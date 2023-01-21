‘There is help if they need it’: Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding men’s mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘There is help if they need it’: Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding men’s mental health

By Chloe Irvine
January 21, 2023, 4:07 pm Updated: January 21, 2023, 4:31 pm
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
More than 90 people took part in a Newmachar darts event to raise funds for a men’s mental health charity.

Beekie’s Neuk restaurant and bar in Newmachar hosted a charitable game of darts which kicked off at 12.30pm with live music later in the day.

Funds raised from the event will go towards Men United Peterhead which aims to support and challenge the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Restaurant manager Fiona Bisset said: “All the money we raise is going towards Men United.

“It’s something that’s close to our hearts because a few people have needed help with mental health that we know.

“We want to make more people aware of Men United.”

People were in good spirits while they played darts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Men need to speak up more’

Ms Bisset stressed many men still don’t feel comfortable speaking openly about their mental health and this is something they hope to change.

“We want to get the message out there, that men need to speak up more. There is help if they need it from Men United.

“The guys at Men United are brilliant, they’re there 24/7 for anyone who needs them, which people don’t realise and I think we need to become more aware of it.

“Men United need the funding to help them,” she said.

Ms Bisset added that a large number of companies and individuals already made donations to the cause prior to the darts even starting.

Beekie’s Neuk bar was busy for the fundraiser. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Last year, Men United Peterhead’s founder Sandy Garvock told the P&J he “lost” the best part of his 30s due to issues with anxiety.

And after several young men took their own lives in the Peterhead area in 2019, he decided he needed to intervene.

He said: “I spent eight years suffering when I was the manager of a nightclub.

“Everybody knew me but I couldn’t speak to anybody. And I wondered why is no-one speaking, no-one helping?

“There was nothing to help these guys. We need to break the cycle.”

