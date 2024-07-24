Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons

A Wick seaweed chips brand has secured a six-figure deal and will become available in more than 200 stores.

Shore The Scottish Seaweed Company will now see two of its flavours appear on the shelves of 48 Tesco Scotland shops.

After seeing success while being on the shelves for a limited time earlier this year, sweet sriracha and lightly salted share bags will continue to be sold in the supermarket.

Additionally, Shore has also secured a long-term listing at Morrisons, with products available in 46 stores.

The Wick based firm is marking the new chapter in its mission to “deliver great-tasting, healthier, and planet-friendly snacks” across the nation.

Showcasing to a ‘whole new audience’

Earlier this month, Shore secured a three-month deal with Asda in order to sell its product in 63 stores across the country.

Founder Keith Paterson said the new listings can expose the brand to a “whole new audience”.

He said: “This is a key step in delivering our mission to make local seaweed a sustainable and heathy food of the future.

“This collection of long-term deals is worth well over six figures and will help us continue our fast-paced growth trajectory.

“Shore chips offer a healthier alternative snack with award-winning taste, a combination that has been central to the brand’s success so far.”

The seaweed crisps are already stocked in Sainsbury’s and Scottish Co-op stores all year round.

Shore, which launched four years ago, has already sold more than two million bags.

Shore seaweed crisps will ‘stand out’ on Tesco shelves

Mr Paterson believes shoppers are always on the hunt for new exciting flavours of crisps and said Shore “really stand out” compared to anything on UK shelves.

The brand has four different flavours; lightly salted, Peking duck, smoky barbecue and sweet sriracha.

Mr Paterson added: “It’s an exciting time at Shore and we look forward to seeing more people enjoying our products.”

Shore has also expanded its distribution footprint in the UK by adding the nation’s largest outdoor store brand, Go Outdoors, to its listings.

This deal will see share bag chips available in 60 Go Outdoors stores nationwide.

Though only a few years old, Shore has already won two Great Taste Awards.

The business is on a mission to create an edible seaweed industry of scale that is 100% sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for rural communities.