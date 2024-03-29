Our experience at Aberdeen’s Instagrammable café Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Our experience at Aberdeen’s Instagrammable café Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

The Palmerston Road coffee shop offers breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes, plus soft drinks.

Abby Ross and I inside Sweet Mumma's Kitchen. All images: Karla Sinclair and Abby Ross
Abby Ross and I inside Sweet Mumma's Kitchen. All images: Karla Sinclair and Abby Ross
By Karla Sinclair

I’m a sucker for a food and drink spot that offers countless photo opportunities. At Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, you get just that.

Located at Arch 11 on Aberdeen’s Palmerston Road, it’s fair to say that the coffee shop is an easy spy. I mean, the exterior front wall is bright pink with sections coated in artificial shrubs and flowers, after all.

If you struggle to locate it or somehow manage to avoid snapping a few pictures before setting foot inside, I’d be shocked.

Interior of Sweet Mumma's Kitchen in Aberdeen.
Pink is a prominent colour inside (and outside) Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, along with green.

The interior has the wow-factor, too. The chandeliers, soft pink booths, fairy lights and hanging vines had Abby Ross and I smiling from ear to ear.

It’s clear that owner Leanne Townsend and her team at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen have (and continue to) put so much time, care and effort into its look. Bravo to them.

SMK flatbread, club sandwich, halloumi fries and schnitzel bagel at Sweet Mumma's Kitchen, Aberdeen.
We reviewed three main lunch dishes and two sides at the Aberdeen food spot.
A dragon fruit and mango cooler at the Aberdeen venue.
A dragon fruit and mango cooler costs £3.75.

After a brief chat with the business owner – and Abby requesting a dragon fruit and mango cooler (which was superb) – it was time to get down to business.

We ordered some Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen lunch dishes to put them to the test. These are available from 11am to 1.45pm Monday to Saturday.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, and our ratings for each…

SMK flatbread

How on earth has the chef managed to make a flatbread look so inviting?

This was my first thought when our SMK flatbread (£10.50) was placed in front of us on our window side table.

SMK flatbread with chicken and cabbage, topped with pink garlic mayo.
Pink garlic mayo was drizzled across the flatbread, chicken and cabbage.

Topped with garlic and paprika marinated chicken, homemade pink garlic mayo and shredded cabbage, looks wise, it matched the overall theme of the venue perfectly.

The dish tasted fantastic too.

Close up of the SMK flatbread.
There were five chunks of chicken in the portion.

The chicken chunks had a lovely charred coating that was smoky to taste, while the cabbage added crunch and the mayo provided a creamy aspect.

I continued to go back for more, and more…

P&J journalist Karla Sinclair tucks into the SMK flatbread.
The SMK flatbread was a standout dish for me.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

The club sandwich

The chefs at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen know how to present a dish, there’s no doubt about it. But another thing they’ve nailed are the portion sizes.

The club sandwich (£11.50) is a prime example of this.

Sweet Mumma's Kitchen's club sandwich served with a soup shot and tortilla chips.
The club sandwich is served with a soup shot and tortilla chips.

Chicken mayo, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked cheddar and crispy onions are layered between three slices of white bread.

Abby was the first to admit that the Applewood smoked cheddar was the star of the show here. Tangy and smooth, it really elevated the dish.

Close up of the club sandwich.
Our sandwich’s impressive cross section.

The tomatoes added a nice level of acidity too.

Our sandwich also came with a soup shot and some tortilla chips.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Schnitzel bagel

Our last main dish was the £10.50 schnitzel bagel.

This time, the filling consisted of chicken schnitzel, mozzarella and sriracha mayo. Accompaniments included tortilla chips, a soup shot and coleslaw.

Schnitzel bagel at the Aberdeen venue.
A schnitzel bagel features on the menu at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, the thinly sliced, golden-brown chicken carried most of the flavour. The mayo added a spicy kick that complemented it perfectly.

I would have loved if there was more of that delicious chicken in the mix, but perhaps that’s me being greedy.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Halloumi fries

Abby and I ordered sides as well. It would have been rude not to after they were recommended to us by Leanne herself…

However I must admit, I’d have definitely requested them regardless.

Tater tots and halloumi fries at Sweet Mumma's Kitchen.
Side options at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen include the tater tots and halloumi fries.

First up, the crispy halloumi fries, which cost £4.95 and are served with chilli sauce.

The sauce had a fantastic combination of a sweetness, tartness and spiciness that paired superbly with the thin fries that were more mild in flavour.

Halloumi fries with chilli sauce at the Palmerston Road café.
We were big fans of the chilli sauce.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Tater tots

Tater tots are priced slightly less at £4.50. Despite this, it’s an impressive portion.

Coated in that mouth-watering pink garlic mayo (which we already knew we loved), these are a treat for all ages to enjoy at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

Tater tots at Sweet Mumma's Kitchen, topped with pink garlic mayo.
Topped with pink garlic mayo, the tater tots cost £4.50.
P&J's Abby Ross trying the tater tots.
Abby trying out the uniform tots.

Our only criticism was that their outer layer could have been crispier. Despite this, the interior of the tots was soft, fluffy and delicious.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 3/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen would make for the ideal breakfast, brunch or lunch pitstop, as well as an afternoon tea or quick coffee.

Table spread at Sweet Mumma's Kitchen in Aberdeen.
Another image of our menu items from the Palmerston Road café.

The Instagrammable café offers food that not only looks the part, but tastes it too. This, along with the interior and staff, will make you want to stop by again and again.

Abby and I already want to head back and have recommended the business to a few pals since our trip.

More foodie favourites from the Taste Tests series

More from Food and Drink

Brian with the KCRS cooperative
How an independent coffee roaster in Aberdeen is making a huge difference across the…
The Sun Dancer in Nairn has been taken over. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn
The three Fyne Ales beers being reviewed in bottles, side by side.
Why this Argyll brewery is one of Scotland's Fynest
Post Thumbnail
Spirit of Speyside captures the wonders of the whisky world
The Stag and Thistle Hotel and Restaurant opened last year. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stylish Stag and Thistle in Fraserburgh serves pretty dishes packed with flavour
Tim Yeomans started his company Nourished and Refuelled last year. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Westhill chef took late dad's 'follow your dreams' advice and started his own healthy…
Dishes from Dyce's The Spider's Web. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Where to eat and drink if you're in Dyce or Bucksburn
Which Moray business serves the best scones, in your opinion? Image: Shutterstock
9 businesses serving the best scones in Moray
Justice Mill in aberdeen with scaffolding around it, during the refurbishment
The Justice Mill on Union Street to reopen after £1.4m transformation
Bandit Bakery is a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen and an alternative to Greggs. Image: DC Thomson.
Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere
2

Conversation