Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson out for eight weeks after injury against Dumbarton

Aberdeen have been hit with a second significant injury in midfield just days before their Premiership campaign starts – with Leighton Clarkson ruled out for up to eight weeks.

It has been confirmed playmaker Clarkson, 22, fractured his shoulder in the Premier Sports Cup group-closer against Dumbarton last Saturday, which the Dons won 6-0.

Clarkson is not expected to require surgery on the injury, however, it is still a headache for new Reds boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of his first Scottish top-flight campaign, which starts at St Johnstone on Monday night.

The injury blow compounds the loss of Dante Polvara during pre-season, with the American midfielder expected to be out until at least October following a torn hamstring and surgery to fix it.

On the Clarkson injury, an Aberdeen statement read: “The manager has today confirmed that Leighton Clarkson has sustained a shoulder injury that will keep him out for up to eight weeks.

“The influential midfielder had made an impressive start to the season, but following a collision in last weekend’s match a fracture was found in his shoulder which will rule him out of action.

“We wish Leighton a speedy recovery.”