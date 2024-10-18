Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski discusses future Pittodrie return – and why he is backing the Dons to beat Celtic this weekend

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has refused to rule out a Pittodrie return – and believes the Dons can defeat Celtic this weekend.

The North Macedonia international moved from the Dons to Spanish side Girona earlier this season but says he is keeping a close eye on his former team.

Miovski, in an interview with the Scottish Daily Mail, said he is open to returning to Pittodrie later in his career.

He said: “In football, you never know.

“My career definitely will be long enough and everything can happen, but what I experienced there definitely is something I want to happen again.

“Aberdeen changed my life. How the players and the fans welcomed me was unbelievable.

“I felt very happy from the very first day and this was the key for my success at the club.

“The support I get on and off of the pitch, I never felt that before – and how they treated me in public was unbelievable.

“I really enjoyed every moment at the club.

“I will always be grateful to the club, they gave me the opportunity to make my dream come true.”

Dons should head to Celtic Park with confidence

Aberdeen head to Celtic Park on Saturday following a perfect start to the season with 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions.

Miovski believes the Dons can make it 14 in a row with a victory that would be a major statement.

He said: “Celtic will be a difficult game, of course.

“Playing away at Celtic Park is always hard for every opponent but Aberdeen are playing at the top of their form now, and anything is possible.

“It’s possible to win. If they do, I will be the most happy man if that happens, and I really believe in them.”

And when asked about the prospect of an Aberdeen title tilt, Miovski reckons it would be wrong to rule out the Reds if they can keep the momentum going.

He added: “The season is so very long but, if they continue in this way until now, why not?”