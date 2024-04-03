Why Turriff café Traffords is still loved in community more than 10 years in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why Turriff café Traffords is still loved in community more than 10 years in

I caught up with Marjory Chalmers for a chat about her love of running Traffords, and its role in daily Turriff life for the past 10 years...

Marjory Chalmers. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Marjory Chalmers. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Marjory Chalmers says that her Turriff café Traffords welcomes one particular pensioner up to three times a day, six days a week.

Why?

It’s not specifically for the food and drink options, tasty they as they are, but simply for the company, and the sense of community the venue has been bringing to the town for a decade.

“The staff all love her to bits and they worry if she does not come in,” says Marjory.

The 63-year-old laughs as she says another near-daily question at the High Street coffee house is from visitors, asking what scone flavours are available.

And there’s plenty of answers.

A Traffords cheese scone.
A Traffords cheese scone.

Think cranberry and white chocolate, date and treacle, chocolate chip and banana, and Mars bar – all of which have been available at Traffords in the past.

But the café owner has found that people love the classics. She said: “They say ‘that’s okay, I’ll just have plain’.”

I caught up with Marjory for a chat about her love of  running Traffords, and its role in daily Turriff life for the past 10 years…

Traffords: Turriff cafe has been part of community for more than a decade

The stories continued as Marjory reminisced about the past 10 years at Traffords, which she runs alongside husband Colin. The business opened in June 2013.

Marjory Chalmers outside her award-winning cafe Traffords Coffee House, located on High Street, Turriff.
Marjory outside her award-winning coffee house, located on High Street.

Next up was a tale on a 94-year-old lady who visits three times a week. Whilst celebrating her 90th birthday, she was the last customer to step through the business’ doors before it was forced to shut during Covid.

And when the husband of a regular was retiring a few years ago, Marjory and her team were asked to lend a hand…

Gingerbread and fruit loaf at the Turriff cafe.
Gingerbread and fruit loaf.
The Turriff cafe has been running for nearly 11 years.

The customer brought in a shop bought cake and various coloured icing pens, requesting for it to be decorated.

It was, and subsequently taken home to be enjoyed.

It’s clear the two (Traffords staff and customers) have developed close bonds over the years.

“It was always an ambition of mine to own and run a coffee shop,” Marjory says.

Cup of Caber Coffee.
Caber Coffee is sold at the space.

“When the premises became available, it was too good an opportunity to miss as it was located in an ideal situation in Turriff.

“It’s ideal for people meeting up with friends and attracting tourists from both home and abroad.

“Because of the size and atmosphere, many local folk like to visit for a coffee and a catch up. Traffords is also breastfeeding-friendly and dementia-friendly.

Interior of Traffords coffee house.
Some people visit the café daily.

“It was named because of my love of football, and I’m a supporter of Manchester United.”

Expect freshly-made treats – made using local produce where possible

Marjory, who lives in Turriff, worked in hospitality during her college years before joining the hotel industry, and then the promotional and advertising sector.

She owned a tanning studio in the town for 12 years before opening Traffords.

In terms of the menu, it features coffees, speciality suki teas, breakfasts, rolls, soups, baked potatoes, sandwiches, toasties, paninis, scones, cakes and tray bakes.

Scone with jam and cream.
Scones have always been a popular item at Traffords in Turriff.
Cake at Traffords in Turriff.
A selection of freshly-made cakes and tray bakes are on the cards, too.

Special fillings and scones are available daily in addition to the regular items.

This is all made in-house, as are the children’s plates.

Traffords provides afternoon teas and offers outside catering – which mainly consists of sandwich platters – as well.

“We use Caber Coffee, [and supply] baked potatoes from Benzies, Sinclair’s of Rhynie softies, and beef and mince from local butchers shops,” Marjory went on to say.

Cappuccino at the Turriff cafe.
A cappuccino.

She and her team recently won the award for Unique Coffee Shop at the 2024 Scottish Café Awards.

‘I had no idea how successful it was going to be,’ says Traffords owner

Marjory is “so grateful” for the new and regular customers that have supported her Turriff café.

She added: “Without customer votes, it would not have been possible to start 2024 with a lovely award which is much appreciated.

“I had no idea how successful it [Traffords] was going to be on day one.

Marjory with Traffords' award.
Marjory with Traffords’ award.

“I’ve loved working with our longstanding, loyal, hardworking and dedicated team, as well as meeting and chatting with new customers on a weekly basis – listening to their stories and finding out why they are visiting the town.

“Due to the current situation of the hospitality sector since post-Covid, rising energy costs and the constant price increases from suppliers, our aim is to continue to keep the business as successful as it has been.”

You may also like:

TSB in Turriff: All you need to know about Aberdeenshire’s hottest new bar

Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit

More from Food and Drink

Calum smiling in his bar Against The Grain with a glass full of beer in his hand.
Boss of Elgin's Against the Grain picks his top 3 Scottish beers ever
Anne Smith. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Grunny Smith's Hamebakes' Anne Smith, 58, thanks customers for making firm a sweet success
The pan-fried escalopes of veal was one of the dishes we sampled at Borsalino.
Restaurant review: Borsalino brings a taste of Puglia to Peterculter
Dylan Farquhar has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where…
Abby Ross and I inside Sweet Mumma's Kitchen. All images: Karla Sinclair and Abby Ross
Our experience at Aberdeen's Instagrammable café Sweet Mumma's Kitchen
Brian with the KCRS cooperative
How an independent coffee roaster in Aberdeen is making a huge difference across the…
The Sun Dancer in Nairn has been taken over. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn
The three Fyne Ales beers being reviewed in bottles, side by side.
Why this Argyll brewery is one of Scotland's Fynest
Post Thumbnail
Spirit of Speyside captures the wonders of the whisky world
The Stag and Thistle Hotel and Restaurant opened last year. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stylish Stag and Thistle in Fraserburgh serves pretty dishes packed with flavour

Conversation