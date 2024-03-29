Our experience at Aberdeen’s Instagrammable café Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

I’m a sucker for a food and drink spot that offers countless photo opportunities. At Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, you get just that.

Located at Arch 11 on Aberdeen’s Palmerston Road, it’s fair to say that the coffee shop is an easy spy. I mean, the exterior front wall is bright pink with sections coated in artificial shrubs and flowers, after all.

If you struggle to locate it or somehow manage to avoid snapping a few pictures before setting foot inside, I’d be shocked.

The interior has the wow-factor, too. The chandeliers, soft pink booths, fairy lights and hanging vines had Abby Ross and I smiling from ear to ear.

It’s clear that owner Leanne Townsend and her team at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen have (and continue to) put so much time, care and effort into its look. Bravo to them.

After a brief chat with the business owner – and Abby requesting a dragon fruit and mango cooler (which was superb) – it was time to get down to business.

We ordered some Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen lunch dishes to put them to the test. These are available from 11am to 1.45pm Monday to Saturday.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, and our ratings for each…

SMK flatbread

How on earth has the chef managed to make a flatbread look so inviting?

This was my first thought when our SMK flatbread (£10.50) was placed in front of us on our window side table.

Topped with garlic and paprika marinated chicken, homemade pink garlic mayo and shredded cabbage, looks wise, it matched the overall theme of the venue perfectly.

The dish tasted fantastic too.

The chicken chunks had a lovely charred coating that was smoky to taste, while the cabbage added crunch and the mayo provided a creamy aspect.

I continued to go back for more, and more…

Ratings:

Abby: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

The club sandwich

The chefs at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen know how to present a dish, there’s no doubt about it. But another thing they’ve nailed are the portion sizes.

The club sandwich (£11.50) is a prime example of this.

Chicken mayo, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked cheddar and crispy onions are layered between three slices of white bread.

Abby was the first to admit that the Applewood smoked cheddar was the star of the show here. Tangy and smooth, it really elevated the dish.

The tomatoes added a nice level of acidity too.

Our sandwich also came with a soup shot and some tortilla chips.

Ratings:

Abby: 4.5/5

Karla: 4/5

Schnitzel bagel

Our last main dish was the £10.50 schnitzel bagel.

This time, the filling consisted of chicken schnitzel, mozzarella and sriracha mayo. Accompaniments included tortilla chips, a soup shot and coleslaw.

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, the thinly sliced, golden-brown chicken carried most of the flavour. The mayo added a spicy kick that complemented it perfectly.

I would have loved if there was more of that delicious chicken in the mix, but perhaps that’s me being greedy.

Ratings:

Abby: 4/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Halloumi fries

Abby and I ordered sides as well. It would have been rude not to after they were recommended to us by Leanne herself…

However I must admit, I’d have definitely requested them regardless.

First up, the crispy halloumi fries, which cost £4.95 and are served with chilli sauce.

The sauce had a fantastic combination of a sweetness, tartness and spiciness that paired superbly with the thin fries that were more mild in flavour.

Ratings:

Abby: 3.5/5

Karla: 4/5

Tater tots

Tater tots are priced slightly less at £4.50. Despite this, it’s an impressive portion.

Coated in that mouth-watering pink garlic mayo (which we already knew we loved), these are a treat for all ages to enjoy at Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

Our only criticism was that their outer layer could have been crispier. Despite this, the interior of the tots was soft, fluffy and delicious.

Ratings:

Abby: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen would make for the ideal breakfast, brunch or lunch pitstop, as well as an afternoon tea or quick coffee.

The Instagrammable café offers food that not only looks the part, but tastes it too. This, along with the interior and staff, will make you want to stop by again and again.

Abby and I already want to head back and have recommended the business to a few pals since our trip.