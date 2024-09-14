How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie Kirk

The 12th Century rural Elgin church is the oldest building in Scotland to be used continuously as a place of worship.

Bryan Miller, Sonia Palmer and Deon Oelofse inside Birnie Kirk.
Catholic Bryan Miller and Church of Scotland ministers Rev Sonia Palmer and Rev Deon Oelofse inside Birnie Kirk. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

When the doors closed on Birnie Kirk after a service in November last year it was feared 883 years of worship was at an end.

The rural church near Elgin is just one of many to have been closed by the Church of Scotland to trim budgets.

Defiant parishioners argued unsuccessfully that the atmospheric 12th Century building, which was one of the original Elgin cathedrals, was different due to its historical significance.

Birnie Kirk church service
Birnie Kirk has been packed for the return of services to the ancient building.

Now, just months after Church of Scotland services stopped at Birnie Kirk, the building is being used for weekly services again after it was feared they had stopped forever.

However, instead of it being used by just one Christian denomination, Catholics, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and others are coming together to worship as one.

Preparations are already being made for social events, Christmas carol singing is being organised and a wedding has even been booked for next year.

The Press and Journal visited Birnie Kirk to speak to the congregation about its revival. 

Why different faiths are coming together at Birnie Kirk

Birnie Kirk’s long history that stretches back before the Reformation means it has been used by different denominations through the centuries.

Wooden churches were established in the rural community as far back as 700AD in the early days of Christianity in Scotland, with the current building dating from 1140.

It was the first acting cathedral in Moray, predating the current Elgin Cathedral by nearly a century.

Bryan Miller inside Birnie church hall.
Bryan Miller describes himself as a lay Catholic. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, when the new cathedral closed its doors completely at the time of the Reformation, Birnie switched to Protestant services instead of Catholic.

Today it is local Catholics who have led the establishment of multi-faith weekly Wednesday evening prayers, with the support of Inverness-based Father Len Black.

‘We should do something about it’

Latin teacher Bryan Miller, who is a member of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham which was established by Anglicans who joined the Catholic church, said: “For me, I was just horrified to think to see the oldest church in Scotland that has been in continuous use close.

“I remember speaking to a priest about it, and then later to some other local Catholics and saying we should do something about it.

Sculptor Philip Chatfield with carving of St Brendan
Sculptor Philip Chatfield, who is working at Pluscarden Abbey, made a special carving of St Brendan for the reopening of Birnie Kirk.

“We didn’t have a clue what to do at first. We thought we would try simple Wednesday evening prayers.

“It’s really taken off, we’re getting anywhere between 20 to 30 people every week now, which is double what would be attending before.

“We had a special mass to unveil a carving of St Brendan, who is said to have visited the church, and the church was absolutely packed with nearly 100 people.

“What we’re trying to do is see if there is a way forward for the church as a community venture.”

Church of Scotland congregation overjoyed at Birnie’s revival

Church of Scotland parishioners had feared their beloved Birnie Kirk could face becoming a ruin in the future.

Inside the building are historical artefacts while Pictish stones stand in the graveyard outside.

Gill Garrow, who was one of the elders for the Church of Scotland services, was devastated by the closure after attending Birnie Kirk for 50 years.

Gill Garrow inside Birnie Kirk hall
Gill Garrow has been attending Birnie Kirk for over 50 years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Her mother Isobel, better known as Ibsi, played the organ in the church for 40 years.

Gill said: “When the Church of Scotland decided to close it I was heartbroken, I couldn’t believe it was being shut after all these years.

“It’s just been so uplifting the last few months though. It’s like a wish has been granted.

Looking across field of sheep to Birnie Kirk.
Birnie Kirk is in a picturesque rural location. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I was speaking to someone recently and they said they could see a big difference in me since March. It’s because of what’s been happening at Birnie, it’s just been amazing.

“When I met with some of the people who told me what they were trying to do I couldn’t have wished for it to go better. Everyone has been so welcoming.”

New Birnie worshipper honours fallen soldier in France

Edward Thomas regularly attends Catholic services at St Sylvester’s in Elgin, but has begun attending Birnie for the new evening prayers.

While inside the kirk, a plaque dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant George Duff Gordon caught his eye.

The soldier, who was grandson of a former Birnie Kirk minister, was killed in action at Neuve Chapelle in France in 1915 when he was just 20 years old.

With a trip to France already organised for the summer, Edward made arrangements to visit his grave.

Edward Thomas holding poppy wreath
Edward Thomas carried a poppy wreath to France to remember a First World War Birnie soldier.

A poppy wreath was taken to the church for a special mass to bless the memorial plaque before it was taken to Lt Gordon’s resting place.

Edward said: “The plaque caught my eye. Because of the age he was, he probably didn’t have any descendants or relatives.

“When we stopped past the cemetery we assumed it would be mainly Americans, but there were quite a few Gordon Highlanders from Elgin and Lossiemouth.

“I first came to Birnie in 2022 when the congregation invited us to say mass. I’ve just been bowled over by the warmth of everyone and the hand of friendship.

“I’m from the West Coast originally and not necessarily used to that across the denominational divide. It’s been so refreshing.”

What could Birnie Kirk’s revival mean for other churches?

Birnie Kirk is one of just many across the country that has been closed by Church of Scotland as part of budget cuts.

Two years ago the church and Catholic Church signed the St Margaret Declaration, which recognised their shared faith while pledging to work together for greater unity.

Elgin Parish Church ministers have been attending the multi-faith Birnie Kirk prayers,

Rev Deon Oelofse said: “This is one of those wonderful moments where we can all work together as ‘The Church’, despite the slight differences we might have.

Sonia Palmer inside Birnie Kirk hall
Church of Scotland minister Rev Sonia Palmer has been uplifted by the muli-faith Birnie services. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“Hopefully it will be able to continue forward so the rich heritage of Birnie can continue.

“This is an example of the St Margaret Declaration actually happening, and we’re trying to make it work locally.”

Rev Sonia Palmer added: “Before I was a minister I was a nurse and I actually used to run the Sunday school at Birnie.

“It’s lovely we’re bringing together different denominations, because we all worship the same God.

“There has been such a big social aspect too. Everyone is talking to each other, which is so nice to see.”

Future of Birnie Kirk remains uncertain

Despite the establishment of the mixed faith services at Birnie Kirk, the future of the ancient church remains in doubt.

The Church of Scotland has confirmed it will “dispose” of the place of worship by August 2027.

Looking through graveyard to Birnie Kirk.
Birnie Kirk has welcomed church congregations for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is not known whether that process will be confined to a commercial sale or could involve a transfer to a community group.

Meanwhile, the future of the neighbouring church hall will be reviewed on an annual basis.

