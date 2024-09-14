How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie Kirk

When the doors closed on Birnie Kirk after a service in November last year it was feared 883 years of worship was at an end.

The rural church near Elgin is just one of many to have been closed by the Church of Scotland to trim budgets.

Defiant parishioners argued unsuccessfully that the atmospheric 12th Century building, which was one of the original Elgin cathedrals, was different due to its historical significance.

Now, just months after Church of Scotland services stopped at Birnie Kirk, the building is being used for weekly services again after it was feared they had stopped forever.

However, instead of it being used by just one Christian denomination, Catholics, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and others are coming together to worship as one.

Preparations are already being made for social events, Christmas carol singing is being organised and a wedding has even been booked for next year.

The Press and Journal visited Birnie Kirk to speak to the congregation about its revival.

Why different faiths are coming together at Birnie Kirk

Birnie Kirk’s long history that stretches back before the Reformation means it has been used by different denominations through the centuries.

Wooden churches were established in the rural community as far back as 700AD in the early days of Christianity in Scotland, with the current building dating from 1140.

It was the first acting cathedral in Moray, predating the current Elgin Cathedral by nearly a century.

However, when the new cathedral closed its doors completely at the time of the Reformation, Birnie switched to Protestant services instead of Catholic.

Today it is local Catholics who have led the establishment of multi-faith weekly Wednesday evening prayers, with the support of Inverness-based Father Len Black.

‘We should do something about it’

Latin teacher Bryan Miller, who is a member of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham which was established by Anglicans who joined the Catholic church, said: “For me, I was just horrified to think to see the oldest church in Scotland that has been in continuous use close.

“I remember speaking to a priest about it, and then later to some other local Catholics and saying we should do something about it.

“We didn’t have a clue what to do at first. We thought we would try simple Wednesday evening prayers.

“It’s really taken off, we’re getting anywhere between 20 to 30 people every week now, which is double what would be attending before.

“We had a special mass to unveil a carving of St Brendan, who is said to have visited the church, and the church was absolutely packed with nearly 100 people.

“What we’re trying to do is see if there is a way forward for the church as a community venture.”

Church of Scotland congregation overjoyed at Birnie’s revival

Church of Scotland parishioners had feared their beloved Birnie Kirk could face becoming a ruin in the future.

Inside the building are historical artefacts while Pictish stones stand in the graveyard outside.

Gill Garrow, who was one of the elders for the Church of Scotland services, was devastated by the closure after attending Birnie Kirk for 50 years.

Her mother Isobel, better known as Ibsi, played the organ in the church for 40 years.

Gill said: “When the Church of Scotland decided to close it I was heartbroken, I couldn’t believe it was being shut after all these years.

“It’s just been so uplifting the last few months though. It’s like a wish has been granted.

“I was speaking to someone recently and they said they could see a big difference in me since March. It’s because of what’s been happening at Birnie, it’s just been amazing.

“When I met with some of the people who told me what they were trying to do I couldn’t have wished for it to go better. Everyone has been so welcoming.”

New Birnie worshipper honours fallen soldier in France

Edward Thomas regularly attends Catholic services at St Sylvester’s in Elgin, but has begun attending Birnie for the new evening prayers.

While inside the kirk, a plaque dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant George Duff Gordon caught his eye.

The soldier, who was grandson of a former Birnie Kirk minister, was killed in action at Neuve Chapelle in France in 1915 when he was just 20 years old.

With a trip to France already organised for the summer, Edward made arrangements to visit his grave.

A poppy wreath was taken to the church for a special mass to bless the memorial plaque before it was taken to Lt Gordon’s resting place.

Edward said: “The plaque caught my eye. Because of the age he was, he probably didn’t have any descendants or relatives.

“When we stopped past the cemetery we assumed it would be mainly Americans, but there were quite a few Gordon Highlanders from Elgin and Lossiemouth.

“I first came to Birnie in 2022 when the congregation invited us to say mass. I’ve just been bowled over by the warmth of everyone and the hand of friendship.

“I’m from the West Coast originally and not necessarily used to that across the denominational divide. It’s been so refreshing.”

What could Birnie Kirk’s revival mean for other churches?

Birnie Kirk is one of just many across the country that has been closed by Church of Scotland as part of budget cuts.

Two years ago the church and Catholic Church signed the St Margaret Declaration, which recognised their shared faith while pledging to work together for greater unity.

Elgin Parish Church ministers have been attending the multi-faith Birnie Kirk prayers,

Rev Deon Oelofse said: “This is one of those wonderful moments where we can all work together as ‘The Church’, despite the slight differences we might have.

“Hopefully it will be able to continue forward so the rich heritage of Birnie can continue.

“This is an example of the St Margaret Declaration actually happening, and we’re trying to make it work locally.”

Rev Sonia Palmer added: “Before I was a minister I was a nurse and I actually used to run the Sunday school at Birnie.

“It’s lovely we’re bringing together different denominations, because we all worship the same God.

“There has been such a big social aspect too. Everyone is talking to each other, which is so nice to see.”

Future of Birnie Kirk remains uncertain

Despite the establishment of the mixed faith services at Birnie Kirk, the future of the ancient church remains in doubt.

The Church of Scotland has confirmed it will “dispose” of the place of worship by August 2027.

It is not known whether that process will be confined to a commercial sale or could involve a transfer to a community group.

Meanwhile, the future of the neighbouring church hall will be reviewed on an annual basis.

