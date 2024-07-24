Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons

The company behind the crisps has agreed a six-figure deal which will mean it now appears in more than 200 supermarkets.

By Alex Banks
Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
A Wick seaweed chips brand has secured a six-figure deal and will become available in more than 200 stores.

Shore The Scottish Seaweed Company will now see two of its flavours appear on the shelves of 48 Tesco Scotland shops.

After seeing success while being on the shelves for a limited time earlier this year, sweet sriracha and lightly salted share bags will continue to be sold in the supermarket.

Additionally, Shore has also secured a long-term listing at Morrisons, with products available in 46 stores.

The Wick based firm is marking the new chapter in its mission to “deliver great-tasting, healthier, and planet-friendly snacks” across the nation.

Showcasing to a ‘whole new audience’

Earlier this month, Shore secured a three-month deal with Asda in order to sell its product in 63 stores across the country.

Founder Keith Paterson said the new listings can expose the brand to a “whole new audience”.

He said: “This is a key step in delivering our mission to make local seaweed a sustainable and heathy food of the future.

The crisps will be stocked in 48 Tesco’s in Scotland. Image: Julia Bryce PR

“This collection of long-term deals is worth well over six figures and will help us continue our fast-paced growth trajectory.

“Shore chips offer a healthier alternative snack with award-winning taste, a combination that has been central to the brand’s success so far.”

The seaweed crisps are already stocked in Sainsbury’s and Scottish Co-op stores all year round.

Shore, which launched four years ago, has already sold more than two million bags.

Shore seaweed crisps will ‘stand out’ on Tesco shelves

Mr Paterson believes shoppers are always on the hunt for new exciting flavours of crisps and said Shore “really stand out” compared to anything on UK shelves.

The brand has four different flavours; lightly salted, Peking duck, smoky barbecue and sweet sriracha.

Mr Paterson added: “It’s an exciting time at Shore and we look forward to seeing more people enjoying our products.”

Shore founder Keith Paterson with some of his seaweed crisps.
Shore has also expanded its distribution footprint in the UK by adding the nation’s largest outdoor store brand, Go Outdoors, to its listings.

This deal will see share bag chips available in 60 Go Outdoors stores nationwide.

Though only a few years old, Shore has already won two Great Taste Awards.

The business is on a mission to create an edible seaweed industry of scale that is 100% sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for rural communities.

Conversation