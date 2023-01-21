‘There is help if they need it’: Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding men’s mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 90 people took part in a Newmachar darts event to raise funds for a men’s mental health charity.

Beekie’s Neuk restaurant and bar in Newmachar hosted a charitable game of darts which kicked off at 12.30pm with live music later in the day.

Funds raised from the event will go towards Men United Peterhead which aims to support and challenge the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Restaurant manager Fiona Bisset said: “All the money we raise is going towards Men United.

“It’s something that’s close to our hearts because a few people have needed help with mental health that we know.

“We want to make more people aware of Men United.”

‘Men need to speak up more’

Ms Bisset stressed many men still don’t feel comfortable speaking openly about their mental health and this is something they hope to change.

“We want to get the message out there, that men need to speak up more. There is help if they need it from Men United.

“The guys at Men United are brilliant, they’re there 24/7 for anyone who needs them, which people don’t realise and I think we need to become more aware of it.

“Men United need the funding to help them,” she said.

Ms Bisset added that a large number of companies and individuals already made donations to the cause prior to the darts even starting.

Last year, Men United Peterhead’s founder Sandy Garvock told the P&J he “lost” the best part of his 30s due to issues with anxiety.

And after several young men took their own lives in the Peterhead area in 2019, he decided he needed to intervene.

He said: “I spent eight years suffering when I was the manager of a nightclub.

“Everybody knew me but I couldn’t speak to anybody. And I wondered why is no-one speaking, no-one helping?

“There was nothing to help these guys. We need to break the cycle.”