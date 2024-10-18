10 places in Aberdeen to get lunch for under £10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

10 places in Aberdeen to get lunch for under £10

If you want a lunch that won't break the bank, have a read of our guide to affordable Aberdeen lunches.

Gooey cheese toasties from Resting Brunch Face are among the affordable lunch options in Aberdeen. Image: Resting Brunch Face.
By Joanna Bremner

Whether you’re out on a lunch break or trying to save some cash eating out at the weekend, you’ll be looking for an affordable lunch in Aberdeen.

To help you pick the place, I have put together a list of venues in Aberdeen where you can eat lunch for under £10.

From the old faithful soup and sandwich to omelettes and chicken wings, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Shipyard Streetfood

At this Shiprow spot, you can enjoy some quirky lunch dishes at an affordable price.

They serve chicken wings at 10 for £7.50, and these come in Biscoff or Irn Bru flavour.

Vegan versions of the wings are also available.

The quirky Biscoff chicken wings available at Shipyard Street Food. Image: Shipyard Street Food.

The eatery also serves tacos which range from £9.50-£10.

This includes the buffalo chicken tacos, which come with crispy chicken strips, hot sauce, jalapenos, garlic sauce and lettuce.

Address: Shipyard Streetfood, Shiprow Village, Aberdeen, AB11 5BZ

Bio Cafe

This colourful cafe on Rosemount Viaduct has you covered if you’re looking for an affordable lunch in Aberdeen.

They serve soup of the day with bread and butter for just £6.

And if you’re a bit hungrier, you could try their loaded nachos (£7).

Loaded nachos from the Rosemount Viaduct cafe. Image: Bio Cafe.

These are topped with their homemade mac n’ cheese sauce, avocado, spring onion, jalapenos, salsa and more.

Bao buns also feature on the menu, packed with chunks of jackfruit, and Bio Cafe’s signature coleslaw.

Address: 39 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

474 by Cup

This cafe, newly open this year, serves a range of lunch options which come under £10.

Loaded hash browns are available for £5.95 or £6.50, depending on the filling.

They serve brioche rolls for £4.95, filled with brie and chilli jam chicken mayo or chilli chicken.

They serve flatbreads and ciabattas too for £6.50, with a range of fillings including pastrami or “tunacado”.

The sandwich and salad on offer at lunchtime at the Union Street cafe. Image: 474 by Cup.

At 474 by Cup, you can also enjoy a triple cheese toastie for £5.50.

And you can add or salad to any of these options for just £2.50 extra.

Address: 474 Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1TS

The Good Food Shop (TGFS)

Located inside the Bon Accord Shopping Centre, this takeaway is always popular – and for good reason.

They serve hearty lunch options for very affordable prices.

You could easily pay for lunch for two for under £10 here.

The paninis at this takeaway cost just £3.95, and soup with freshly baked bread and croutons is only £3.10.

The pies, paninis and sausage rolls at The Good Food Shop (TGFS) in Aberdeen.

Their huge chicken mayonnaise baguette is just £3.45, and they also serve a Chinese chicken or sweet chilli chicken baguette for the same price.

For something sweet, they have a lot of options, including yum yums, empire biscuits, fudge brownies and more.

Address: Unit 12A, Lower Mall, Bon Accord Shopping Centre, George St, Aberdeen AB25 1HZ

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

This pretty in pink spot also is a great shout for an affordable lunch in Aberdeen.

While some of the bagels are just over the £10 mark – like The Miss Piggy bagel, which is packed with pulled pork, melted mozzarella and homemade coleslaw – all the paninis are under £10.

You could go for the ham and cheese panini (£8.50), Hunters chicken (£9) or sweet chilli chicken (£8.50).

The ham and cheese panini. Image: Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

The New York deli panini (£9) is another great choice, filled with pastrami, dill pickle, emmental cheese and mustard.

Soup of the day is also available for £6, served with bread and butter.

