chocolate chip and banana, and Mars bar – all of which have been available at Traffords in the past.

But the café owner has found that people love the classics. She said: “They say ‘that’s okay, I’ll just have plain’.”

I caught up with Marjory for a chat about her love of running Traffords, and its role in daily Turriff life for the past 10 years…

Traffords: Turriff cafe has been part of community for more than a decade

The stories continued as Marjory reminisced about the past 10 years at Traffords, which she runs alongside husband Colin. The business opened in June 2013.

Next up was a tale on a 94-year-old lady who visits three times a week. Whilst celebrating her 90th birthday, she was the last customer to step through the business’ doors before it was forced to shut during Covid.

And when the husband of a regular was retiring a few years ago, Marjory and her team were asked to lend a hand…

The customer brought in a shop bought cake and various coloured icing pens, requesting for it to be decorated.

It was, and subsequently taken home to be enjoyed.

It’s clear the two (Traffords staff and customers) have developed close bonds over the years.

“It was always an ambition of mine to own and run a coffee shop,” Marjory says.

“When the premises became available, it was too good an opportunity to miss as it was located in an ideal situation in Turriff.

“It’s ideal for people meeting up with friends and attracting tourists from both home and abroad.

“Because of the size and atmosphere, many local folk like to visit for a coffee and a catch up. Traffords is also breastfeeding-friendly and dementia-friendly.

“It was named because of my love of football, and I’m a supporter of Manchester United.”

Expect freshly-made treats – made using local produce where possible

Marjory, who lives in Turriff, worked in hospitality during her college years before joining the hotel industry, and then the promotional and advertising sector.

She owned a tanning studio in the town for 12 years before opening Traffords.

In terms of the menu, it features coffees, speciality suki teas, breakfasts, rolls, soups, baked potatoes, sandwiches, toasties, paninis, scones, cakes and tray bakes.

Special fillings and scones are available daily in addition to the regular items.

This is all made in-house, as are the children’s plates.

Traffords provides afternoon teas and offers outside catering – which mainly consists of sandwich platters – as well.

“We use Caber Coffee, [and supply] baked potatoes from Benzies, Sinclair’s of Rhynie softies, and beef and mince from local butchers shops,” Marjory went on to say.

She and her team recently won the award for Unique Coffee Shop at the 2024 Scottish Café Awards.

‘I had no idea how successful it was going to be,’ says Traffords owner

Marjory is “so grateful” for the new and regular customers that have supported her Turriff café.

She added: “Without customer votes, it would not have been possible to start 2024 with a lovely award which is much appreciated.

“I had no idea how successful it [Traffords] was going to be on day one.

“I’ve loved working with our longstanding, loyal, hardworking and dedicated team, as well as meeting and chatting with new customers on a weekly basis – listening to their stories and finding out why they are visiting the town.

“Due to the current situation of the hospitality sector since post-Covid, rising energy costs and the constant price increases from suppliers, our aim is to continue to keep the business as successful as it has been.”

