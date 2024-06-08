Restaurant review: Generous sharing boards at Blackfriars in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Generous sharing boards at Blackfriars in Inverness

Did we find our new favourite Sunday spot?

A new take on a Sunday dinner. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A new take on a Sunday dinner. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

I love a good Sunday lunch out, it feels like a little treat to help prepare for the looming Monday.

My boyfriend Aidan and I are usually pretty well prepared when it comes to eating out, with tables booked in advance, but last weekend we decided to take a stroll through Inverness and just see what we fancied.

We have been to Blackfriars on Academy Street twice before, once to watch the rugby and a second time for a pub quiz that was so hard we left wondering how many brain cells we had between us. Despite that though, we saw they had tables and headed in.

Blackfriars was renovated a few years ago.

Blackfriars

Blackfriars was originally built in 1793 but was refurbished a few years ago. It has nine boutique rooms, but what we were there for was obviously the food.

I really love the interior in here, it feels modern and fresh while still maintaining elements of the building’s history with exposed stone walls. The lighting is cosy and there are different seating areas and booths available, so it’s perfect for groups.

I loved the interior décor.

I will say we were shocked by how quiet it was on a Sunday afternoon, there were only a few other tables in and we did feel it was missing that buzz a little. Then again, it was quite a dreary day so it could have been that the city was staying in.

The food

We were warmly welcomed into Blackfriars and the service throughout our meal was quick and helpful.

For drinks, Aidan went for a glass of Chardonnay (£8.90) and I ordered a Shirley Ginger mocktail (£6.95) which had ginger beer, grenadine, lime and lemonade in it. This was a little on the sweet side with the grenadine, but the ginger packed a punch and I enjoyed it.

A take on the classic haggis, neeps and tatties.

The menu at Blackfriars has all the classics you would expect from a pub like steak pie, mac and cheese and fish and chips, but there are also some more adventurous dishes like slow roasted pork belly, fajitas and salmon with paprika mash.

What really caught our attention though were the sharing platters. There was a veggie mezze, a meat platter and a house one, all offering different things. I love sharing dishes or picky bits as you get to try lots of things, and these ones actually looked substantial rather than the tiny charcuterie boards you often see. We felt even more confident in our choice once we saw one being carried out to another table.

The whisky sauce was delicious.

Aidan is never full and wasn’t confident the platter would be enough for him so we also ordered a haggis, neeps and tatties starter to share (£8.25). This came in a stack with a gorgeous whisky sauce over it. The neeps and tatties were lovely and creamy. The haggis was a little on the crunchy side but it was peppery and flavourful.

In hindsight, we did not need that extra plate as the sharing board was huge. We went for the house one, which came with wings, ribs, brie, calamari, smoked salmon, garlic bread, corn on the cob and dips – which we think were sweet chilli and barbecue (£27.95).

The platter is perfect for groups to share.

The ribs were the absolute standout for both of us, the meat falling away from the bone and so tender with a slightly sweet sauce. The wings were impressive too and had lots of meat on them. As for the calamari, I was prepared for it to be slightly chewy but it wasn’t. The batter was light and not at all oily, and it paired perfectly with the sweet chilli dip.

I personally thought the smoked salmon was a little out of place as everything else had a kind of barbecue style to it, but it was deliciously fresh all the same. I love corn on the cob and this was juicy and fresh, and the crunchy garlic bread was great for dipping into the sauces. The only thing we agreed we would have changed were the brie bites as they didn’t have the melty centre we were hoping for.

The ribs were a highlight for us both.

All in all, the variety on the board was really great and delivered exactly what you want for sharing. For how much food there was and the fact it filled both of us, we reckoned the price was a steal.

Though we were pretty stuffed, neither of us can turn down a dessert, so we ordered the chocolate fudge cake with chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce to share. I thought £8.95 was a little steep, but the portion that came out was huge. I do wonder if it’d be a nice option to have it served warm, but it was decadent, rich and moist all the same.

A rich sweet treat.

The verdict

We really enjoyed our Sunday lunch at Blackfriars. The menu was nice and varied and the sharing platters mean it’s a great place to go with friends – we’ll definitely be back with ours to try the others. It was reasonably priced for the portion sizes and I really liked the interior.

I have seen photos from their weekend evenings when they have live music playing and it looks like a great atmosphere, so I would love to head back along for a drink and boogie. Maybe we’ll even pluck up the courage to try the quiz again.

Blackfriars is on Academy Street.

Information

Address: 93-95 Academy Street, Inverness

T: 01463 215164

W: blackfriarsinverness.com

Price: £61 for two drinks, one starter, one sharing platter and one dessert. A service charge was not added to the bill.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

