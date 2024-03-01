Trying out new Turriff food truck JP’s Wrap Shack – where dish prices start at £3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trying out new Turriff food truck JP’s Wrap Shack – where dish prices start at £3

Dishes at the new food truck cost between £3 and £7.50. A bargain, if you asked me.

Owner Jonny Pratt and Claire Munro outside the JP's Wrap Shack in Turriff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

JP’s Wrap Shack opened its hatch roughly two weeks ago – and business has been off to a flying start.

“We didn’t expect to be as busy as we have been,” wrote the family-run team in a recent social media post.

So, Abby Ross and I stopped by yesterday at 11am to miss out on the breakfast and lunch rushes and give them a try to see if they’re worth the hype.

The wind was not our pal when Abby and I visited the new food truck yesterday, but the food on the other hand… All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Located in the Banff Road lay-by – more specifically, the A947 Turriff to Macduff road near Morrison Motors – JP’s Wrap Shack is run by Macduff local Jonathon (Jonny) Pratt, whose mum Sarah owns increasingly popular food truck Sarah’s Burger Shack, based just outside of Portsoy.

At JP’s Wrap Shack, Jonny is assisted by sister Natasha, along with Claire Munro, Steph Davidson and Lauren Kennedy.

Jonny’s menu features a full breakfast, breakfast rolls, wraps, burgers, loaded chips and more. To top it all off, the food prices start as low as £3.

JP’s Wrap Shack opened on Wednesday, February 14.

To find out if the dishes were a steal, Abby and I tried out four of them. They were all recommended to us by the food truck owner himself.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Ultimate breakfast wrap

First up, the ultimate breakfast wrap (£7.50).

It was full to the brim. However, wasn’t messy which we found surprising but appreciated. The wind tried its best to make the dish a challenge to eat, too…

If you order the ultimate breakfast wrap, you’ll find bacon, sausages, black pudding, beans and more inside.

The bacon rasher and sausages were thick, while a slice of black pudding added more meatiness and a salty aspect.

This was mellowed by the fried egg – which was perfectly cooked and had a runny yolk – as well as hash browns and beans.

Arguably the best breakfast wrap I’ve had in the north-east, I’m already planning on heading back to JP’s Wrap Shack this weekend with my boyfriend to order this again.

We had a right laugh with P&J photographer Darrell, who was trying to catch those good angles by the A947.

And despite being a breakfast wrap, it would make for a great lunch too. It’s filling, flavoursome and great value for money.

If you’re not overly hungry, it’s great for sharing.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Buffalo chicken wrap

Being a wrap shack, it was only fitting that Jonny handed us another wrap at the roadside truck. This time, it was the buffalo chicken (£6) option.

Neither of us had a scooby about its contents at this point, and decided to wait until taking that first bite.

There was plenty of chicken in our second wrap, to say the least.

Again, they didn’t skimp out on the filling front.

Boasting a considerable amount of battered chicken chunks (which were soft on the inside and crispy on the outside), onion rings, cheese, blue cheese sauce, buffalo hot sauce and garlic mayo, this one was right up Abby’s street.

She thought this was one of the best chicken wraps she had ever tasted and thoroughly enjoyed the mix of the three sauces.

Our buffalo chicken wrap.

It was super creamy with a good balance of sweet and savoury flavours. While I loved the chicken, I found the blue cheese sauce too overpowering – but this is just personal preference.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 3/5

Salt and pepper chips

Having known her for a while, I expected Abby’s face to light up when she realised that the salt and pepper chips (£4.50) were among our order from JP’s Wrap Shack. It did.

They definitely looked the part, topped with sliced red and green peppers and sesame seeds.

Our salt and pepper chips.

We were also handed a separate tub of curry sauce to accompany them. This was a nice touch as it meant the chips didn’t go soggy and kept their crunch.

We couldn’t stop praising them. Abby, photographer Darrel and I loved the fact that the chips were on the thicker side.

The chips are thick at Turriff food truck JP’s Wrap Shack.

The seasonings were superb, as well. I’m not entirely sure, but I think there was sugar in the mix? Regardless, it added a nice balance to the salt.

It’s another dish that we would order again and again.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Cheeseburger

Last up was a £4 single cheeseburger. You can opt for a double (for an additional £1) and add onions, but we left them out.

It was a great size and, like all our other dishes, wasn’t a messy eat – ideal if you’re on the go or after a quick pick-me-up.

We enjoyed our cheeseburger.

The meat was fantastic while the cheese added a nice tang. I prefer thin patties over thick burgers so was chuffed.

And we both complimented the soft bun as it was clearly fresh.

In hindsight, we should have added onions, but I’ll know for next time.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Being local, Abby and I love seeing Turriff businesses thrive.

Not only was our food from JP’s Wrap Shack delicious, but the total came to just £22 – a lot less than what I’ve paid at fellow food trucks for a hefty meal in the past.

Jonny inside his new truck.

The truck is a welcome addition to the area. Being located by such a busy road and offering dishes as great as the ones we tried, I have no doubt that it’ll continue to thrive.

I’ll see the team again very soon.

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like Karla to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

Conversation