Address: Arch 11 Palmerston Rd, Aberdeen AB11 5RE

Cognito at the Cross

For a lunch under £10 in Aberdeen, why not try this spot?

They serve baked potatoes (with either egg mayo, tuna mayo or coronation chicken) for £8.50.

Sandwiches and paninis cost £7.50 here, while traybakes and cakes cost £2.50.

Chicken tikka flatbread from the Aberdeen cafe. Image: Cafe Cognito.

The tikka flatbread, which comes with coleslaw, crisps and side salad, costs just £7.50 – a steal for your lunch in Aberdeen’s West End.

You can also have soup with your sandwich for £6.50 or soup and a panini for £7.50.

The soup on your visit could be lentil, leek and potato, carrot and coriander, Indonesian chickpea or Thai chicken.

There’s usually four flavours to choose from unless they sell out.

Address: Queens Cross Church, 38 Albyn Pl, Aberdeen AB10 1YN

Resting Brunch Face

The new menu at Resting Brunch Face, Aberdeen, includes a range of tasty lunch options for under £10.

There’s the cheesy beano (£7.50), which is a gooey, melted cheese toastie, with crispy onions and BBQ beans.

The “hamwich” (£7.50) is another of their chunky toasties, filled with ham, cheese and mustard mayo, on thick bloomer bread.

The FC, crispy chicken sandwich on thick bloomer bread. Image: Resting Brunch Face. Date; 02/10/2024

Another option on the lunch menu is The FC (£8) sandwich, which is filled with crispy fried chicken tenders, cheese and barbecue sauce.

Or for an even more affordable option, go for the soup and sourdough deal for just £4.50.

Address: Unit 10, Trinity Centre, 155 Union Bridge, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

Books and Beans

This book lovers dream is an ideal affordable lunch spot to visit.

They also have a whopping 10,000 books on their shelves.

The cafe and second-hand book shop also has a book-themed menu.

Beatrix’s toasties are all under £10, and come in a range of fillings.

You could go for ham, brie and mustard (£7.95), vegan cheese (£7), cheese (£6.25) or ham and cheese (£7).

The Papa burger, with a homemade steak patty, mayo, lettuce, gherkin, tomato and their signature sauce. Image: Books and Beans.

Their new menu introduces Goldilocks and the three burgers, each of which are under £10.

Or you could order the ‘Lord of The Soups’ for £4.50, or there’s Harry, Ron and Hermione omelettes on offer for under £10.

Address: 22 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JH

Contour Cafe

Another an affordable lunch spot in Aberdeen is Contour Cafe.

While their pizzas come in over the £10 mark – the cheapest is £12 – they have both salads and sandwiches which fit the bill.

Their Caesar salad (£6 to takeaway, £8.50 to eat in), comes with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, croutons, parmigiano and greens.

The Cajun chicken sandwich (£5.50 to takeaway, £8.90 to sit in) from this cafe on The Green sounds delicious.

Lunch at Cafe Countour. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

It is filled with Cajun chicken, roast peppers, red onion, cheddar and mayo.

For veggies and vegans, there is the beetroot open toastie (£5.50 to takeaway, £8.90 to sit in). This is packed with beetroot, houmous, tomato chutney, sun blush tomatoes, greens, sweetcorn and falafel.

Do take note that the cafe is closed on Mondays.

Address: 47 The Grn, Aberdeen AB11 6NY

The Long Dog Cafe

Last but not least, this cafe is another spot where you can enjoy lunch for under £10 in Aberdeen.

They serve a Korean pulled pork bagel for £8.50, and bread topped with avocado, pesto and tomato for the same price.

The firecracker tuna bagel. Image: The Long Dog Cafe.

There is also an open sandwich with avocado, bacon and spicy sriracha  (£9), or the firecracker tuna bagel (£8).

Do you know of any other Aberdeen venues serving lunch for under £10? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation