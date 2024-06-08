Aberdeen artist honours mother with exhibition of lost works at St Machar’s Cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Aberdeen artist honours mother with exhibition of lost works at St Machar’s Cathedral

The exhibition of Elizabeth Lorimer's work is at St Machar's Cathedral from June 10.

Andrew Hunter (left) with mum Elizabeth Lorimer
Andrew Hunter is exhibiting his mum's artwork in Aberdeen. Image: Andrew Hunter
By Lottie Hood

When graphic designer and painter Andrew Hunter moved from his Perthshire home to Aberdeen, he made an invaluable find.

Hidden in a large tin box, he found 20 watercolour artworks all painted by his late mother, Elizabeth Lorimer.

Not wanting them to remain unseen for another 20 years, Andrew got them framed and displayed them in his new north-east home.

Although appreciated by anyone who came to visit his house in Old Aberdeen, Andrew always wanted to pay tribute to his loving and “characterful” mother and talented artist.

This month, Andrew is planning to do just that.

Elizabeth Lorimer's artwork
Elizabeth Lorimer studied stained glass at Edinburgh School of Art. Images: Andrew Hunter

Arranging to display them at St Machar’s Cathedral from June 10, the 77-year-old said: “I just thought it’d be a nice memorial for her. I mean, she was quite a character.

“Her work is very traditional in content but she was a very talented painter.

“I would say she was very much devoted to romantic and abstract ideas based on stories she’d heard.

“And she had an enormous resource when it came to coming up with things to paint, she’d never get stuck.”

Elizabeth Lorimer
Elizabeth Lorimer painted all her life.

Andrew Hunter followed in his mother’s footsteps

His mum grew up in Morningside, Edinburgh and studied stained glass at the Edinburgh School of Art in the 1920s.

In between raising five children, she led an interesting life –  including painting theatre backdrops for one of the very first Edinburgh Fringe Festivals.

The artist later moved to the West Coast of Scotland and would often sell her watercolour paintings at exhibitions in Edinburgh.

Despite leading a “tough life” – after her husband left when Andrew was a toddler and she lost a daughter to ill health when she was quite young – until the day she died in 1996, Andrew said she never stopped painting.

Andrew Hunter sketching against a lamppost
Andrew Hunter has enjoyed a successful career as a graphic designer.

And it seems her son followed in her footsteps, albeit much later in life.

With creativity obviously flowing through the family, Andrew ended up becoming an apprentice graphic designer before also attending art school as a young man.

From there he joined a design company and very quickly became addicted to surprising people with ideas and presenting concepts in an unexpected way.

Working with a range of companies, some of Andrew’s highlights included working on the rebranding of the NHS and ScotRail in 200o after the creation of the Scottish Government in 1999.

When he finally gave up graphic design, the dad-of-five took up painting and has enjoyed a successful career as an artist.

When he moved to Aberdeen over two years ago, he joined the Northern Arts Club as a director where he continues to enjoy painting with watercolours and working with a community of talented artists.

Elizabeth Lorimer painting
Elizabeth Lorimer’s paintings will be on display from June 10.

Elizabeth Lorimer artist exhibit

Now excited to again try and present something new to people with the exhibit of his mum’s work, Andrew added: “I just hope people get some joy out of seeing them.

“I hope this is something they haven’t seen before.

Elizabeth Lorimer artwork
Andrew said his mum seemed to see a lot of things differently form most people and this came across in her work.

“It’s not at all in the current vein and the current style and I think it demonstrates that even when she was alive, she could do things in a different way from the majority of people.”

The exhibition will be on display in St Machar’s Cathedral from Sunday June 9 for a month.

