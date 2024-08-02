Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson out for eight weeks after injury against Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson out for eight weeks after injury against Dumbarton

Midfielder Clarkson, 22, has suffered a significant injury, with fellow midfielder Dante Polvara already out for the foreseeable future.

By Ryan Cryle
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have been hit with a second significant injury in midfield just days before their Premiership campaign starts – with Leighton Clarkson ruled out for up to eight weeks.

It has been confirmed playmaker Clarkson, 22, fractured his shoulder in the Premier Sports Cup group-closer against Dumbarton last Saturday, which the Dons won 6-0.

Clarkson is not expected to require surgery on the injury, however, it is still a headache for new Reds boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of his first Scottish top-flight campaign, which starts at St Johnstone on Monday night.

The injury blow compounds the loss of Dante Polvara during pre-season, with the American midfielder expected to be out until at least October following a torn hamstring and surgery to fix it.

On the Clarkson injury, an Aberdeen statement read: “The manager has today confirmed that Leighton Clarkson has sustained a shoulder injury that will keep him out for up to eight weeks.

“The influential midfielder had made an impressive start to the season, but following a collision in last weekend’s match a fracture was found in his shoulder which will rule him out of action.

“We wish Leighton a speedy recovery.”

