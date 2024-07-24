‘We ignored young voters – now we risk electoral oblivion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘We ignored young voters – now we risk electoral oblivion’

Tory who stood in Orkney and Shetland aged 21 sends warning to whoever replaces outgoing leader Douglas Ross.

By Justin Bowie
Shane Painter warned his party risks 'electoral oblivion' among young voters.
Shane Painter warned his party risks 'electoral oblivion' among young voters.

A Tory candidate who stood for Westminster in Orkney and Shetland aged just 21 warned his party risks “electoral oblivion” if it continues to alienate young voters.

Shane Painter told the Press and Journal that Scottish Conservative members feel “looked down on” by party HQ and said a proper leadership contest is vital to fix that.

The Tories slumped to just 12% of the vote in Scotland at the election on July 4, their worst ever performance.

Worryingly for the Conservatives across the UK, a measly 8% of voters aged between 18 and 29 backed them.

‘We risk irrelevance’

Mr Painter – the youngest Tory candidate in Scotland – said that is a huge problem for the party.

“There’s a real risk that over the next few years we’re going to commit ourselves to electoral oblivion if we don’t make a shift to attract young voters,” he said.

“If we fail to reinvigorate the membership, if we don’t have people hitting the streets with our message, then we risk irrelevance.”

Getting the Tories back on track will be a task for whoever is picked to succeed Douglas Ross as leader.

Russell Findlay has put himself forward to be the next Scottish Tory leader.

Mr Painter was airing his views at a time when former crime journalist Russell Findlay, a Glasgow MSP, was the only person officially making a stand.

That’s sparked fears from some Tories he could end up getting the top job unopposed.

Mr Findlay has vowed to build a “positive, modern” party in Scotland.

The Orkney and Shetland candidate said: “We’ve had Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross, two leaders who didn’t go through leadership contests.

“They were very much the party establishment picks imposed by central offices.”

Mr Painter only picked up 2.8% of the vote in Orkney and Shetland.

Mr Painter said Tory candidates in Scotland felt demotivated during the election and lacked the necessary volunteers to help.

“This is hardly surprising when members feel looked down on by central office,” he said.

Mr Painter said he wants Central Scotland MSP Meghan Gallacher to be the next Tory leader.

But on his hopes for a proper contest, he added: “It’s not any concern about Russell in particular, but we need this opportunity to re-engage party members so they have a voice.”

Mr Painter picked up just 2.8% of the vote in Orkney and Shetland.

He finished with less than half the vote share of the Reform candidate – as Nigel Farage’s party set their sights on making Holyrood gains in 2026.

Mr Painter said: “We’ve just seen our vote share collapse by half in Scotland. That should be sending alarm bells ringing in Edinburgh.”

Read more: Who’s to blame for Douglas Ross’s damaging Aberdeenshire election loss?

More from Politics

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14578396f) ANGELA RAYNER, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Deputy Prime Minister, arrives in Downing Street as PM Keir Starmer meets metro mayors. Angela Rayner in Downing Street, London, England, United Kingdom - 09 Jul 2024
Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns…
CR0049175, Adele Merson, St Fergus. First Minister John Swinney visited the site of the Acorn Scottish Cluster carbon transport and storage terminal to announce Scottish Government support for the project. The Scottish Cluster brings together Acorn, National Gas' SCO2T Connect Project - a pipeline repurposing project which links the Central Belt with North-East Scotland - and a variety of industrial, power, hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy businesses. Monday, July 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Swinney unveils £2m for north-east carbon capture - years after £80m promise
CR0049169, Adele Merson, Aberdeen. Adele Merson and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn having a post-election sit-down interview with me about the challenges ahead for his party now it has been reduced to nine MPs, how the party begins to win back support, his priorities now he has been re-named leader at Westminster, future leadership prospects and some of his priorities on behalf of Aberdeen constituent's, including around RAAC funding. Friday, July 19th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Stephen Flynn addresses SNP leadership rumours
CR0048968 John Swinney accompanied by local candidate Graham Leadbitter meets a few fans during during his visit to the Speyside Distiller visitor centre in Aviemore where he taseted a whisky 'Royal Choice'. 2nd July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney to unveil long-awaited carbon capture cash in north-east
Wood Group Kenny awarded subsea pipeline FEED contract for carbon capture and storage project Wood Group Kenny has been awarded the front end engineering design (FEED) for the subsea and pipeline element of the Peterhead Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Aberdeenshire. The project, the worlds first full-chain CCS project on a gas-fired power station, is being developed by Shell, with strategic support from Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE). Picture caption: Peterhead Power Station. Image courtesy of Scottish and Southern Energy.
SNP government facing complaints over handling of Peterhead power station plans
Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a housing development to see how families will save money on their energy bills through the installation of heat saving measures. Image: PA
GB Energy 'may not be delivered for up to five years'
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Mhairi Black: SNP must avoid lurch to right with 'extreme' Kate Forbes
3
To go with story by Adele Merson. Labour activists in Aberdeen are talking up their chances of making gains at the 2026 Holyrood election after winning back votes in the city.? Picture shows; Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
What next for Labour in Aberdeen ahead of 2026 Holyrood election?
Douglas Lumsden has backed Russell Findlay to lead the Scottish Tories. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
North-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden backs Russell Findlay to lead party

Conversation