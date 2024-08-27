Vegan Bay Baker opens new hometown shop in Balmedie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vegan Bay Baker opens new hometown shop in Balmedie

The new bakery welcomes customers for the first time today.

By Ellie Milne
Steven Buchan outside Balmedie Vegan Bay Baker store
Baker Steven Buchan outside the new Vegan Bay Baker in Balmedie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Opening a shop in the village where they met is a “dream come true” for the owners of Vegan Bay Baker.

Baker Steven Buchan and his wife, Zoe Buchan, have known each other since their primary school days in Balmedie.

Today, they are celebrating the opening of their brand new bakery in the Aberdeenshire village where they grew up.

The Balmedie venue is the third to open in the north-east following success in Aberdeen and Peterhead – where they often sell up to 200 butteries a day.

“We always wanted Balmedie because it’s a special place for us,” Zoe said. “It’s so nice to have the opportunity to open a shop here.”

Steven Buchan baking
Steven Buchan of Vegan Bay Baker at work. Image: Supplied.

‘Huge gap in the market’

In July 2019, Steven’s lifelong goal of owning his own business became a reality with the launch of Scotland’s first craft vegan bakery.

The couple noticed a gap in the market for plant-based baked goods when Zoe adopted a vegan diet six years ago.

“I’m such a sweet tooth, I love cakes and doughnuts, but there was nothing on the market,” she said.

“It got to the point where I was going to a coffee shop and Steven would make me a chocolate cake and take it with me.

“We realised there was a huge gap in the market.”

Steven Buchan outside Vegan Bay Baker in Balmedie
Vegan Bay Baker at Mitchell Brae, Balmedie opens today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Steven, 33, spent months adapting recipes from home – through a lot of “trial and error” – which led to the opening of their first bakery in Newburgh.

“We turned our house into a full-fledged bakery, we had massive bags of flour in the hallway all piled up

“It was crazy.”

Vegan Bay Baker to welcome customers in Balmedie

Vegan Bay Baker launched a Crowdfunder this summer to help create the Balmedie space and move their bakery to a new “perfect” space in Ellon.

“We would never have planned to do both in the same year, it’s just how it happened,” Zoe, 31, shared.

“It was a difficult time for us – if we couldn’t find somewhere new we knew we’d have to close.”

Vegan Bay Baker products
Vegan Bay Baker makes and sells a variety of plant-based products. Image: Supplied.

Everything Vegan Bay Baker is known for – from cinnamon buns to sourdough bread – will be available at the new Balmedie shop located in the former Indi + Will premises.

As the space is bigger, they also plan to bring in new lines, including sustainable living products in the future.

“The support we’ve had in Peterhead and Aberdeen has been really good, we feel so lucky.

“People have been so nice and supportive, and we have an amazing hardworking team.

“It is a dream come true to open the new shop in Balmedie.”

