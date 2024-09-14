Restaurant review: Union Street gem Chaophraya delivers tastes from across Thai region

Admit it, we all have a restaurant that we constantly vow to ourselves we’ll visit. But at the end of the day, a lot of us are creatures of habit.

It becomes second nature to book a table at the spot that serves the fiery curry you’ve had time and time again because it always puts a smile on your face, or has at least one thing on the menu that you know each family member enjoys.

My boyfriend Josh and I fall into this trap often, too.

I’d lost count of the amount of times he’d mention heading to Chaophraya on Union Street, based in Aberdeen’s historic Monkey House pub. Yet whenever we passed the restaurant, it was always “right, we will to go there next time.”

The pair of us head to Australia at the end of the month and won’t be strolling the Granite City streets for roughly a year, so last week, we agreed that time was now.

Chaophraya has ‘one of the most exciting interiors in the city’

Unlike Josh, I’d been to Chaophraya before – in 2019.

I remember loving everything about the venue, which Josh knows all too well as I brought it up a fair bit.

On arrival, I was glad I made a booking. The maître d’ escorted us to an empty table but gave us the option of two – the only ones available in the main dining area.

We hummed and hawed, eventually deciding on the table positioned further into the restaurant (so we could get a closer look at the décor).

Nosiness is one of our shared traits.

The grey Union Street pavements were a distant memory, as we had been transported thousands of miles away.

Dark woods, golds, muted lighting, orchids and Buddha statues, to name a few elements, help make up what I’d consider one of the most exciting interiors in the city.

It has a classic oriental yet modern look.

A focal point is one of the private dining areas that boasts traditional Thai sunken seating for six-to-nine guests. I use the term ‘private’, but it can be overseen by the majority of the restaurant.

Nonetheless, we loved it.

A sharing platter that delivered authentic Thai flavours

Josh and I were asked on two separate occasions by our immaculately presented servers if we had any allergies before ordering – something that doesn’t happen often, but should.

The staff were very attentive.

There were a substantial number of options on the food menu designed for sharing. Once I caught a glimpse of the Chaophraya sharing platter (£12 per person), I knew that’s what I was after.

Josh said he was on board as he sipped away at his bottle of Singha beer (£6.50).

A raised wooden serving board was placed in the centre of our table in a matter of minutes. Then, out came the platter.

Everything was piping hot, so we did our best to wait a few moments before tucking in.

It featured two Thai chicken tacos, three chicken satay skewers, three tempura king prawns, two chicken spring rolls, and a pot of spicy crispy duck salad.

I’ll go in order of mention.

The chicken in our tacos had a fantastic standalone taste thanks to the sweet marinade and was crispy in texture, marrying perfectly with the pillowy-soft tortillas.

I could have devoured 10 of them, let alone one.

This is a plea to Chaophraya to create a larger potion of the Thai chicken tacos, and make it a permanent main dish.

Our chicken satay was quite the opposite in terms of texture, as this meat was tender and melted in the mouth. Succulent, spicy and a little sugary, the peanut sauce had an inviting gleam to it with flavours of soy, lime and ginger.

The remains of the addictive sauce was used for dunking when it came to our tempura king prawns. The light batter was a tad on the oily side, as I found myself yearning for more crunch.

In saying that, the prawns were very juicy, and that crunch was soon to come from its next door neighbour – the spring rolls.

These, on the other hand, had no oil. And the shredded chicken and vegetables that the coating encased had a delicious earthy flavour.

Just when I thought I’d picked my favourite of the selection – those mouth-watering tacos – I gave the duck salad a go. Now this was incredible.

The duck had a warming smokiness to it, the dressing had a nice kick and tangy lemon notes, and the vegetables (including red onions and cucumber) were refreshing.

Pomegranate seeds balanced out the spiciness of the dressing.

It had it all.

What else did we tuck into at the Union Street restaurant?

We savoured every mouthful of our Chaophraya sharing platter and soaked up the opulent setting.

I enjoyed a raspberry crush cocktail (£13) whilst we waited, and also requested tap water for the table. Despite this, on looking at our bill, a large bottle cost £4.50. Hm.

My main, the pork belly pad Thai (£18), was fairly good. The highlight was without a doubt the rich and tender meat, but I found the noodles too on the claggy side.

As for Josh, the chicken pad ka prao (chilli Thai basil stir-fry) (£15) took his fancy, featuring fresh chilli, garlic, sugar snap peas, onion, peppers and hot Thai basil.

Sides of egg noodles and tender stem broccoli (both £5.50) with fried garlic and oyster sauce accompanied.

The egg noodles didn’t meet the mark either. However, the al dente broccoli was earthy, tangy and sweet. It was a generous portion, too.

The verdict

If you’re planning on heading out for food soon, then this is your sign to bite the bullet and book a table for that café, bar or restaurant that you’ve been meaning to visit.

Our Chaophraya platter was incredible, and the pair of us said we’ll be rushing back on our return home from Oz to enjoy it again.

The mains fell flat, unfortunately, but perhaps it’s because our starter set the bar so high?

We also found the prices particularly steep, so it’s definitely a restaurant to venture to for a treat – and, of course, if you adore Thai food.

Information

Address: 1 Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1NJ

T: 01224 918005

W: chaophraya.co.uk/thai-restaurant/aberdeen

Price: £108.35 for one sharing platter, two mains, two sides, two beers, one cocktail and one large water. A service charge of £9.85 was added to the bill.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores: