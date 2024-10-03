Ross County’s Andrew Macleod eager to regain momentum with Brora Rangers

Andrew Macleod sees his loan move to Brora Rangers as an opportunity to regain the early-season momentum he built in Ross County’s first team.

Staggies midfielder Macleod has returned for a second loan spell at Dudgeon Park until the end of the season, having previously enjoyed a stint with the Cattachs in 2023.

Macleod also played under Brora boss Steven Mackay last season, during a spell at Nairn County.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Stornoway, was heavily involved County’s Premier Sports Cup group campaign earlier this season, playing in all four matches in their section.

Having not featured since, following the arrivals of midfield options such as Josh Nisbet and Noah Chilvers, Macleod is desperate to get back into action.

Macleod said: “I have not played much over the last couple of months. I played a few games in the League Cup over the summer, but since then I have not really played much.

“After each game I felt I was getting better. It was good to get the taste of professional football, because I had not really had that before.

“I’m aiming for more of that in the future but for now I’m just looking to get back up to speed, and get some games under my belt.

“One of the main reasons I’m here is to play more games, and in the future get back into the Ross County team.

“I’ve just got to keep working away at it.”

Familiar environment at Dudgeon Park

Brora reached the final of the North of Scotland Cup on Wednesday, courtesy of a 3-0 win over Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park.

Macleod will be ineligible for the showpiece, having featured for County against Brora earlier in the competition.

The teenager, who is in contention for Saturday’s Highland League visit of Buckie Thistle, insists he is surrounded by familiar faces on his return to the club.

He added: “I was with Steven Mackay and David Hind at Nairn, and then even before that at Clach I was with Jordan MacDonald and Michael Mackenzie.

“I have been here before, so I know nearly everyone at the club.

“I’m looking forward to it – there are a few big games and hopefully I can get off the mark.

“When you look at the squad, most of the players can play at a very good level.

“I could see on Wednesday that some of the football we play is really good, so hopefully we can keep kicking on.”

Brora boss Mackay says Macleod will enjoy professional setup

Mackay is thrilled to have Macleod on board, where he will link up with fellow Staggies loanee George Robesten.

Mackay said: “He had a really good start to the season with Ross County.

“From speaking to Don regularly, he was really happy with his progress.

“They have signed a lot of players, which they need to do for all the objectives they want to achieve this season in the Premiership.

“He has found himself out of the squad and not playing, but he’s at the stage of his career where he needs to play.

“He did fantastically well at Nairn – but this is a different level now. It will be interesting to see how he gets on.

“We want to have that relationship with clubs like Ross County and even Caley Thistle, where they can see their players are well looked after and they are coming to a professional setup.

“They will get the right type of development at this club. George has already seen the benefits of that, and hopefully Andrew will do the same.”

Staggies boss Cowie said: “Andrew has made great progress over the past few seasons, which was highlighted with his appearances in the League Cup this year.

“We feel moving to Brora, a club which we have a great relationship with, gives him the opportunity to continue his development and get regular first team football.”