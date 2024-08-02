Does a taste of Thailand await at Madame Mew’s in Aberdeen?

Madame Mew’s has had a presence in the Granite City for more than 20 years, and it continues to set the bar incredibly high for neighbouring Aberdeen Thai restaurants.

In saying that, my trip to the business’ premises on Summer Street this week was a first for me.

Shocking, I know, but better late than never.

Churairat (Mew) Garthley has built Madame Mew’s from the ground up with the help of business partner and fiancée Angus Kerr. Their journey is inspiring, and they have built an enviable reputation for good value, authentic Thai food.

My colleague Andy Morton and I, along with P&J photographer Darrell Benns, had the pleasure of stopping by on Wednesday.

We got stuck into a selection of dishes for our latest Taste Test installment.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Aberdeen Thai restaurant Madame Mew’s, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls

If you love spring rolls and think you’ve tried the best there are in the north-east but haven’t visited Madame Mew’s, then think again.

Our £5.90 portion included five uniform rolls that were miniature, yet packed full of flavour.

I was suddenly ravenous after taking a glance at the golden-brown treats.

Andy couldn’t wait to dive in either.

There was the perfect amount of fresh, shredded vegetables and aromatic seasoning inside, all encased in a delicate, crispy pastry.

They were paired with a zingy sweet chilli dip.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Moo ping

Before Wednesday, I’d never heard of moo ping so had no idea what to expect when it came to this dish. However, it was recommended.

After a quick glance at the menu, I was happy to read that it consists of pork BBQ marinated in an oyster sauce on skewers.

There were four of them, and the portion costs £7.20.

I found the meat itself on the tough side, but the sauce was fantastic.

There was a great char on the outside too, adding a warming smokiness.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Dish 3: Pork pad Thai

Sticking to the pork theme, I was most excited about our £14.90 pork pad Thai. Customers can opt for chicken, beef or seafood instead, or request no meat (£13.40).

For me, the pork was flawless here. Andy agreed.

Soft, succulent and rich, I kept going back for more. Andy had nothing to fear however as the portion was huge.

Also featuring smooth stir-fried rice noodles, pad Thai sauce and vegetables, the dish was superb value for money to say the least.

We sprinkled our side helping of peanuts across the portion, along with a squeeze of lemon juice. They added a crunchy element and slightly sour flavour to the mix.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 4: Chicken satay

Next up, another winner – the chicken satay, priced at £7.20.

Like the moo ping, there were four skewers.

The glossy meat was moist and tender. I don’t think I’ve ever had chicken as soft.

Served with satay sauce, Andy was a big fan. The flavour was more subtle than I expected, but had a lovely level of sweetness.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Dish 5: Papaya salad

The biggest shock of the day was our £7.20 papaya salad.

Some people may read the word “salad” on a menu, avoid it completely and go for something that they assume will have more depth and flavour.

I’d urge you to try this dish at Madame Mew’s.

The colourful plate comprised shredded carrots and papaya, sliced tomatoes and red chillies, and peanuts.

It was zesty and sweet initially, but then a fiery heat kicked in which I loved. It had everything and was one of my favourite dishes of the day.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 6: Thai red chicken curry

Finally, we returned to the chicken. It came as no surprise to either of us that it was faultless yet again.

For £14.90, our fragrant portion of Thai red chicken curry contained a considerable amount of juicy chicken chunks, tomatoes and sliced red chillies in a silky-smooth sauce.

I don’t have much to say about the curry other than the word wow.

It was served with a portion of fluffy rice, which was ideal for soaking up every bit of the creamy sauce.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

The verdict

Something magical goes on in the kitchen at Aberdeen Thai restaurant Madame Mew’s. Everything was fresh, light, flavourful and addictive.

Once we started, we couldn’t stop.

However, it’s not just the food that’s incredible, the restaurant is beautifully decorated too.

I’d already heard Madame Mew’s was a must-visit and after stopping by, I can vouch for this. It without a doubt offers a taste of Thailand.